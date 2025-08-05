August 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rory Diamond eyes amendments to Jacksonville proposed budget
Stock image via Adobe.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 5, 20257min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

All 4 candidates qualify for Special Election to replace Joe Casello in HD 90

2026Headlines

2 others join Ralph Massullo in SD 11 Special Election

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Boynton Beach Vice Mayor pleads not guilty to battery charges after City Hall altercation

budget
The second-term Republican says he wants to cut property tax by $100M.

President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” could be coming to Jacksonville by way of amendments to the city’s proposed budget.

Republican Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond wants to make material changes, aligned with the conservative push to yank spending from areas of opposition, to the $2 billion budget proposed by Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan.

“I am sick of seeing young Americans working hard and doing everything right while they lose hope of the American dream; all the while being taxed into poverty,” the second-term Council member said.

Diamond, a member of the Finance Committee, has at least five suggestions he will float during deliberations ahead of the final September vote on the spending plan.

He seeks to cut property tax by $100 million without cutting spending for first responders. However, money for “illegal aliens,” what he described as “so-called” Diversity Equity and Inclusion, “affinity boards and commissions,” and for “abortion and abortion-related services” would be on the chopping block.

“Mayor Deegan’s budget is rife with money for woke programs with no substance. The burden on taxpayers is skyrocketing. Enough is enough. I am announcing the ‘Big Beautiful Budget Amendments’ to bring sanity back to Jacksonville, and to reward tax paying citizens for doing the right thing” Diamond said.

Much of Deegan’s budget proposal, though it may increase the burden on taxpayers, is anodyne, including a shaded structure for the downtown Veterans’ Memorial Wall.

Additionally, $100,000 for Fintech incubator Jax Hub and a $1 million workforce center for the Urban League are in play, along with $12 million for affordable housing and to combat homelessness.

More than $100 million in parks spending is also contemplated, including $87.5 million for riverfront parks. Additionally, more than $20 million would be spent on the Community Benefits Agreement that was part of the Jaguars’ stadium deal, with $14 million of that evenly allocated in the 14 Council districts.

But public safety, as is traditional, is the big spend, with nearly a billion dollars allocated, including more than $100 million in salary and pension boosts.

The Sheriff’s Office is set to get everything it asks for, with $638 million in proposed money this year. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department would get $387 million if the budget is approved as written.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBoynton Beach Vice Mayor pleads not guilty to battery charges after City Hall altercation

next2 others join Ralph Massullo in SD 11 Special Election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories