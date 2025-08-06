Democratic opponents call Cory Mills ‘unfit to serve’ after another woman alleges threats

Democrats challenging U.S. Rep. Cory Mills say allegations that he threatened to release revenge porn on an ex-girlfriend show the Republican is unfit to hold office.

Jennifer Adams, the Democrat who challenged Mills in 2024, and Noah Widmann, the fundraising leader among Democrats challenging Mills this cycle, reacted quickly after news broke that another woman had made allegations to police about the incumbent Congressman.

Lindsey Langston, a Columbia County Republican State Committeewoman, told police that Mills threatened to release intimate images and video after she left him earlier this year. She ended the relationship after news broke that a woman, Sarah Raviani, living in Mills’ Washington home had reported the Congressman for assaulting her in a home they shared. Raviani later withdrew her accusation.

Democrats who filed to run against Mills saw a disturbing pattern in the accusations.

“As a survivor of domestic abuse, I know firsthand how frightening and isolating those experiences can be,” Widmann said in a statement.

“The courage it takes to come forward should be met with respect, not silence of dismissal. Mills’ alleged abuse is not just unethical, it’s criminal. Abuse, threats, coercion … have absolutely no place anywhere, including in Congress. Floridians deserve leaders who protect people, not threaten them. Cory Mills is unfit to serve.”

Adams, who has also filed against Mills this cycle, posted immediately after Drop Site News reported on Langston’s new allegations. Adams also said she had survived domestic abuse and demanded a change in a legal system that allows abusers to walk free.

“I stepped up to run for Congress in District 7 against Cory Mills — an incumbent accused of threatening and manipulating women — because every person in our district, our country and all of our children deserve better,” she wrote in a lengthy statement.

“We ALL deserve leaders who protect, not intimidate. Who serve, not silence. Who are from our districts, not more DC elitists and opportunists. I stand with the brave women who’ve spoken out. I stand with every survivor who’s been told to “move on” while their abuser moves up. This isn’t just political. It’s personal.”

Mills is among the Republican incumbents targeted this election cycle by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the political arm of House Democrats. The DCCC also released a statement about the most recent accusations against Mills.

“The allegations levied against Cory Mills are serious and horrific,” said DCCC spokesperson Madison Andrus. “Mills has a long record of allegations of violence and lying that cannot be ignored. The people of Florida’s 7th Congressional District deserve to know the truth about who is representing them in Congress.”