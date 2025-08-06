Manhattan Construction to host hurricane prep workshop for construction industry

As Florida enters peak hurricane season, Manhattan Construction Company is teaming up with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and NOAA to offer a free hurricane preparedness workshop tailored to the construction industry.

Set for Friday, Aug. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Fort Myers Gulf Coast, 9931 Interstate Commerce Dr., the event coincides with National Safe + Sound Week and aims to equip contractors, trade partners, and site supervisors with practical strategies to protect workers, job sites, and surrounding communities during severe weather events.

“Safety isn’t just a priority at Manhattan Construction, it’s a promise,” said Craig Bryant, Vice President of Southwest Florida-based Manhattan Construction Company. “That’s why we’re excited to join forces with OSHA and NOAA to provide this critical training to professionals throughout the region.”

The program will feature presentations from OSHA officials, National Weather Service experts, and local broadcast meteorologists. In addition to a catered lunch, the event will include a moderated panel discussion and audience Q&A. All attendees will receive an official OSHA Safe + Sound Week certificate of participation.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and networking. The program begins promptly at noon. While the event is free, registration is required. Attendees can sign up online.

Safe + Sound Week, held annually each August, highlights the importance of workplace safety and health programs, with this year’s theme emphasizing emergency preparedness both on the job and at home.