Last Call for 8.5.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Florida’s top legal officer is going to court over online smut.

Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed suit against five adult content companies, alleging they’ve violated Florida’s age verification law by allowing unrestricted access to sexually explicit material.

The civil complaint, filed in state court, names WebGroup Czech Republic, NKL Associates, Sonesta Technologies, GGW Group, and Traffic F — better known as the purveyors of sites such as XVideos, XNXX, BangBros and Girls Gone Wild.

The lawsuit stems from HB 3, a 2024 law requiring commercial porn sites to verify that users are at least 18 before granting access. Uthmeier, invoking both the statute and the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, says the companies are “flagrantly breaking” state law and “preying on the innocence of children.”

“Multiple porn companies are flagrantly breaking Florida’s age verification law by exposing children to harmful, explicit content. As a father of young children, and as Attorney General, this is completely unacceptable,” Uthmeier said.

According to the complaint, the companies receive millions of visits from Florida users each month and have made no changes after being warned in April. Now, Uthmeier is seeking to compel compliance, and the law comes with serious teeth. HB 3 allows for civil penalties of up to $50,000 per violation, and permits parents or guardians of affected minors to sue for up to $10,000 in damages plus legal fees.

Whether the courtroom showdown ultimately centers on free speech or failure to verify, one thing is certain: Florida’s age-check mandate — like its broader push on digital regulation — is headed for a high-stakes legal test.

Quote of the Day

“We’ve brought in some very conservative voices but also some very not-conservative voices.”

— James Miller, on the personnel shakeup at New College.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Pour former U.S. Rep. David Jolly an Alpha 60 for locking down endorsements from scores of current and former elected Democrats.

Order The Parental Guidance for James Uthmeier, who’s bringing the hammer down on porn sites that he says are violating Florida’s age verification law.

Shake up a Silver Service for Bob Asztalos, the Navy vet and longtime health care lobbyist now tasked with steering the Agency for Persons with Disabilities.

Tune In

Rays continue long road trip in California

The Tampa Bay Rays continue a West Coast road trip with the second game of a three-game series in Anaheim against the Angels (9:38 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network Sun).

The Angels won the first game of the series 5-1 on Monday. The Rays scored a run in the top of the first but managed only five hits in the game. No member of the Rays’ lineup had more than one hit.

Tampa Bay sits 11 games out of the American League East and five and a half games out of the American League wild card chase. They have lost four straight games on the road. Seven teams are within five and a half games of the final wild card spot entering play tonight, including the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, who are tied for the last two spots.

Tampa Bay will continue on the road with three in Seattle against the Mariners starting on Friday, then three more in Sacramento against the Athletics on Monday through Wednesday, before concluding the 12-game road trip in San Francisco against the Giants.

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.