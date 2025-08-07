FSLA installs new leadership, celebrates market strength

The Florida Surplus Lines Association installed its 2025–2026 Board of Directors during the group’s 65th Annual Convention in Palm Beach.

Albert Geraci, ARM, ASLI, of Risk Placement Services, will serve as FSLA President through 2026. During his remarks, Geraci emphasized the importance of protecting the freedom of rate and form — a foundational principle of the surplus lines market’s ability to serve as a flexible safety valve within Florida’s broader insurance ecosystem.

“FSLA is a uniquely collaborative organization — one where professionals set aside competition to strengthen the surplus lines marketplace together,” said Geraci. “As President, I’m proud to continue advancing our mission to educate, adapt boldly, and protect the space for smart, flexible coverage in a constantly evolving environment.”

The convention also included a strong industry snapshot. According to FSLSO’s June premium report, Florida’s surplus lines market has generated $9.9 billion in premium year-to-date, a 2% increase over the same period in 2024. The number of policies issued so far in 2025 is 854,423 — slightly lower year-over-year — signaling possible stabilization in the state’s admitted market after several major legislative reforms.

The event also underscored FSLA’s expanding commitment to workforce development. A featured panel discussion, “Bridging the Talent Gap,” brought together students and faculty from FSU, USF, and Middle Tennessee State University. FSLA continues to sponsor student scholarships, internships, and mentorship initiatives across the state.

“Engaging the next generation is essential to our industry’s future,” said Virginia Clancy, ASLI, CIIP, outgoing FSLA President. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together — especially in growing our initiatives and building new connections.”

The full 2025–2026 FSLA Board also includes:

— President-Elect: Tonya Rivera (Johnson & Johnson)

— Treasurer: Bresch Kilday

— Secretary: Chris Siegel (Burns & Wilcox)

— Directors: Darren Marsh, Amanda Ruppel, Steve Kass, Marianne Correa

— Insurance Company Representatives: Ana Daves (Nautilus), Scott Smith (RSUI)

— Young Agents Representative: Ricky Kopec (Johnson & Johnson)

— Retail Insurance Agents Representative: John Vratsinas (Atlantic Specialty Risk)

—Past President’s Representative: Dave DeMott (Gridiron Insurance Underwriters)