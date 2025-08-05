St. Johns County launches website to update residents about ongoing public projects

Residents of St. Johns County wondering about the progress of public projects such as road construction, additional parks and other new amenities now have easy access to updates online.

St. Johns County officials have launched a new “Featured Projects” webpage. That means residents of the Northeast Florida county can see the progress on hundreds of projects in one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

Officials say the interactive website launched this week is an effort to enhance local government transparency and community engagement.

The site offers the public substantial amounts of information on the projects. On the public works page, the county lists the total budget available for capital improvement projects, which is more than $466 million. It also provides a count of ongoing projects — which now stands at 107 — and provides links featuring the individual work sites.

Some of the links have video and photographs. Others that are focused on projects about to get underway provide detailed budget information, a schedule for work to begin and a target end date.

“The launch of St. Johns County’s Featured Projects web page marks a milestone in how St. Johns County keeps its residents informed with important projects they have asked for,” said County Administrator Joy Andrews. “This tool reflects countless hours of staff effort to honor our commitment to open government, and it empowers our community with the knowledge and insight to understand how public funds are being put to work.”

The new webpage is part of the St. Johns County Strategic Plan to increase community trust and improve infrastructure. It also provides detailed geographic information about each project while employing Google maps and contact information for county staff members who are involved in each project.

The site will be constantly updated with new information as projects progress and new jobs get underway.