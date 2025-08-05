August 5, 2025
Donald Trump urges JD Vance, Marco Rubio to ‘get together’ for 2028

A.G. Gancarski

This ticket would leave Ron DeSantis on the sidelines.

We’re just months into President Donald Trump’s second term, and the man from Mar-a-Lago is making it clear who he wants to run to succeed him.

Trump repeated Tuesday that JD Vance is “probably the favorite” and “most likely” heir to the Make America Great Again movement.

But the President made clear that his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, merited strong running mate consideration as “somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form.”

Rubio said late last month that Vance, an Ohio Republican, would be “a great nominee.”

“I think he’s doing a great job as Vice President. He’s a close friend and I hope he intends to do it,” Rubio told Fox News host Lara Trump.

Polling has shown Rubio with some conceptual support in a prospective 2028 field.

Yet Rubio doesn’t seem to be looking to build the kind of political operation he would need to turn some decent early numbers into an early campaign, at least for now.

“You never know what the future holds. You never rule things out or anything like that because you just don’t know. Things change very quickly,” Rubio told Lara Trump.

“But that said, I believe that if I am able to be here, you know, through the duration of this presidency, and we get things done at the pace that we’ve been doing the last six months, I’ll be able to look back at my time in public service and say I made a difference, I had an impact and I served my country in a very positive way. And I would be satisfied with that as the apex of my career.”

Yet while Rubio might see his current role as a career “apex,” he may have another mountain to climb still.



A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications.

