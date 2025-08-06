Florida sees 3 towns ranked among top 10 coastal communities in the U.S.

Florida’s many beach communities are a major draw for tourists. And a new study ranking the top beach towns in the U.S. places three Sunshine State locales among the best seaside cities.

The analysis, conducted and recently published by Oregon Generators, looked into living conditions in 35 popular coastal towns.

Florida fared well among the top 10. St. Augustine and Sanibel Island tied for fourth, and Anna Maria Island placed ninth on the list.

Florida had the most beach towns in the top 10. South Carolina was the only other state with more than one coastal community in that range, with Myrtle Beach ranked second and Edisto coming in 10th.

Researchers used data from real estate websites such as Zillow and Realtor while examining home prices, rental costs, crime rates and cost of living, among other factors, to develop a scoring system. The system, based on 100 points possible, determined the quality of life score for the locales.

St. Augustine and Sanibel Island each posted a score of 64.31 in the analysis.

“America’s oldest city combines historic charm with modern livability. At $573,513 average home price, it’s one of the more affordable options in Florida, while boasting an impressive 3.6% unemployment rate, the lowest among the top 10,” Oregon General analysts said of St. Augustine.

Sanibel Island on the Gulf Coast near Fort Myers had a different outlook, as home prices there are considerably higher than most places in Florida. Still, the study found it was attractive for coastal living.

“This barrier island paradise ties with St. Augustine despite significantly higher costs ($984,480 average home price). What saves Sanibel is its exceptional safety record,” the study found.

Chincoteague, Virginia, topped the list, with a quality of life score of 73.59.