Christian Family Coalition Florida to celebrate 2025 Session victories with GOP lawmakers at Trump Doral

The Christian Family Coalition (CFC) Florida will host its next Legislative Victory Breakfast at President Donald Trump’s marquee property in Miami-Dade.

It’s happening Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Trump National Doral Miami, and several key GOP lawmakers who supported CFC-backed legislation will serve as guest speakers.

They include Doral Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Reps. Omar Blanco of Miami, David Borrero of Sweetwater, Tom Fabricio of Miami Lakes, Juan Carlos Porras of Miami and Alex Rizo of Miami.

While House Speaker Daniel Perez of Miami agreed to serve as the event Chair, he won’t be able to attend due to a scheduling conflict, a press note from the organization said.

The event will include updates on the recently completed Legislative Session, an overview of what CFC Florida accomplished and what its future aims are. Attendees will also hear from “a number of local candidates,” the group said.

Successful legislation CFC Florida supported this year included:

— SB 132 by Rodriguez and Republican Reps. Doug Bankson and Chip LaMarca. The measure recognizes gold and silver coin and bullion as legal tender in Florida, along with “electronic currency” that represents physical gold or silver, and exempts those currencies (specie) from personal property taxation and state tax liability.

— HB 791 by Sen. Stan McClain and Rep. Nan Cobb, which strengthens Florida’s Save Haven law by authorizing and regulating the use of infant safety devices at certain public facilities to ensure surrendered infants are accepted safely and anonymously while preserving parental protections.

— HB 1205 by Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, which added more barriers to Florida’s petition process for constitutional amendments after the near passage of Amendments 3 and 4, which would have legalized recreational cannabis and ensured later-term access to abortion, respectively.

— HB 1255 by Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Reps. Dana Trabulsy and Chase Tramont, which among other things reforms early learning eligibility, strengthens support for military-connected students, updates teacher certification paths and blocks public education spending on programming the state deems discriminatory based on race, national origin, skin color, sex, disability or religion.

Founded in 2003, CFC Florida describes itself as a “human rights and social justice advocacy organization fighting for family, faith and freedom. In practice, it has built a reputation as one of the most vocal conservative social advocacy groups in Florida, particularly active in opposing LGBTQ rights initiatives and championing religious expression in public spaces.

The group’s influence has grown in recent years, particularly in South Florida, where it has worked to mobilize voters and sway local elections.

The breakfast will serve as a platform for CFC Florida to celebrate its most effective state policymakers from Miami-Dade and highlight local candidates it may support in the 2026 election cycle.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., with breakfast and programming scheduled from 9-11 a.m. at 4400 NW 87th Ave. in Doral.

Media interested in covering the event are asked to RSVP in advance. More information about CFC Florida and its activities is available on its official website.