August 7, 2025
Poll: Eileen Higgins leads race for Miami Mayor, but not enough to avoid a runoff

Jesse Scheckner

Eileen Higgins Headshot
‘This has rapidly evolved into a two-person race, with Commissioner Higgins in a commanding position.’

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins has significantly more support than each of her 10 opponents in the Miami Mayor’s race, but not enough to avoid a runoff, new polling shows.

Her likely one-on-one foe: Emilio González, Miami’s former City Manager.

Plantation-based firm MDW Communications surveyed 511 likely Miami voters online July 27-Aug. 1. Higgins’ political committee, Ethical Leadership for Miami, commissioned the poll, which included brief bios about each candidate.

The poll found Higgins, a Democrat, holds 36% support in the technically nonpartisan Nov. 4 contest to replace term-limited Mayor Francis Suarez — 21 percentage points more than González, a Republican who currently sits in second place.

By comparison, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier Suarez, both Republicans who previously served as Miami Mayor, have 11% and 7% voter support, respectively.

Image via MDW Communications.

Former Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, the second-best-performing Democrat in the race, according to MDW’s figures, has the support of about 12% of voters.

The remainder are backing one of the race’s six other candidates or are undecided.

Higgins also boasted the strongest reputation in the field, with 74% name recognition and a net +18 favorability.

González and Russell have positive favorability too, but are less known to voters. Carollo and Suarez have stronger name IDs, but are underwater favorability-wise.

“This has rapidly evolved into a two-person race, with Commissioner Higgins in a commanding position,” MDW personnel wrote.

Image via MDW Communications.

Pollsters also queried voters about two other timely issues: the Miami Commission’s now-reversed effort to delay this year’s election to November 2026 without voter approval — a move every mayoral candidate opposed — and proposed lifetime term limits at City Hall.

Unsurprisingly, voters overwhelmingly disapproved of the election shift, which González successfully sued the city to stop last month.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents said they opposed the change, with 69% saying they “strongly oppose” elected officials moving election dates without first getting an OK from the people who put them in office.

Image via MDW Communications.

Just 11% said they supported such an action, and 9% were neutral about it.

And it looks like stricter term limits are likely coming to the city, too.

Miami Commissioners last month approved putting a question about lifetime term limits on the November ballot. MDW found it has 71% support, with just 20% of respondents saying they plan to vote down the ballot measure

Image via MDW Communications.

Forty-one percent of respondents to MDW’s poll were Democrats, while 35% were Republicans and 24% identified as third- or no-party voters. They were 58% Hispanic, 22% non-Hispanic White, 16% Black and Caribbean, and 4% “other.”

The gender makeup was 53% female, 47% male. Sixty-six percent were 55 or older, while 25% were 35-54 and 9% were 18-34.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

