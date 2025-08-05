Kevin Carrico defends Jacksonville City Council committee snubs

Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico says he showed strength and resolution by limiting two of his colleagues to just one committee each, breaking with historical practice that assigns at least two committees per member.

“When you get a new football coach,” Carrico said, “that coach always brings people that he wants in the foxhole with him … people that you’ve worked with in your career and that you know share your similar vision.”

“I want people that are going to be in the foxhole and be on those committees that are going to lead the city in the way that I envision that the city’s going to go, and come up with the results that I think are going to be the best,” he added during an appearance on First Coast Connect.

Carrico snubbed Republican Matt Carlucci, with whom he had a confrontation earlier this year that led to the former having the Sergeant-at-Arms remove the latter from the dais.

Carrico put both Carlucci and Democrat Jimmy Peluso on just one committee: the low-profile Transportation, Energy, and Utilities.

Only one stayed on that panel, though.

Peluso resigned from the committee last month in protest over what he sees as underrepresentation of minorities and women on Council committees, leaving him with no assignments at all.

“He’s the one that boycotted his only committee and decided not to show up for work,” Carrico said of the US Navy Commander.

Regarding Carlucci, Carrico noted that he was also appointed to the “Special Committee on Downtown,” which was “something (Carlucci) wanted.”

Carrico said that in both cases the decision to business, not personal

“We’re friends outside of City Council,” Carrico said of Peluso. “You know, we saw each other at an event the week of … this whole thing coming into the media. And we had a friendly talk and laughed at it even a little bit. And so that’s an example. It’s just kind of leading strong, not backing down, but still leading with love and compassion.”

Peluso diverges from Carrico’s read of the dynamic.

“It’s an odd quote. The voters elected me to be on City Council, and likely not with the expectation that one person could effectively sideline me, who they didn’t vote for. It just feels like he’s looking for an echo chamber, and that never benefits our very diverse City. Frankly, with his actions he is disrespecting the over 70,000 residents of District 7,” he said, before quipping that he’d “be a brilliant offensive coordinator.”

Carrico also expounded on his relationship with Carlucci.

“We don’t speak that much, but I have a lot of respect for Matt and his career, and everything that he’s done to serve the city, so there’s no ill will or bad feelings there. But, you know, I’m probably not coming over for Sunday dinner,” he said.

In response to Carrico’s decision-making, Carlucci said Peluso should join him on the special committee.

“It’s welcome news to hear that I will be appointed to the special committee on the future of downtown, and I am happy to serve the community on any committee that I am appointed to. I do believe it would be wise to appoint the district council member to the special committee that discusses the future of his district, Council member Peluso,” Carlucci said, alluding to Peluso’s district including downtown.

“From my experience as a former Council President and understanding the dynamics of pulling a team together, I think it would be an excellent way to build a bridge across this divide.”