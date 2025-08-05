Gov. DeSantis taps health care, veterans advocate Bob Asztalos to lead Agency for Persons with Disabilities

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed longtime health care lobbyist and veterans advocate Robert “Bob” Asztalos as the next Director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD).

The appointment places Asztalos at the helm of a state agency responsible for coordinating services and support for more than 60,000 Floridians with developmental and physical disabilities, as well as young children at high risk of a developmental disability.

He takes over for Lorena Fulcher, who has served as acting Director since DeSantis tapped previous Director Taylor Hatch to lead the Agency for Health Care Administration in February.

“Bob has dedicated his career to serving others, including his leadership at the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs,” DeSantis said in a Tuesday press release. “I’m confident he will work hard to improve the lives of Floridians with unique abilities.”

Asztalos said in a statement that he is “honored” by the appointment.

“I look forward to working with APD’s dedicated staff and partners to make sure individuals with unique abilities have the opportunities and support they need to thrive,” he said.

A U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve Veteran with 29 years of service, Asztalos brings decades of health care policy, advocacy and emergency management experience to his new role. Since 2021, he has served as Deputy Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, where he oversaw the state’s eight veterans nursing homes and one domiciliary facility.

Before that, Asztalos briefly worked as the Chief Operating Officer for Medical Equipment and Supplies of America, a veteran-owned durable medical equipment provider.

Asztalos built a long résumé in health policy advocacy prior to entering state government, including more than two decades as the chief lobbyist for the Florida Health Care Association, representing nursing homes and long-term care providers before the Legislature and during emergencies. He also worked as a government relations consultant for Easterseals Florida, a nonprofit that provides services, support and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities and special needs.

Earlier in his career, Asztalos worked in Washington as a senior legislative advocate for the American Health Care Association, the American Physical Therapy Association and the law firm Wilmer Cutler & Pickering.

Asztalos holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science and legislative affairs, respectively, from George Washington University. He has also been active in numerous civic and veterans’ organizations, including the Florida Veterans Foundation, Fleet Reserve Association, Ladies Learning to Lead, and the Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community.

His service also extends to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he has volunteered for nearly two decades as a small boat commander and navigation verifier, according to his LinkedIn page.

He’s earned multiple Coast Guard and Navy commendations for humanitarian service and combat deployments, including tours in Iraq and during the Persian Gulf War.

“Bob Asztalos has tremendous passion for the veterans of our great free state, and he has my full trust and confidence as a leader,” Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James Hartsell said in a statement.

“Bob’s tireless efforts to improve the operations and success of our State Veterans Homes will have a lasting impact for many years to come.”