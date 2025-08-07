Man charged after touching sleeping teen on Spirit flight at MCO, court documents say

Boarding his plane to Orlando, John Fowler got into a confrontation with Spirit Airlines over being charged $100 for oversized luggage and blurted out that he hoped the plane crashed, according to federal court records.

By the time the plane landed, Orlando Police were waiting because Fowler, a registered sex offender from Indiana, had been accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old passenger sleeping during the fight.

The July 29 incident is detailed in a new federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division.

Fowler had the aisle seat while the teenager was in the middle seat on Spirit Airlines flight NK 1523 heading to Orlando International Airport from Indianapolis.

The victim asked the passenger in the window seat to take a picture for her. Fowler asked if the teen would send the photograph to him too and then kept talking to her. He put his hand over her seat, and she moved his hand away from her several times, the victim told authorities, according to the federal complaint.

The teen eventually fell asleep, covered up with a blanket. When the plane landed, the teen woke up to Fowler touching her vagina under the blanket, the complaint said.

The teen screamed, catching a flight attendant’s attention. Fowler was moved to the back of the plane while the teen was brought to the front.

“After the plane taxied to and arrived at the gate, Fowler was interviewed by responding Orlando Police Department officers,” the federal complaint said. “During the interview, Fowler claimed that he reached down to grab Victim 1’s thermos, which had fallen over. Fowler stated that he reached down to grab Victim 1’s thermos and when he came back up his arm touched her leg.”

This wasn’t the first time Fowler has gotten into trouble.

Fowler was convicted of sexual battery in 2023 in Indiana, the federal complaint said.

Fowler has been appointed a federal public defender, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Spirit Airlines, the airport and the Middle District of Florida either declined to comment or did not respond.

Fowler is facing several federal criminal charges, including abusive sexual contact without permission. He is required to attend an Aug. 15 preliminary examination hearing in Orlando.

Orlando is Florida’s busiest airport.