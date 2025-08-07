August 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FSLA installs new leadership, celebrates market strength

Drew WilsonAugust 7, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis’ election police arrested 19 felons for voting in a high-profile roundup. Where are they now?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.7.25

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough Commission supports, seeds foreign threat mitigation efforts by Tampa-based company

IMG_2710
Albert Geraci will serve as FSLA President through 2026.

The Florida Surplus Lines Association installed its 2025–2026 Board of Directors during the group’s 65th Annual Convention in Palm Beach.

Albert Geraci, ARM, ASLI, of Risk Placement Services, will serve as FSLA President through 2026. During his remarks, Geraci emphasized the importance of protecting the freedom of rate and form — a foundational principle of the surplus lines market’s ability to serve as a flexible safety valve within Florida’s broader insurance ecosystem.

“FSLA is a uniquely collaborative organization — one where professionals set aside competition to strengthen the surplus lines marketplace together,” said Geraci. “As President, I’m proud to continue advancing our mission to educate, adapt boldly, and protect the space for smart, flexible coverage in a constantly evolving environment.”

The convention also included a strong industry snapshot. According to FSLSO’s June premium report, Florida’s surplus lines market has generated $9.9 billion in premium year-to-date, a 2% increase over the same period in 2024. The number of policies issued so far in 2025 is 854,423 — slightly lower year-over-year — signaling possible stabilization in the state’s admitted market after several major legislative reforms.

The event also underscored FSLA’s expanding commitment to workforce development. A featured panel discussion, “Bridging the Talent Gap,” brought together students and faculty from FSU, USF, and Middle Tennessee State University. FSLA continues to sponsor student scholarships, internships, and mentorship initiatives across the state.

“Engaging the next generation is essential to our industry’s future,” said Virginia Clancy, ASLI, CIIP, outgoing FSLA President. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together — especially in growing our initiatives and building new connections.”

The full 2025–2026 FSLA Board also includes:

— President-Elect: Tonya Rivera (Johnson & Johnson)

— Treasurer: Bresch Kilday

— Secretary: Chris Siegel (Burns & Wilcox)

— Directors: Darren Marsh, Amanda Ruppel, Steve Kass, Marianne Correa

— Insurance Company Representatives: Ana Daves (Nautilus), Scott Smith (RSUI)

— Young Agents Representative: Ricky Kopec (Johnson & Johnson)

— Retail Insurance Agents Representative: John Vratsinas (Atlantic Specialty Risk)

—Past President’s Representative: Dave DeMott (Gridiron Insurance Underwriters)

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics, where he helps lead a talented team that produces must-read newsletters including Sunburn, Takeaways from Tallahassee, and Diagnosis. A University of Florida alumnus, he began his career at The Independent Florida Alligator — the nation’s largest student-run newspaper and a training ground for many of Florida’s top political reporters. He later served as a business correspondent for The Hollywood Reporter, then returned to Tallahassee to cover the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current, before segueing to Florida Politics, where he’s been for more than a decade. He spends too much time workshopping zingers for Capitol Directions — and not enough time outdoors.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis' election police arrested 19 felons for voting in a high-profile roundup. Where are they now?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories