Ashley Moody touts education advantages in ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody appeared in Tampa alongside U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to celebrate the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The two Republican players highlighted the measure championed by President Donald Trump and its impact on schools. Moody in particular touted the legislation and the expansion of school choice for parents.

Moody has long been a supporter of school choice. During her Wednesday visit to Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School in Tampa, she applauded what she described as empowerment for families.

The bill approved by Congress last month enables scholarships that can be used for tuition, tutoring, books, supplies, uniforms and other expenses for education. Moody chose the Tampa site because she held a news conference there in April announcing her intention to secure the assistance that was delivered in the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“A few months ago, I stood before Florida parents and pledged to do everything in my power to put them in the driver’s seat of their child’s education. Today, I am delivering on that promise as we expand school choice nationwide,” Moody said.

“Florida is a leader in school choice, and I am proud to stand with President Trump, Secretary McMahon and Florida families to empower parents to make the best educational decisions for their children. Student needs, not ZIP codes, should drive educational opportunities, and this provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill allows more families to make that determination for their students.”

Moody pointed out that the bill she voted to approve in July extends the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that prevented a $3,650 tax hike on average Florida families, the cutting of a child tax credit and other elements.

McMahon said Moody’s support of the bill is exactly what families who want school choice need from lawmakers.

“President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is the largest federal expansion of school choice in history and will provide Florida families even more opportunities to choose the best education for their children. Thank you to Senator Moody for inviting me to celebrate its historic passage,” McMahon said.