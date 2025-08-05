2 others join Ralph Massullo in SD 11 Special Election

Former Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo leads a slate of three candidates hoping to fill former Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s shoes in Senate District 11.

Massullo faces a Republican Primary against Anthony Brice, an Inverness rancher and military retiree.

Democrat Ash Mahwah, a civil engineer from The Villages, is also running. His entry ensures a closed Republican Primary on Sept. 30, and a General Election on Dec. 9.

Ballot qualifying for the Special Election ended at noon Tuesday.

Brice has never before sought office. He posted a photo Tuesday morning of turning in his candidate paperwork at the Division of Elections office in Tallahassee.

Mahwah, an immigrant from India who became a U.S. citizen in 1977, ran in House District 52 in 2022 and 2024, receiving under 30% of the vote both times against Republican John Temple.

Mahwah, a civil engineer, said he wants to protect working families and the poor.

“We don’t need to waste $450 million of state tax dollars on Alligator Alcatraz and $50 million to sue Snapchat while at the same time cutting health care benefits and food programs for the weakest amongst us,” he said.

During his run in 2022, Mahwah joined the chorus of opponents to a proposed extension of Florida’s Turnpike through Citrus, Levy, Marion and Sumter counties. The state eventually ditched that plan and is widening Interstate 75 in the Ocala-Wildwood corridor.

Although this is a Special Election with no incumbent, both Brice and Mahwah would seem to be chasing Massullo.

A Lecanto dermatologist, Massullo served eight years in House District 23 before term limits forced him from office in 2024.

The SD 11 Special Election gave Massullo an opening for a Capitol return.

“Florida is at a crossroads, and I’m stepping up with a proven record and a clear vision,” Massullo said. “I’m not here to play politics — I’m here to lead with principle, protect our freedoms, and stand up for what matters most to the people of District 11.”

When Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Ingoglia as Chief Financial Officer, Massullo was quick to jump in — with DeSantis’ endorsement.

Many more endorsements followed in the last two weeks. Ingoglia is backing Massullo, as are U.S. Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Randy Fine, Mike Haridopolos and Daniel Webster, state Reps. JJ Grow, Jeff Holcomb and John Temple, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the Sheriffs of Citrus and Pasco counties, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Florida.

Massullo also has the upper hand financially. Along with traditional candidate fundraisers, his Better Lives for Floridians political action committee has almost $500,000 in the bank.