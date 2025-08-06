August 6, 2025
Heritage Insurance to sponsor Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies Convention
Image via Marriott.

Staff Reports
August 6, 2025

JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort
The event will take place Aug. 13-16 at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.

Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company is helping to sponsor a major gathering this month of the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA).

The LAAIA is holding its 55th Annual Convention in Marco Island, where it will name Al Mendez as President of LAAIA for the next two years.

As part of its sponsorship effort, Heritage says its representatives will be at the event “to connect with agents, share updates on its homeowners offerings, and reinforce its long-standing commitment to local, independent partnerships,” per a release on the event.

“Heritage is excited to attend the LAAIA Annual Conference to learn, listen, and reconnect with industry leaders and agents. Independent agents play a critical role in our industry, guiding policyholders and advocating for their needs,” said Ernie Garateix, CEO of Heritage Insurance.

“We view our relationships with agents as true partnerships, built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to serving communities across Florida. Events like this give us a valuable opportunity to strengthen those ties and continue improving how we work together. We also congratulate Al Mendez on being named LAAIA President, a well-earned recognition of his leadership.”

The LAAIA aims to educate insurance agents on legislative advocacy and mentorship, using its annual convention as a networking opportunity.

Heritage, meanwhile, is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company.

“Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines,” the company says.

Staff Reports

