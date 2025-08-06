Reigning Miss United States says Cory Mills threatened to release revenge porn after she dumped him

After the reigning Miss United States accused U.S. Rep. Cory Mills of threatening to expose intimate images of her, the New Smyrna Beach Republican’s political future appears in jeopardy.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office incident report shows Lindsey Langston contacted deputies in mid-July about the threats.

The 25-year-old Lake City woman, a current Columbia County Republican State Committeewoman, told deputies she had lived with Mills at his New Smyrna Beach home, according to the report. But she said the two broke up earlier this year after news broke about Mills allegedly assaulting another woman in his Washington, D.C., home.

“Lindsey confronted Cory about the woman, to which Cory told her he was not in a relationship with her and the press fabricated the story,” an official incident report by deputies states. “Lindsey then found a social media account for the other woman and saw posted photos of her with Cory.”

In February, Sarah Raviani, co-founder of Iranians for Trump, called Metropolitan Police and said Mills had used force against her in a Washington apartment both shared. Raviani later withdrew her accusation and no charges were filed.

Shortly after the incident, Raviani shared photos of herself with Mills in the lobby of the apartment complex where the incident occurred.

Mills remains married to another woman, Rana al Saadi, but told Langston he was separated, and that a divorce was finalized in May 2024, according to the incident report.

Langston told police that since she moved out of Mills’ home, he has called her “numerous times on numerous different accounts” threatening to release nude pictures and sex videos of the two together. The woman said that with Mills out of town often, the two often sent such images to one another. Langston said Mills threatened to release the material because he believed she was seeing other romantic partners.

She provided deputies with text messages and Instagram messages between herself and Mills, including threats from the Congressman to harm any men she intended to date in the future, the report states.

“The last communication Lindsey had with Cory was around June 12, 2025, when Cory sent Lindsey a message advising ‘I hope you hold your crown until the end.’ Lindsey has since blocked that account as well.”

Langston is the reigning Miss United States, an honor she earned last year.

Dropsite News broke the story of the allegations and spoke to Langston.

“My biggest fear is that this investigation will mirror the Washington D.C. investigation of the February altercation,” she told the outlet. “I do not question local and state law enforcement’s ability to handle this investigation, but I am concerned that because he is an elected official and public figure this will be put off — putting me at risk. I worry that I am simply poking the bear.”

Florida Politics has reached out to Langston and Mills about the allegations.

Sgt. Steven Khachigan, public information officer for the Colombia County Sheriff’s Office, said his office has been barraged with information requests since the Dropsite News story broke, including from national outlets such as CNN and Fox News.

He said after the initial incident report, the matter was referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. “Just due to the nature of the complaint, the parties involved, we felt it would best be reviewed by that agency,” Khachigan said.

Sources within the Republican Party of Florida didn’t discuss the accusation but confirmed that Langston has been an active State Committeewoman and a hard worker. Florida Politics has reached out to the National Republican Congressional Committee about the matter as well.

Privately, several political sources voiced growing concerns about the number of scandals surrounding Mills, one of three Republican U.S. Representatives being targeted this election cycle by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.