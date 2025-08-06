August 6, 2025
Hillsborough Commission supports, seeds foreign threat mitigation efforts by Tampa-based company

Janelle Irwin Taylor

cyberattack
'Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are targeting local governments, energy grids, universities, and hospitals. Our community is not immune.'

The Hillsborough County Commission has unanimously passed a resolution supporting efforts to defend the community against foreign threats, particularly from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

The resolution supports the Alliance for Global Security (AGS), a Tampa-based nonprofit that equips local and state governments with tools to defend against attacks, including cyberattacks.

Additionally, the board approved $25,000 in seed funding for the AGS Frontiers Forum, an international conference addressing homeland and national security that will be in Tampa in April 2026.

“The threats we face today don’t stop at the federal level. They’re aimed squarely at counties like ours,” said Commission Chair Ken Hagan. “Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea are targeting local governments, energy grids, universities, and hospitals. Our community is not immune.”

The resolution recognizes AGS as a key partner in preparing local leaders for hybrid warfare, which includes cyberattacks as well as disinformation campaigns and other destabilizing tactics by hostile regimes meant to interrupt various processes.

Commissioners cited past incidents such as the Colonia Pipeline hack in Texas in 2021 that affected fuel supply to the Southeastern United States and the theft of cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center in 2020 by employees also affiliated with Chinese interests. The resolution acknowledges the emerging strategy of “everything, everywhere, all at once,” which aims to destabilize trust in American governments and cripple national infrastructure.

“This resolution isn’t just symbolic,” Hagan said. “It signals that Hillsborough County is ready to lead, not follow, when it comes to defending our communities. By backing AGS, we’re helping our local leaders get access to the same security briefings, strategies, and partnerships national leaders rely on.”

AGS Founder Joshua Burgin praised the Commission’s leadership, saying it positions the county to serve as a global hub for security education and resilience planning.

“With MacDill Air Force Base, world-class academic institutions like the University of South Florida, leading cybersecurity firms, and a growing innovation economy, this region is where the future of democratic defense is being shaped,” Burgin said. “Our goal is to make sure that elected officials — at every level — are informed, connected, and prepared to meet the threats that are already knocking at their door.”

The AGS Frontiers Forum next year will bring together more than 300 elected officials, defense experts and civic leaders from across North America, Europe and the Indo-Pacific for two days of intensive briefings, strategy sessions and community engagement.

Hillsborough County’s $25,000 investment will help seed the planning and logistics necessary to convene one of the largest security gatherings for local and state elected officials in the country.

“This is about resilience,” Burgin said. “Just like we prepare for hurricanes, we have to prepare for the next wave of global instability — cyber threats, sabotage, and psychological warfare. That kind of readiness takes leadership, and Hillsborough County is showing the way.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories