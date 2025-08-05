Delegation 8-5-25: Recess — loan shark — hypersonic — DOGE — gun running

Partial slate

The Senate wasn’t able to finish its business in time for an actual August recess but did allow members to head home Sunday.

That came after several votes Saturday evening on confirmations for 10 of President Donald Trump’s nominees, but no deal was ever reached to fill more than 40 other pending positions.

The votes forced both Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott to miss the Red Florida Dinner in Orlando honoring White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. But the two Republicans said the votes were critical to allowing any business in the executive branch to move forward.

“I am up in D.C. getting President Trump’s nominees confirmed,” Moody said in a video message. “President Trump has built a team of warriors, great communicators, experts — not politicians.”

The list of those who did win confirmation included Jason Reding Quinones, who was approved as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida by a 52-44 vote. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois was the lone Democrat to back the nomination.

Florida Senators counted the installation of a prosecutor in South Florida as a win.

“I have no doubt he will do an excellent job protecting the rule of law and keeping our great state of Florida safe,” Moody posted on social media.

The Senate also voted 71-23 to confirm John Arrigo, former vice president of Arrigo Automotive in Jupiter, to be the U.S. Ambassador to Portugal.

Scott had previously urged Senators to stay in Session for as long as it took to confirm the whole backlog of nominees in the administration.

“I’m very glad we’re staying in Washington to actually do our job,” he said in a message to Republican Party regulars in Orlando. “These are serious positions like Ambassadors and undersecretaries who are critical to the way our government operates.”

Ultimately, the Senate left dozens of other confirmations in the queue before breaking for the Summer. The list of individuals awaiting confirmation on the floor includes some major posts, including Mike Waltz, the former Florida Congressman, awaiting final approval as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

Unfair competition?

A group of Republicans, including Scott, introduced legislation that would end the practice of making community banks compete with the federal government to issue loans.

The Protecting Access to Credit for Small Businesses Act would roll back rules issued under former President Joe Biden that allowed the Small Business Administration (SBA) to issue loans directly.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. I’ve run businesses small and large, and I know the pressure these owners face, having employees rely on them to make payroll so they can support their families. When they look to their federal government for support, they shouldn’t be subject to big government overreach, nor left without, because of fraud and waste allowed by government inefficiencies,” Scott said.

“The Protecting Access to Credit for Small Businesses Act ensures small businesses can continue to access federal resources they need through trusted, community-based lenders that best serve their needs without more big government getting in the way.”

Seven Republican Senators served as introducing sponsors. The bill is being spearheaded by Sen. Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican unrelated to Florida’s Senior Senator.

“The SBA has a poor track record as a direct lender, especially compared to local banks that know the communities they serve,” Tim Scott said.

“Allowing the SBA to directly offer loans is not just another example of government overreach; it would also hurt Main Street by creating unnecessary competition with community banks and credit unions. The private sector has a much stronger record of managing loans effectively, and the last thing we need is big government disrupting a system that local businesses rely on.”

Hypersonic testing

A Mach 5 blast of funding could soon soar to Florida State University.

Rep. Neal Dunn announced funding for a major test facility at FSU.

“My office has secured $4.2 MILLION for a hypersonic test facility at Florida State in the House Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Bill,” the Panama City Republican said.

“FSU is a hub for research and innovation. This new facility will be transformative. Next step is to pass this bill on the House floor when the House returns in September.”

Hypersonic weapons, missiles that travel at greater than five times the speed of sound, have been a growing concern in national security circles.

DOGE drive

Appearing at the Florida Freedom Forum in Orlando, Rep. Aaron Bean relished recently passed rescissions legislation that significantly pares down government spending.

The co-founder of the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus touted reforms to Medicaid spending in the One Big Beautiful Bill, as well as cuts in a subsequent spending bill.

“We had a major victory by that rescissions package, which actually formally cut all of the first round of DOGE reductions, $9 billion, including NPR and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, that was a major victory for fiscal conservatives,” the Fernandina Beach Republican told Florida Politics.

“We don’t need to be funding and subsidizing. Whether it’s the media or whether it’s energy subsidies, it’s time to get America out of the subsidy business and let the free market reign supreme.”

Now, he said his focus will be on tax reform from his new place on the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Ways is one of the hardest committees to get on, so it’s a big deal to be there,” he said.

His office is building alliances with conservative groups eager to pass the Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Spending Act.

Drawing the line

Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation don’t show any appetite for reshaping their district lines, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis raising the prospect.

“I’d like to stick with what I got here,” Rep. Daniel Webster told Delegation.

The Clermont Republican said he has no desire for a mid-decade redistricting, something DeSantis has strongly suggested could happen before the Midterms. But Webster noted that his district has been redrawn five times since his 2010 election to Congress. That happened twice due to decennial redistricting, which by law must occur after each U.S. Census. But courts found problems with the district makeup at three other points.

Rep. Randy Fine, an Atlantic Coast Republican, questioned whether it was even legal in Florida to consider a redraw when the only pressure for one was out of hopes of keeping a Republican majority. Fine served in 2022 in the Florida House on its Redistricting Committee and said guardrails on that process could put a new draw in immediate legal jeopardy.

“My understanding is we’re not allowed to district considering partisan circumstances,” he said.

That said, Fine said he could support redistricting under one scenario.

“I would support, assuming it’s legal, a new census, because I don’t believe illegal immigrants should be counted. And so, I would support a new census,” he said. “And if we had a new census, then you’d have new information upon which to do redistricting that I would support. But if it’s using the same population numbers from a few years ago, I don’t really understand how you legally justify it.”

The one member of the delegation who already confirmed he won’t seek re-election to Congress declined to expound on the matter at the Florida Freedom Forum. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican and gubernatorial candidate, was asked onstage about the matter by conservative influencer Benny Johnson.

“You’re not going to like this answer,” Donalds said, “but as a member of Congress, I do not engage in redistricting conversations. And the reason why, to be blunt, is I don’t want to be in a redistricting lawsuit.”

But to DeSantis and the Florida Legislature, Donalds offered input. “I believe that you should always be looking at the makeup of congressional districts to make sure they’re representative of the people of Florida,” he said.

Blastoff

Donalds attended a mission briefing this week with officials from NASA and other private and government organizations on the upcoming NASA-SpaceX Crew 11 launch to the International Space Station.

Besides meeting with Pam Bondi, there on behalf of the Justice Department, and acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy, he also spoke with officials from SpaceX, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the Russian State Space Corporation.

He later joined Rep. Mike Haridopolos, watching the Space rocket take off.

“We are doing everything here at Kennedy Space Center. Now we’re leading the country,” Donalds said. “We want to continue to improve on that.”

Haridopolos touted the long history of government and commercial launches from the Space Coast. “Florida is the place to launch rockets,” the Indian Harbour Beach Republican said.

Medical disclosure

Rep. Gus Bilirakis introduced new legislation he hopes will bring more transparency to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department.

The Palm Harbor Republican filed the Written Informed Consent Act with fellow GOP Reps. Jack Bergman of Michigan and Keith Self of Texas. That bill would require the VA to provide patients with clear, written information about the potential side effects of antipsychotics, stimulants, antidepressants, anxiolytics and narcotics prescribed by doctors in the Department.

“Our Veterans deserve nothing less than complete transparency when it comes to their health and the medications they’re prescribed,” Bilirakis said. “The Written Informed Consent Act will empower Veterans to make better-informed decisions about their treatment and protect their right to understand the risks involved.”

Several veteran advocacy groups endorsed the bill.

“Veterans deserve to know exactly what medications they’re taking and what the potential side effects are,” said Keith Reed, CEO of the Air Force Sergeants Association (AFSA).

“Written informed consent is a simple, vital step to ensure they’re educated about their care and empowered in every treatment decision. AFSA strongly supports this effort to protect the health and well-being of those who served, past, present and their families.”

Endangering Florida’s climate

Could a decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to nix its Endangerment Finding ruling create a public health risk in Florida?

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, blasted the announcement by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin that his agency would no longer try to determine if carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare. That dumps a directive, which has been in place at the federal agency since 2009.

“American families and businesses deserve better than the higher cost of living and corruption of the Trump Administration and colluding polluters. Repeal of EPA’s ‘Endangerment Finding’ grants free rein to polluters without regard to increasingly expensive and deadly heat waves, floods and droughts and other extreme weather. Dirty air and higher health care costs and energy bills will be the result. Americans will pay more for property and flood insurance while billionaires and powerful polluters pocket massive profits,” Castor said.

“For Floridians, the stakes could not be higher. After last year’s brutal hurricane season — and while our communities face record-breaking heat, floods and stronger storms — policymakers should be focused on reducing costs and reducing pollution. Yet, Trump, EPA Administrator Zeldin and polluters do not care about the harm to everyday Americans. To them, polluter profits come first and hardworking Americans last. Again, the Trump Administration is abandoning average Americans in favor of billionaires, wealthy corporations and political expediency.”

Castor, when Democrats controlled the House, chaired the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, a panel disbanded after Republicans won a majority in 2022. But she said threats to the climate certainly remain.

“The ‘Endangerment Finding’ is based on the fact that greenhouse gas pollution is fueling a dangerously heating climate, which harms our health, our families, our communities and our wallets. Repealing it would allow Big Oil and Gas companies to pollute without limits and eliminate safeguards that reduce harmful pollution and improve air quality,” she said.

“With this action, Republicans are making our kids sicker, our air dirtier, and our communities more vulnerable to extreme weather — at the same time, they’re ripping health care away from 15 million Americans and making the cost of care more expensive for millions more.”

Foreign interference

Amid a sudden debate about foreign interference in the 2016 election, Rep. Greg Steube filed legislation that would bar any international organizations from sharing or doing work for any federal elections in the U.S.

“Election integrity starts with securing the vote from foreign interference,” the Sarasota Republican said of his No Foreign Election Partnership Act.

“International organizations have no business accessing critical voter data or filling essential roles in American elections. My bill will strengthen the integrity of our elections by barring federal election agencies from entering data-sharing and advisory agreements with foreign groups.”

Of note, Trump faced accusations in his first Presidential Election win of colluding with Russia, though a Special Counsel investigation determined his campaign did not coordinate in a fashion that broke the law. But many reports, including by the Republican-controlled Senate at the time, found Russia tried to meddle in the 2016 Presidential Election.

But Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have recently called that into question, going as far as to accuse former President Barack Obama of treason. Steube has been supportive of those critiques.

He has also criticized Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, for hiring a former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, to gather the information that fueled much of the Russia investigation. Steube cheered the news on Monday that the Attorney General ordered a grand jury to investigate further.

“We are one step closer to holding accountable the Deep State actors who concocted the Russiagate hoax,” he posted. “Conspiring to topple an incoming President by weaponizing the intelligence community is a treasonous crime. Throw the book at everyone involved.”

Gun runners

Amid an ongoing fight about whether to let Haitian refugees stay in the U.S., Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick also wants attention on how many American weapons flow to the shores of the violence-struck nation.

The Miramar Democrat sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urging immediate action to stop gun runners from illegally trafficking firearms and ammunition to Haiti.

“The United States is the No. 1 source of firearms entering Haiti today. A staggering 90% of Caribbean-bound shipments of illicit firearms from 2016-2023 originated in South Florida, particularly from the Miami River and Port Everglades,” the letter notes.

“We call on you to take immediate action to stop the trafficking of guns to Haiti. Armed groups now control over 90% of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, as well as other large swathes of territory, terrorizing civilians with kidnappings, sexual violence and indiscriminate killings.”

The letter does praise actions by Rubio, a Miami Republican long familiar with Haiti’s woes from his time as Florida’s Senator. The Senator visited Kingston in March, where he worked to drive up support for a transitional government and acknowledged the illicit weapons trade. Last month, Rubio announced the deportation of several individuals who had been in the U.S. legally but who were suspected of helping supply the Viv Ansanm terrorist organization in Haiti.

Cherfilus-McCormick’s letter cited a United Nations Report tally of 4,000 people killed in gang violence in Haiti from January through May. That’s on top of more than 5,600 deaths last year.

“We must cut off illicit arms flowing to Haiti from the United States. With gangs outgunning and overpowering the Haitian National Police, the Armed Forces of Haiti, and the Multinational Security Support Mission, the United States must take swift action to stop illegal arms traffickers to Haiti,” the letter reads.

“The unabated flow of illicit arms to Haiti doesn’t just represent a threat to the safety of millions of Haitians on the island — it threatens U.S. national security as the instability created by gangs using U.S.-manufactured weapons drives outward migration.”

A total of 32 lawmakers signed the letter, including Reps. Castor, Lois Frankel, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

On this day

Aug. 5, 1974 — “Watergate ‘smoking gun’ tape released” via POLITICO — President Richard Nixon released edited transcripts of the White House tapes, citing executive privilege and national security as the reason he needed to withhold certain material. The Democratic-led Judiciary Committee, however, rejected the redacted transcripts, saying they failed to comply with the subpoena. The Supreme Court in July had unanimously ordered Nixon to release them. One of those tapes was from June 23, 1972, six days after the Watergate break-in. On that tape, Nixon agreed with Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman that administration officials should approach the CIA to ask the FBI to halt the investigation into the Watergate break-in because it was a national security matter.

Aug. 5, 1861 — “Abraham Lincoln imposes first federal income tax” via History.com — President Lincoln signed the Revenue Act. Strapped for cash with which to pursue the Civil War, Lincoln and Congress agreed to impose a 3% tax on annual incomes over $800. Lincoln had begun to take stock of the federal government’s ability to wage war against the South. He sent letters to Cabinet members Edward Bates, Gideon Welles and Salmon Chase requesting their opinions as to whether the President had the constitutional authority to “collect (such) duties.” Lincoln was particularly concerned about maintaining federal authority over collecting revenue from ports along the southeastern seaboard, which he worried might fall under Confederate control.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.