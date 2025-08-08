Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.8.25

Good Friday morning.

House Speaker Daniel Perez is setting the stage for a possible mid-decade remap — an idea Gov. Ron DeSantis has already hinted at — while reminding members that Session prep is already underway.

In a memo to Representatives, Perez announced the creation of a Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting to examine the Florida Supreme Court’s recent decision on whether the current maps intersect with the state’s “Fair Districts” constitutional provisions and federal law.

The panel will focus solely on the state’s Congressional map but could tee up legal questions for the court well before the 2030 Census. Perez noted this is “not an expected opportunity,” but one that could give lawmakers and the court clarity without waiting until after reapportionment. Members eyeing a Congressional run or those making partisan-favoring statements about maps, will be excluded from serving.

At the same time, Perez is laying out the Session calendar. The bill and appropriation project filing period opens Aug. 18, with the first major deadline for bill submissions and project requests being Nov. 21. Interim Committee weeks kick off Oct. 6.

After a Summer break, Perez’s dual memos make clear: redistricting questions — and the grind toward 2026 — will be waiting when lawmakers return in October.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— TOP STORY —

“Florida DOGE gets access to Jacksonville’s computerized financial records” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The Florida Department of Office of the Inspector General (DOGE) has gained temporary access to Jacksonville’s financial records system, despite refusing to sign the city’s standard access agreement. City officials confirmed they granted the state audit team entry on Aug. 7 for a two-day on-site visit after verifying the identities of the DOGE members, noting their familiarity with the state auditors involved. This move allows the state to review city finances as part of a broader effort to identify waste and reduce property taxes.

The city typically mandates agreements for external auditors to ensure data security and accountability. However, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia publicly stated that local governments cannot impose such “bureaucratic red tape” on the state’s efforts to investigate financial matters. Ingoglia, speaking outside City Hall, stressed the state’s prerogative to “root out waste, fraud and abuse” to facilitate property tax reductions across Florida.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan reiterated her responsibility to protect the city’s financial data system, explaining that the standard agreement outlines rules for system use and individual access, a requirement for all external auditors. Despite the state’s refusal to sign, the city allowed access based on its established trust and familiarity with the specific state auditors conducting the review, aiming to cooperate while maintaining data integrity.

Adding to the dynamic, CFO Ingoglia also alleged that some local governments were attempting to “scrub” public records by removing keywords to obstruct state investigations, though he did not name specific cities. Jacksonville spokesperson Phil Perry quickly refuted these claims regarding his city, stating unequivocally that Jacksonville has not altered any public records and has provided every requested document in its original, unaltered form.

— STATEWIDE —

“Federal judge orders two-week construction pause at Alligator Alcatraz” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — A federal judge has temporarily halted construction at Alligator Alcatraz, the controversial Everglades-based detention center, amid ongoing hearings concerning its environmental impact. The order mandates a 14-day pause on installing new lighting, infrastructure, pavement, filling, fencing, and excavation, citing sufficient evidence of “ongoing environmental harms.” Expert testimony highlighted how new pavement could cause damaging runoff in the sensitive Big Cypress National Preserve, home to endangered species. While the state argued federal environmental law shouldn’t apply and emphasized prior airstrip use, the judge deemed it a “joint partnership” and prioritized preventing further ecosystem disruption. This ruling underscores concerns about the facility’s rapid development near federally protected wetlands.

“Ron DeSantis shatters Florida record for executions in one year, with more to come” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — DeSantis has already executed more inmates this year than any Governor in Florida history – and will soon add to that total. With two more executions scheduled for Aug. 19 and Aug. 28, DeSantis’ actions are fueling a nationwide uptick in capital punishment by red-state Governors. Some analysts say the surge is a response to urging by President Donald Trump, who on his first day in the White House this year, signed executive orders promoting executions at the state and federal level. “The political climate seems hospitable to more executions,” said Austin Sarat, a professor of jurisprudence and political science at Amherst College, who has written extensively on the death penalty.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“‘There’s no point in fighting!’ Drivers who appeal school speed zone camera fines almost guaranteed to lose” via Katie LaGrone of ABC Action News — Inside an appeals hearing in Hillsborough County last month, our cameras captured driver after driver trying to make their case over why they did not deserve a $100 violation for speeding in a school zone. “The sign was not flashing and there were no times,” one frustrated driver told the county magistrate. “There were no yellow flashing signs,” said another driver. All these drivers who tried to contest their citations were caught on camera speeding in a school zone after a 2023 law gave Florida counties and cities the green light to equip school zones with speed cameras.

“1000 Friends of Florida blasts new law designed for hurricane recovery development” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A Florida controlled-growth watchdog group is assailing a newly approved state measure, claiming it attempts to provide help on hurricane recovery but severely limits local autonomy. The nonprofit organization 1000 Friends of Florida is calling for a second look at SB 180. An analysis from the group says the measure should be repealed when state lawmakers reconvene in 2026. “With this legislation, the state has stripped away all local government home-rule authority to plan for the future and stolen the rights of citizens to help shape their communities through planning. These rights have been foundational to Florida’s planning process since 1985,” the 1000 Friends of Florida statement said.

“Lawmaker behind Dexter’s Law urges federal action after dog killed, set on fire in NYC” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Republican state Rep. Meg Weinberger is calling for federal action after a man was released from jail following accusations that he kicked a dog to death and setting it on fire in Queens, New York on July 24. Stepping up her efforts, Weinberger took to X, calling the incident “horrific” and urging federal action. She also wrote an op-ed for The Blaze, encouraging lawmakers to pursue stronger legislation. Weinberger told Florida’s Voice she is trying to raise awareness and push for “real accountability.” “This case broke my heart — but heartbreak isn’t enough,” Weinberger said. She added that if a person is “capable of this level of cruelty toward a defenseless animal, they are capable of so much worse.”

“What the fall of Florida’s oranges tells us about the future” via Shannon Osaka of The Washington Post — Orange juice was once a symbol of health and the United States’ booming agriculture. Orange juice, consumers were told, could prevent a troubling condition called acidosis; at peak, three-quarters of American households kept the drink in their refrigerators. But over the past two decades, orange juice has plummeted in popularity. Doctors say that the drink has as much sugar as a glass of soda, and they argue that juices in general are contributing to high rates of obesity and diabetes. In short, orange juice has increasingly moved from a symbol of health to a symbol of today’s challenges: inflation, disease and climate change. For now, Florida is working to help replant orange trees, pouring over $100 million into the effort.

“Florida’s food stamp recipients barred from buying junk food” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — Starting Jan. 1, Florida’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs (SNAP) recipients can no longer use their food stamp benefits to buy soda, energy drinks, candy or prepared desserts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture signed the waiver, approving the changes for Florida’s program. Florida’s new restrictions are being touted as part of Trump’s efforts to Make America Healthy Again. “In Florida, we are ensuring SNAP supports nutritious options that help families thrive, not unhealthy products that lead to long-term health problems. Thank you to President Trump for approving our waiver request,” DeSantis said. SNAP provides food benefits to low-income families to supplement their grocery budget. No SNAP household in Florida may opt out of the SNAP-eligible food restrictions.

—“Florida first-time jobless claims dip slightly to start August” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump seeks to change how Census collects data and wants to exclude immigrants in U.S. illegally” via Josh Boak, Mike Schneider and Joey Cappelletti of The Associated Press — Trump has instructed the Commerce Department to change the way the U.S. Census Bureau collects data, seeking to exclude immigrants who are in the United States illegally, he said Thursday. The Census’ data collections will be based on “modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024,” the Republican President said on his social media platform, an indication he might try to inject his politics into a head count that determines political power and how federal funding is distributed. Trump stressed that as part of the changes, people in “our Country illegally” will be excluded from Census counts.

“Trump’s redistricting gambit is poison for blue state Republicans” via Jonathan Martin of POLITICO — Congressional Republicans have, with little resistance, accepted all manner of indignities since Trump’s rise to power. But the President now is testing whether party loyalty ever asks too much in the Trump era by all but signing the political death warrants of a handful of blue state Republicans. That’s what the President is inviting with his demand that Texas Republicans redraw their House boundaries this year to hand him more seats, which he thinks will protect the GOP majority next year and protect him from what he dreads: being impeached a third time. This mid-decade redistricting of the country’s largest red state predictably triggered a vow from the country’s largest blue state to do the same.

“Trump administration deepens purge of FBI officials to former acting chief” via Adam Goldman, Devlin Barrett, Glenn Thrush and William K. Rashbaum of The New York Times — The FBI is forcing out at least two agents, including a former acting head of the bureau, as the director, Kash Patel, continues a purge at the nation’s premier law enforcement agency. Brian Driscoll, who briefly served as the acting director in the early days of the Trump administration, was among those being told to leave by Friday. The reason for Driscoll’s ouster was not entirely clear, but his removal will most likely deal another blow to the morale of the agency, which has faced intense scrutiny after conducting investigations that Trump’s supporters have denounced.

—“FBI firing senior officials at odds with Trump administration” via Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz and Holmes Lybrand of CNN

—“Hundreds of GAO employees eligible for buyouts” via Samantha Handler of Punchbowl News

“Trump to sign order easing path for private assets in 401(k)s” via Jennifer A Dlouhy and Allison McNeely of Bloomberg — Trump will sign an executive order that aims to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrency and other alternative assets in 401(k)s, a major victory for industries looking to tap some of the roughly $12.5 trillion held in those retirement accounts. The order will direct the Labor Department to reevaluate guidance around alternative asset investments in retirement plans subject to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. The department will also be tasked with clarifying the government’s position on the fiduciary responsibilities associated with offering asset allocation funds that include alternative holdings.

“MAGA antitrust agenda under siege by lobbyists close to Trump” via Dave Michaels and Annie Linskey of The Wall Street Journal — The Trump administration seemed poised to deliver on MAGA’s embrace of aggressive antitrust enforcement. Instead, those efforts have run headlong into power brokers with close ties to Trump who have snatched up lucrative assignments helping companies facing antitrust threats. The injection of politically connected lobbyists and lawyers into antitrust investigations is a shift in an arena that for decades was a niche area dominated by specialized lawyers and economists. Through these power brokers, companies have also been able to appeal to some of the President’s broader economic priorities to limit enforcement.

“‘It impacts almost every family’: Rick Scott roundtable spotlights senior fraud, exploitation” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Older people face a “growing threat” from increasingly sophisticated scams, fraud, and financial exploitation, a concern that impacts almost every family. Whether it’s a grandchild in distress, suspicious investment schemes, or government imposters, these criminals target seniors who are often particularly vulnerable. Beyond financial losses, victims can lose peace of mind, trust, and self-confidence. Many large-scale operations originate from foreign countries, posing a national security concern. Seniors, often embarrassed, frequently fail to report these rip-offs, exacerbating the problem. We must foster greater awareness and prevention, alongside stronger penalties to deter these crimes. Medicare fraud is particularly insidious, impacting individuals and taxpayers, with false billing imperiling the solvency of the health care system.

— ELECTIONS —

“Tampa Democrat Kell Cameron enters race to unseat Karen González Pittman” via Ray Roa of Creative Loafing — Last month, Tampa Republican Rep. González Pittman drew a Democratic challenger as she seeks a third term in the House next year. Cameron opened a campaign account to run against González Pittman in Hillsborough County’s House District 65, according to the Division of Elections website. In a phone call with Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Cameron — an educator at the University of South Florida, immigrant, and member of the LGBTQ+ community — said he thinks it’s time to send real folk to represent them in Tallahassee. “I don’t see a lot of folks really fighting for making Florida more affordable, fighting for more opportunity,” he added.

“Democrat Jose Alvarez crosses aisle to back ‘great individual’ Fabián Basabe for re-election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach Republican Rep. Basabe’s cross-aisle work this past Session has earned an endorsement from at least one of his Democratic colleagues. Rep. Alvarez, a freshman Democratic lawmaker and former Kissimmee Mayor, confirmed he is backing Basabe’s bid for a third term representing House District 106. He described Basabe as a compassionate, considerate and thoughtful policymaker who values people over politics. “Fabián Basabe is a great individual,” Alvarez told Florida Politics. “I’m a registered Democrat, but I’m a believer that no matter what party you represent, you represent the people first. Any legislators that follow the same path I do, I’m happy to work with them. And Fabián was one of those last Session.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Charities facing cuts ask Miami-Dade Mayor: Save the safety net, don’t ‘unravel it’” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — At the Key Clubhouse center, adults with mental illness get help finding work from an employment specialist that the nonprofit hires with grant dollars from Miami-Dade County. But that help may be on the chopping block as Mayor Daniella Levine Cava prepares to cut most of the county’s funding for nonprofits, including the $61,800 Key Clubhouse of South Florida received this year. “It’s not much,” Amy McClellan, president of Key Clubhouse, which has centers in Kendall and Northside, said at a recent budget town hall with Levine Cava. “But for us, it’s a lot.” Charities take one of the largest hits in Levine Cava’s spending plan for 2026, which wipes out about $40 million in grant money for nonprofits.

“Miami wants another day in court: City asks for rehearing in election case” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami wants another day in court. Last week, a three-judge panel of Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeal upheld a lower court’s ruling that found the city’s decision to postpone the November 2025 Election to 2026 without voter approval was unconstitutional. After two losses in court, the city is now asking for another shot. In a motion, the city requested a rehearing en banc, which means the entire appellate court would hear the case rather than a three-judge panel. The motion was authored by attorney Dwayne Robinson, whom the city hired as outside counsel for the case.

“‘Reprehensible’: Emilio González, Eileen Higgins slam Miami’s ongoing bid to delay election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Two leading candidates for Miami Mayor — González and Higgins — are condemning the city’s continued effort to delay the November 2025 Election to 2026, despite two court rulings declaring the move unconstitutional. In sharply worded statements, both criticized the city of Miami’s latest legal maneuver: an en banc motion filed in the 3rd District Court of Appeal seeking reconsideration of a three-judge panel’s unanimous decision late last month to uphold a lower court’s ruling striking down the city’s ordinance to postpone the election. González, a Republican and former City Manager, blasted the appeal as a deliberate attempt to obstruct the democratic process.

—“Judy Blume, George R.R. Martin and more: Here are 55 books banned from Broward school libraries” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

“Delray Beach Fire Chief violated policies by putting camera in his office, city says” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin violated city policies when he put a Ring camera in his office without “prior authorization” and without telling people who visited his office about the camera, the city said in a news release. He was “verbally counseled” by the City Manager but otherwise continued his normal duties. The internal investigation into Martin began after the city received an anonymous complaint about the camera on July 31. They found that the Fire Chief had installed the camera, which gave him “real-time motion alerts,” during a “period of heightened concern regarding security and unauthorized access to the workspace,” City Manager Terrence Moore said in the news release.

“IRC planning director charged with drug distribution, forgery related to grandfather’s death” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — A county government official was arrested Aug. 4 in Palm Bay, in relation to the death of his terminally ill grandfather on Feb. 1. Christopher Balter, 35, was the Indian River County planning and development services director until his resignation was announced Aug. 7. He previously was a senior planner for Palm Bay. He is being charged with the sale or delivery of a controlled substance and forgery, both third-degree felonies, according to his arresting documents. “Chris has chosen to step down to devote his full attention to a personal matter that necessitates his focus,” said Indian River County Administrator John Titkanich in a news release.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Grand jury probed public records destruction in Monique Worrell’s Office, suit says” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — The mysterious grand jury that seemed poised earlier this year to disrupt State Attorney Worrell’s return to office examined whether she and her associates failed to preserve government documents and destroyed public records, according to a court filing. The lawsuit, brought by a former chief investigator in the State Attorney’s office, Eric Edwards, reveals the first public details of an investigation that brought Worrell to a Polk County grand jury hearing room in January. To date, the grand jury probe has not resulted in any criminal charges, and Edwards says he learned through “unofficial channels” that it ended in April.

“Unsealed DOJ memo: Matt Gaetz’s wingman provided ‘truthful’ information about underage sex scandal” via Jose Pagliery of NOTUS — A newly unsealed federal document reveals that prosecutors believed Greenberg, the convicted former Florida tax official, provided “truthful and timely information” about his and former Rep. Gaetz’s sexual relationships, including with a minor. Greenberg, now serving an 11-year sentence for various crimes, including sex trafficking, cooperated with investigators probing commercial sex, narcotics distribution, and obstruction of justice by Florida public officials. Despite Gaetz’s consistent denials and his eventual non-indictment, the Justice Department’s memo and a House Ethics Committee report found “substantial evidence” supporting allegations against him, even after he resigned from Congress. Gaetz maintains his innocence, asserting he was never charged because he committed no crime.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tropicana Field repair costs climb to nearly $60M” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The cost for repairs to Tropicana Field has climbed higher than expected. St. Petersburg City Council has held many votes approving expenses to repair the hurricane-damaged stadium in time for the Tampa Bay Rays’ 2026 opening day, but more votes are on the horizon, and with that, an increasing cost. City Council approved spending $1.3 million to purchase and install field turf and another $14.4 million for an array of non-roof-related expenses, such as drywall repairs, replacing light fixtures, outlets, and switches, and baseball netting. That figure also includes replacing speakers, a lightning protection system, data cabling, new fiber wiring and repairs to the Right Field video board.

“Pinellas refutes DOGE claims in rebuttal letter” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Pinellas County Commissioner Chair Brian Scott, who welcomed scrutiny from the Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in April, has some issues with their claims and auditing process. Scott sent the agency’s appointees a five-page letter before they conduct on-site inspections on Thursday and Friday. He began by highlighting the Commission’s shared commitment to fiscal responsibility and “good governance.” However, Scott noted that DOGE overcalculated the county’s property tax revenues by $76 million and general fund expenditures by $81 million. The letter also states that roughly 60 of 80 specific requests, including those related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), do not receive support from either source.

“Hillsborough Commission supports, seeds foreign threat mitigation efforts by Tampa-based company” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Hillsborough County Commission has unanimously passed a resolution supporting efforts to defend the community against foreign threats, particularly from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. The resolution supports the Alliance for Global Security (AGS), a Tampa-based nonprofit that equips local and state governments with tools to defend against attacks, including cyberattacks. Additionally, the Board approved $25,000 in seed funding for the AGS Frontiers Forum, an international conference addressing homeland and national security that will be in Tampa in April 2026.

“Scalloping season on pause in Pasco zone” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has temporarily halted the recreational bay scallop harvest in the Pasco zone, covering all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, including the Anclote River. The closure is due to the presence of Pyrodinium bahamense at levels exceeding safe thresholds. Pyrodinium bahamense is a species of bioluminescent that glows when touched. It secretes a potent neurotoxin called saxitoxin, which was also detected in the Pasco zone at unsafe levels as determined by the National Shellfish Sanitation Program. The zone may reopen for scallop harvesting if tests show levels have dropped to safe limits. There is no guarantee that it will happen before the regular season ends, as the season in the Pasco zone is set to expire Aug. 18.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville City Council panel backs reduction in property tax rate” via Ric Anderson and Joe Lister of the Jacksonville Daily Record — The Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee launched hearings on Deegan’s proposed 2025-26 operating budget Aug. 7 by backing a reduction in the property tax rate. In the first of six scheduled hearings, the Committee approved a motion by Committee Chair Raul Arias to reduce the city’s ad valorem tax revenue by $13.4 million, which would equate to a one-eighth reduction in the city’s millage rate. If adopted by the whole Council, the rate would drop from 11.3169 mills to 11.1919. With the vote, the Committee will spend the hearings looking to balance the reduction by cutting $13.4 million from Deegan’s $2.02 billion proposed budget.

“Leon County voters OK with raising taxes to fund public schools” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — Despite concerns of tax fatigue, Leon County voters may be open to raising taxes to support public schools. The survey was taken at the request of the Leon Classroom Teachers’ Association, and the results were presented during the July 28 School Board meeting by Clearview-Research President Steve Vancore. The results say voters would overwhelmingly support both the current half-penny sales tax initiative and a property tax increase to improve teacher pay and school security. Both tax initiatives received a 76% approval rating, “the highest I’ve ever seen these polls at, and they have a remarkably high degree of accuracy,” Vancore said.

“First Coast Expressway in Clay County set to open ahead of schedule” via Yvette Sanchez and Thomas Garcia of News4Jax — A new 18-mile stretch of the First Coast Expressway is expected to open as early as this weekend in Clay County — well ahead of its original projected completion date in Spring 2026. Hampton Ray, Community Outreach Manager for the Florida Department of Transportation, said the new segment runs from State Road 21 to U.S. 17 in Green Cove Springs. “We are really looking forward to this opening,” Ray said. “We plan to bring congestion relief to the people of Clay County, offering another choice for drivers with the First Coast Expressway.” The new expressway is a toll facility, but FDOT said tolls won’t go into effect until Sept. 15. That means drivers will have a “free trial period” to use the road and decide if it fits their commute.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota business leaders worry high housing costs hurt recruitment of younger workers” via Christian Casale of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County was once cattle country. The temperate climate and soil were great for growing and grazing. The allure of becoming a successful gentleman farmer predated the allure of Siesta Key. There were fields of citrus, strawberries and tomatoes as far as the eye could see. Amish and Mennonites made the reasonable decision to ditch the dreary, gray winters of the Midwest for Sunshine State farming. One early 1900s image shows two cows drinking from a trough at the intersection of Main Street and Palm Avenue. Those days are long over.

“‘Wrong side of history,’ residents tell Fort Myers City Council on ICE agreement” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — In March the so-called 287(g) agreement was first said to be voluntary, but when the Council said “no” in a 3-3 deadlock DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier branded the city a “sanctuary city” and threatened to remove Council members from office and even prosecute them. They caved. The three women who initially voted “no,” Council members Darla Bonk, Diana Giraldo and Terolyn Watson, switched their votes, with Bonk citing a lack of information on the initial vote. A parade of residents asked them to once again change their minds. Alexa Rios said that for those few days, the city of Fort Myers was “a beacon of hope.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Judges are under threat. This is no way to run a country” via David French of The New York Times — Federal judges nationwide are facing an unprecedented surge in threats, a grim reality that gravely endangers the independence and integrity of the American judiciary.

Data reveals an alarming increase in threatening messages and encounters, with judges receiving vile voicemails, some containing explicit assassination threats, and experiencing terrifying incidents like unsolicited pizza deliveries to their homes, even in the name of murdered family members, a chilling message meant to instill fear and convey “we know where you live.”

This relentless vitriol profoundly impacts judges and their loved ones, causing deep anxiety and forcing them to worry about their families’ safety due to their rulings.

This pervasive atmosphere of intimidation extends beyond the judiciary, affecting nearly every American with a public platform, from election workers to Senators. While not exclusive to one political extreme, the current climate encourages a spirit of extremism where public service invites intense hatred and threats. The targets often feel isolated, as many decent people shy away from the maelstrom, believing it’s not their fight. However, this silence only deepens the crisis for American democracy, creating public servants who live with constant anxiety and diminished joy, some even contemplating anonymous lives or, worse, becoming radicalized by the very hatred they face.

The personal toll of this continuous onslaught is immense, with judges wounded by stress and pain, even as they strive to uphold the law without fear or favor. When public officials attack judges, it serves as a signal flare, galvanizing those who threaten and harass. It is crucial to stand up for good people under fire, offering public support beyond just political allies, as selective compassion is insufficient.

The American judiciary faces a dual challenge: defending its independence against political interference and maintaining personal resolve against unprecedented cruelty. While life tenure may protect against direct political meddling, the personal courage of judges will determine the fate of the Constitution they swore to protect in this ongoing ordeal.





— MORE OPINIONS —

“Why more people in the world are feeling hopeful (except us)” via David Brooks of The New York Times — Despite global reports of increasing well-being and future optimism, with fewer people suffering worldwide, developed nations like America, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand are experiencing sharp declines in thriving populations. This paradox highlights a growing disconnect between economic prosperity and social health, as our GDP surges while suicide rates, social isolation, and distrust simultaneously increase. We theorize that this decline stems from a societal overemphasis on economic gain at the expense of social and spiritual well-being, coupled with an aggressive embrace of secular, individualistic, and self-expressive values that, when taken to excess, are detrimental to human flourishing. This cultural shift, particularly impacting young people and progressives, underscores a critical need to re-prioritize community, purpose, and foundational commitments over hyper-individualism and material success.

“Fake immigration claims fuel Trump, DeSantis power grabs. Time to fight back” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — The current chaos in immigration enforcement, fueled by fabricated claims of an emergency, is enabling power grabs by figures like Trump and DeSantis. In Orange County, this manifests as bizarre detentions, pressure on local officials to sign controversial agreements under threat of suspension, and massive spending on ill-conceived facilities like “Alligator Alcatraz.” Despite data showing undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes and often contribute to the economy, these actions continue, eroding local governance and human rights. Local leaders, like Orange County’s Mayor, are forced to make difficult choices to avert greater damage. It is crucial for affected jurisdictions to legally challenge these overreaches and fight back in the courts of law and public opinion, even if it means initially acquiescing to immediate threats.

“Trump can slash drug prices without jeopardizing Florida’s seniors” via Michelle Flowers for the Orlando Sentinel — Trump’s “Most Favored Nation” drug pricing executive order, while seemingly appealing, presents a misguided approach to addressing international freeloading. Importing the price controls of nations that stifle innovation risks replicating their economic stagnation and restricted access to life-saving medicines, as seen in Europe’s decline in drug development and patient care. Such a policy would also severely cut U.S. drug research investments, preventing crucial therapies and empowering Chinese drugmakers. Instead of adopting these broken systems, America possesses the diplomatic and economic leverage to compel other nations to raise their drug pricing standards. This approach, similar to demanding increased defense spending from allies, is the smarter, conservative solution to protect innovation and prioritize patients.

“What’s really depressing America’s young men” via Rahm Emanuel for The Washington Post — The United States today is engaged in two conversations that appear, at first blush, to be entirely unconnected. The first focuses on men and boys. As Richard Reeves, founder of the American Institute for Boys and Men, has highlighted, younger-generation American males are increasingly despondent. Separately, city and state leaders everywhere are focused on the housing crisis, specifically homeownership. This is, of course, a problem for all Americans — men and women alike. But, unpopular as it may be to say in some quarters of my party, the crisis affects one gender with particular potency. Like it or not, American men are still raised to believe that their role is to act as providers and protectors.

“As Florida DOGE comes to town, something else for state to look into: a mirror” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — Dear Florida DOGE, first of all, allow me to congratulate you on attempting to revive the lost art of letter writing. In an age of 280-character tweets, it hasn’t gone unnoticed that you’ve been busy sending long missives to Florida cities. You’ve said this isn’t about politics. Ingoglia, the new Chief Financial Officer whose signature is on these letters, has also said the Florida Department of Government Efficiency should unofficially be renamed FAFO. As in the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight. Because this is serious stuff, not just silly political theater, right? So now that you’re coming to Jacksonville, scheduled to spend Aug. 7 and 8 here, I figured I’d join in the letter writing.

“Florida’s auto insurance rates are dropping — proof that legal reforms work” via Paul Renner for the Miami Herald — After years of surging auto insurance rates, Florida is finally seeing significant declines, with major insurers cutting premiums by an average of 6.5%. This positive shift is a direct result of comprehensive civil litigation reforms enacted in 2023, which targeted the rampant legal abuse that made Florida a magnet for excessive and often meritless lawsuits. Our previous system incentivized high-volume litigation and inflated settlements, driving up costs for everyone. By eliminating one-way attorneys’ fees and requiring legitimate grounds for lawsuits, we rebalanced the system, and insurers responded by lowering rates. While other states grapple with rising insurance costs, our bold reforms are proving successful, bringing much-needed relief to Florida consumers. We must resist political efforts to undo these crucial changes, which would only restore a costly system beneficial to a few at the expense of many.

— ALOE —

“‘The Pitt’ season 2 will filter Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ and Medicaid changes into Storylines: ‘We take our platform seriously’” via Max Gao of Variety — For 15 seasons, “ER” revolutionized the medical drama genre, combining fast-paced, immersive storytelling with a deep exploration of the inner lives of doctors and their patients. But more than a decade after the NBC drama’s end, star Noah Wyle wanted to reteam with executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill to do a checkup of sorts on the health care system, whose issues have only been exacerbated by the pandemic and a virulent ecosystem of misinformation that has bred contempt and distrust of medical experts.

“AJ Wolfe’s book dives into mouse-driven mindset of Disney Adults” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — You’ve met folks who are just a little “too Disney.” Maybe they’re hyper-focused on Figment popcorn buckets, incensed about a beloved theme-park ride closing or using their retirement fund to finance a week in Orlando. They could be called overenthusiastic enthusiasts. These days, the more common term is “Disney Adult.” Let’s not judge. Walt Disney World puts food on tables, and its fandom isn’t that far astray from the ones dedicated to college football, “Real Housewives,” Taylor Swift and the ilk. Or is it? The new book “Disney Adults: Exploring (and Falling in Love With) a Magical Subculture,” written by Wolfe, delves into why Disneymania is a thing — and why people are mad about it.

“Just like Disney World, SeaWorld gets a boost from Epic’s opening down the street” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — There was a lot of speculation about what would happen when Universal’s multibillion-dollar Epic Universe opened. SeaWorld Orlando’s owner confirmed that attendance was not only up for the second quarter but is currently up in the third quarter through this week. Disney World also experienced record-breaking revenue for its most recent quarter after Epic opened, The Walt Disney Co. reported. Both SeaWorld and Disney executives previously said they expected Epic to drive more visitors to Orlando, which, in turn, would benefit their attendance as well.

