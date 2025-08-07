Last Call for 8.7.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida could be headed for a congressional do-over before the 2026 Midterms, and it appears House Speaker Daniel Perez and Gov. Ron DeSantis are on the same page.

In a memo to members, Perez said he will form a Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting to probe legal questions raised by last month’s Florida Supreme Court ruling in the Black Voters Matter lawsuit. The decision upheld the current map but found that a constitutional provision protecting minority voting power had, in practice, created a district drawn with race as a motivating factor — a violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Perez pitched the move as a mid-decade “legal exploration,” but it’s also a chance for the Republican supermajority to revisit lines that already give the GOP a 20–8 advantage in Florida’s U.S. House delegation. DeSantis has hinted at calling lawmakers back for a Special Session to do just that, even as he pushes for a new census that could add another seat to Florida’s roster.

The Select Committee will be named in September alongside other committee assignments, with hearings to begin during the Fall interim weeks. Perez says there’s no appetite for a full legislative remap — only the congressional map is on the table.

It’s a rare point of agreement between DeSantis and Perez, who have clashed on other policy fronts. Whether it also becomes a repeat of the 2022 showdown between the Governor and Legislature over the maps — a fight DeSantis won — may depend on how far this “legal exploration” goes.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate Census based on modern-day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024.”

— President Donald Trump, on a Census that could be used in the mid-decade redistricting push.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

President Trump gets a Make It Count for taking the first step in potentially launching a new census.

Just like Disney World, SeaWorld gets a Rising Tide for the attendance boost its experienced following the launch of Epic Universe.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is ordering a Refund Highlife for Intel, which he says should return $7.86 billion it received under the CHIPS Act.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Bucs set for preseason opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the preseason schedule against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, WFLA).

The Buccaneers won the NFC South last season with a 10-7 record before losing to the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Buccaneers did not add many new faces in the offseason, instead opting to retain players such as wide receiver Chris Godwin, guard Ben Bredeson, and linebacker Lavonte David.

Perhaps the most significant loss for the team came in the coaching staff when offensive coordinator Liam Coen was lured to Jacksonville to become the Jaguars’ new head coach. Josh Grizzard was promoted from pass game coordinator to take over the role this season.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles has not announced how much the starters will play on Saturday, but the Titans will play the starters, including the top pick in the draft, former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

The two teams have been working together during a combined session on Thursday.

Bowles said that he planned to use Thursday’s joint practice to finalize the game plan for the preseason opener. After facing the Titans, the Buccaneers will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers a week from Saturday and then conclude the preseason on Aug. 23 at home against the Buffalo Bills.

