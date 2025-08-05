Utility workers union endorses Laura Dominguez for re-election to Miami Beach Commission

A union group representing more than 2,000 electricians and utility professionals in South Florida is backing Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez’s re-election bid.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 349, which has twin offices in Miami and Fort Myers, announced it is joining several other collective bargaining and advocacy groups endorsing Dominguez this cycle.

“As a leader who understands the value of skilled labor and the critical role workers play in building stronger, safer communities, Commissioner Dominguez has earned our full support,” IBEW Local 349 Business Manager and Financial Secretary Chris Simpson said in a statement.

“We’re proud to stand with her in this election and confident that she’ll continue delivering results that uplift Miami Beach families and improve the lives of working people.”

The nod from IBEW Local 349 adds to others from AFSCME Local 1554, IAFF Miami Beach Local 1510, the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police, Equality Florida Action PAC, SAVE Action PAC and Ruth’s List Florida.

Dominguez said in a statement that she is honored to have support from IBEW Local 349 “and the electricians, linemen, and professionals who build and power our community.”

“Their work touches every part of our city — from keeping the lights on to helping deliver the infrastructure we rely on every day,” she said. “I look forward to continuing our partnership to build a Miami Beach that respects workers, invests in residents, and plans for the future.”

Dominguez won a race in 2022 to finish the elected term of her late partner, Mark Samuelian, on the seven-seat City Commission.

She currently faces one opponent: fellow Democrat Robert Novo III, a former Deputy Chief of Staff to Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and ex-legislative aide to Miami Beach Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe.

Dominguez has raised more than $261,000 through her campaign account so far, including a $100,000 self-loan. Novo filed to run July 14, after the last reporting period.

Miami Beach’s elections are nonpartisan.

The city’s General Election is Nov. 4. The qualifying deadline is Sept. 5.