August 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Boynton Beach Vice Mayor pleads not guilty to battery charges after City Hall altercation

Jesse SchecknerAugust 5, 20253min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

All 4 candidates qualify for Special Election to replace Joe Casello in HD 90

2026Headlines

2 others join Ralph Massullo in SD 11 Special Election

HeadlinesJax

Rory Diamond eyes amendments to Jacksonville proposed budget

Turkin
He faces up to a year in jail and up to $1K in fines if convicted.

Boynton Beach Vice Mayor Thomas Turkin says he’s innocent of battery after he was accused of grabbing a political rival’s phone during a January altercation at City Hall.

Security footage, witness statements and video that his accuser, Dominick Vargas, captured during the incident support claims that Turkin forcibly took Vargas’ phone during a verbal dispute.

But Turkin, 33, maintains he’s innocent. His lawyer, Kenneth Lemoine, waived Turkin’s right to an arraignment hearing Monday, entering a plea of not guilty.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office charged Turkin on June 26.

Turkin, a Republican veterinarian and real estate agent, faces up to one year in jail and up to $1,000 in fines if convicted of the first-degree misdemeanor charge.

According to court documents, the misdemeanor charge stems from a Jan. 10 incident involving Vargas, a 25-year-old political operative with no party affiliation who unsuccessfully ran for Turkin’s District 3 seat on the City Commission.

A probable cause affidavit that Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Gregory Accomando filed, which Florida Politics obtained, says Turkin “forcibly pulled and twisted the phone away from Vargas (and then) held the phone for approximately 21 seconds before handing it back to Turkin.”

“Several other video clips were reviewed … from different camera angles; all showed the same details with no discrepancies,” Accomando wrote.

Vargas’ five-second cellphone video shows Turkin grabbing Vargas’ phone and saying, “You’re not allowed to video tape me. I didn’t approve that.”

Consent is not required to film people in public.

Judge Frank Castor has been assigned the case, which Assistant State Attorney Kevin Ortega is handling and will prosecute if it goes to trial.

A disposition on the case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew College beefs up communications team with prominent conservatives

nextRory Diamond eyes amendments to Jacksonville proposed budget

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories