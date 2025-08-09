Calling all music lovers — which, come on, should be everyone, right? Florida State University, one of the premier institutions for the arts in North Florida, began public ticket sales Thursday, Aug. 7, for the 2025-2026 “Open Nights at Florida State University” season. The lineup is packed with artists, performers and thinkers, and tickets are on sale now.

This year’s theme? “Opening Minds.” FSU is inviting audiences to explore new perspectives, sounds, discussions and art they may not be familiar with — or even care for — with the goal of sparking new horizons, connections and reflection. Maybe even a change of mind or a bit more openness.

“With our ‘Opening Minds’ theme, we’re inviting the community to experience performances that challenge expectations and inspire dialogue. Every show in this season has been selected with a purpose, and we are excited to share it with you,” said Kevin Maynard, executive director of “Opening Nights.”

Some noteworthy names will be making their way to the home of the phallic-shaped Capitol — and if you get your tickets early enough, you might be lucky enough to see them. That includes the glasses-wearing star of Oscar-winning films The Fly, Jurassic Park and Wicked, Jeff Goldblum, and his group, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Launched by Goldblum over 30 years ago, the ensemble wows audiences across the United States and abroad with arrangements of contemporary and classic jazz alongside American songbook standards. They’ll perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall.

Another massive Hollywood name will feature in “Opening Nights,” though he won’t be there in person — just his unmistakable voice. On Friday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m., check out “Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience: Featuring the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra.” As the title suggests, it’s a symphonic blues performance exploring the music of the Mississippi Delta — the birthplace of the blues — all narrated by Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. If you saw Sinners this year and want more blues, this is your show.

For fans of country and Southern outlaw rock, Grammy winner Kendell Marvel will perform at Opperman Music Hall on FSU’s campus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7. A southern Illinois native, Marvel wrote the hit “Right Where I Need to Be” for Gary Allan on his very first day in Nashville.

In the classical-meets-EDM realm (yes, that’s a thing), there’s Okorie Johnson — aka OkCello — an American cellist-songwriter who blends live cello performance with sound looping, jazz, EDM, reggae and funk. Catch this unique experience on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at The Moon.

Not in the mood for music? Strange — but FSU still has you covered. Bestselling author James Patterson will be in town to discuss his new book with Patrick Leddin, “Disrupt Everything — and Win: Take Control of Your Future.” All attendees at the Sunday, Sept. 28, discussion at Ruby Diamond will receive a signed copy of the book.

Many more events run through the end of 2025 and well into 2026. To secure tickets and see the full schedule for “Opening Minds,” visit my.openingnights.fsu.edu or call 850-644-7670.

Recount — President Donald Trump has taken the first step in potentially launching a new census. That’s something that Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to happen this year in hopes it grants Florida more U.S. House seats. Trump said he has instructed federal agencies to explore immediate improvement to the census, though he did not make clear what sort of timeline he wants pursued. The push comes as DeSantis calls for a new population count and reapportionment of U.S. House seats. DeSantis at a Manatee County news conference said he told Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that Florida “got a raw deal in the census.” DeSantis also raised the topic in South Florida as he led Trump on a tour of the Alligator Alcatraz facility. There, he said Florida had been “gypped” out of a U.S. House seat after the 2020 census.

Mapmakers — Count Florida in for the national redistricting rush. House Speaker Daniel Perez says state lawmakers will work on redrawing Florida’s congressional district lines ahead of the 2026 Midterms. The Miami Republican said provisions in the Florida Supreme Court’s July ruling upholding Florida’s current congressional map demand attention from lawmakers. Perez said the House will name a Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting in September, at the same time as other committee assignments for the 2026 Legislative Session. House members looking to sit on the panel should inform the Speaker’s office of their interest by Aug. 15. But anyone hoping the job leads to a promotion to D.C. need not apply.

Mark your calendars — While parents and kids are getting ready for the new school year, lawmakers are already preparing for the next Legislative Session. Perez sent out a memo this week outlining deadlines for bill filings and appropriation project requests. Starting Aug. 18, lawmakers can start filing bills. “Members may begin filing legislation through Leagis and Appropriations Projects through the filing system” on Aug. 18, Perez’s memo detailed. Another key date is Nov. 21, which is the deadline for member bill submissions. “All bill requests must be submitted electronically through Leagis to House Bill Drafting no later than 5 p.m.,” the memo said, adding that the deadline was the same for appropriation project requests.

Open the books — Florida’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has set its sights on Miami-Dade, demanding a sweeping set of records to scrutinize how the county reached a $402 million budget deficit despite surging revenues. In a letter to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, DOGE Team Lead Eric Soskin, and Leda Kelly, director of the Florida Office of Policy and Budget, requested detailed documentation spanning county contracts, salaries, climate-related spending, grant allocations and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. They cited an annual county revenue increase of “nearly $3 billion” in Fiscal Year 2024 compared to Fiscal Year 2020, including more than $430 million in additional property tax revenues, in noting the state’s concern “about the $400M+ budget gap” Levine Cava announced last month.

Unopposed — Joe Gruters will face no opposition when he runs for Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair next month. The Florida Republican National Committeeman, who enjoys an endorsement from Trump, was the only candidate to file for the post. The job will be up for election at a Summer Meeting of the RNC in Atlanta, when current RNC Chair Michael Whatley will step down to run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. An election will take place on Aug. 22. “I’ve been ready for this,” Gruters told Florida Politics in an interview this weekend. “I’ve been wanting to do this forever.” Gruters now serves as RNC Treasurer but will step down from that role to lead the national party. Jennifer Rich, New York’s Republican National Committee member, was the only candidate who filed to succeed Gruters in the Treasurer position. Rich also had Trump’s endorsement for her candidacy for that job, as Gruters did when he won the post in January.

— Uthmeier update: Porno problems —

Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a civil lawsuit against several online porn companies he says are violating Florida law by failing to require age verification for site visitors.

The suit names Webgroup Czech Republic, NKL Associates, Sonesta Technologies Inc., GGW Group and Traffic F. Uthmeier, citing HB 3, approved by the Legislature in 2024, which requires commercial entities that distribute “sexually explicit material” online to verify that visitors are at least 18 years old.

“Multiple porn companies are flagrantly breaking Florida’s age verification law by exposing children to harmful, explicit content. As a father of young children, and as Attorney General, this is completely unacceptable,” Uthmeier said in a news release. “We are taking legal action against these online pornographers who are willfully preying on the innocence of children for their financial gain.”

The law took effect Jan. 1 and specifies that Florida is “requiring a commercial entity that knowingly and intentionally publishes or distributes material harmful to minors on a website or application that contains a substantial portion of such material to use certain verification methods and prevent access to such material by minors.”

Uthmeier said the adult content sites “openly defied” Florida law. He noted that in April, he sent letters to two of the companies demanding compliance or legal action would follow. “But the companies made no changes,” he added.

Meanwhile, a high-level legal operative in Florida is moving into the Attorney General’s Office to serve as a top prosecutor. Bradley R. McVay, most recently Deputy Secretary of State for Legal Affairs and Election Integrity, will now serve as Florida Statewide Prosecutor, responsible for prosecuting crimes that impact two or more judicial circuits.

“Brad is a proven constitutional conservative, experienced litigator, and criminal prosecutor who has defended Florida’s laws and elections in the courtroom and beyond,” Uthmeier said in a news release.

— They’re in the money —

Florida Chief Financial Officer Ingoglia announced that more than $44 million was returned to residents in July who had long been separated from their assets in the Sunshine State.

The state regularly solicits claims from residents for property and assets that are unknown, lost, inactive, unclaimed or abandoned. Those assets can include unclaimed insurance proceeds, dividends, stocks, dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, credit balances, refunds and other financial holdings.

“My office is working to reunite Floridians with what’s rightfully theirs, returning millions of dollars in unclaimed property back into the hands of hardworking taxpayers, families and small businesses across the state — just like former CFO Jimmy Patronis worked so hard to do during his tenure,” Ingoglia said. “Whether it’s forgotten bank accounts, insurance proceeds or utility deposits, we’re leaving no stone unturned in our mission to put money and assets back where they belong.”

Nearly every region in the state saw millions of dollars distributed to rightful owners. The Miami region led with $10.2 million returned, followed by Tampa with $9.9 million, Orlando with $8.2 million, West Palm Beach with $7.1 million, Jacksonville with $3 million, Fort Myers with $2.4 million, Tallahassee with $1.4 million, Gainesville with $1 million, Pensacola with $734,180, and Panama City with $571,239.

Floridians can search for unclaimed assets and see if they qualify by visiting the state’s Florida Treasure Hunt website.

— ‘Respect my authoritah!’ —

There’s a new boss at the Florida Department of Financial Services, and he wants everyone to know: DOGE around and find out.

This week, Ingoglia sent a letter to all local governments under review by Florida’s Division of Governmental Oversight and Enforcement (DOGE). In plain English: don’t interfere, impose conditions, or pile on red tape for the folks tasked with rooting out waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars.

“As Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, I am committed to fighting waste, fraud and abuse at all levels of Florida government. Accountability and transparency are of the utmost importance to me, and I possess broad constitutional and statutory audit authority to ensure fiscal responsibility from those entrusted with state dollars,” Ingoglia wrote.

He reminded recipients that the CFO has subpoena power to access records — and, as he put it, “I am not afraid to use that power.”

Ingoglia says he’s hearing rumblings that some local governments aren’t taking him or DOGE seriously. Whatever the reason, he’s had enough of anyone downplaying DOGE’s work.

Read the full letter here.

— Milk was a bad choice —

The “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement — launched by then-presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and now living on in the influencer sphere — has outlasted its founder’s campaign and taken on a life of its own. But critics have long warned of its dangers: anti-vaccine rhetoric, conspiracy theories, fad diets, questionable supplements, and risky trends like drinking raw milk.

This week, 21 people — including six children under 10 — learned that lesson the hard way after contracting food poisoning from raw, unpasteurized milk from New Smyrna Beach Dairy Farm. Seven were hospitalized, two in severe condition.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services took the opportunity to remind the public of a truth Louis Pasteur proved long ago: pasteurization is safe, and Florida milk is delicious.

“Florida’s pasteurized milk supply is safe, nutritious, and closely controlled from the farm to your local grocery store. There have been no reported illnesses from pasteurized milk products in Florida, so Floridians should continue to buy and enjoy nutritious and wholesome dairy products from Florida farmers,” Simpson said.

Yes, milk has nutritional benefits. But “raw” milk carries a serious risk, said FDACS Division of Food Safety Director Dr. Matt Curran, noting it can harbor pathogens like E. coli, Listeria and Salmonella that cause severe illness — particularly in children, seniors and immunocompromised people.

Friendly reminder, raw milk is not approved for human consumption in Florida and is only to be sold with a label clearly stating that it is raw.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Agency for Persons with Disabilities — DeSantis has appointed longtime health care lobbyist and veterans advocate Robert “Bob” Asztalos as the next Director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. The appointment places Asztalos at the helm of a state agency responsible for coordinating services and support for more than 60,000 Floridians with developmental and physical disabilities, as well as young children at high risk of a developmental disability. He takes over for Lorena Fulcher, who has served as acting director since DeSantis tapped previous Director Taylor Hatch to lead the Agency for Health Care Administration in February. “Bob has dedicated his career to serving others, including his leadership at the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs,” DeSantis said in a Tuesday press release. “I’m confident he will work hard to improve the lives of Floridians with unique abilities.”

— FDOT for the gold —

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is taking home some hardware. Two of its projects — the I-95 Express Phase 3 and State Road (S.R.) 26 Safety Improvements — were named regional winners in the 18th annual “America’s Transportation Awards,” presented by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

For the 2025 competition, 35 states submitted 113 projects across four categories: Quality of Life/Community Development, Best Use of Technology & Innovation, Operations Excellence, and Safety.

“The I-95 Express Phase 3 project is helping reduce congestion in one of the state’s busiest corridors, and the State Road 26 Safety Improvements project shows how targeted enhancements can help save lives in Florida’s rural communities,” said FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue. “These awards reflect the hard work and innovation of our FDOT team and our partners, and we’re excited to see both projects move on to compete for national honors at the AASHTO annual meeting this November.”

The I-95 Express Phase 3, honored in the Operations Excellence – Large Project category, improved a heavily traveled six-mile stretch in Boca Raton by expanding and enhancing express lane connectivity, easing congestion on local roads. The S.R. 26 Safety Improvements, recognized in the Safety – Small Project category, added raised crosswalks to a high-pedestrian-traffic corridor in Gainesville near the University of Florida, reducing crossing distances and improving safety.

As regional winners, both projects now advance to the Top 12 national finalists, set to be revealed in September, with a shot at the national prize.

— Sunshine speedoff —

Travelers through Leon or Gadsden counties on Aug. 3 may have witnessed a high-speed, multi-agency takedown.

Around 4 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) received an alert that Maurtez Rashaad Edwards of Macon, Georgia, was wanted in his home state for the aggravated kidnapping of his 2-month-old child. At 4:35 p.m., Trooper Norris and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies responded to a new alert showing Edwards’ vehicle heading west on SR 20 and SR 267 in Leon County toward Liberty County.

An attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit when Edwards refused to comply, accelerating to speeds of 92 mph with the infant in the car. FHP tried multiple PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuvers as Edwards brake-checked officers and drove erratically. With coordination between FHP, LCSO and the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Trooper Myers successfully executed a final PIT.

Edwards fled the vehicle, retrieved a hidden AR-15, and left the child behind before running into nearby woods. Trooper Sanders and LCSO deputies quickly apprehended him. Trooper Norris secured the uninjured infant, who was taken to a Gadsden County hospital and later reunited with his mother and grandmother.

“This incident highlights how important it is for the motoring public to stay alert … and how Florida law enforcement work together as resource multipliers,” said Gary Howze, FHP Colonel. Liberty County Sheriff Dusty Arnold praised the “outstanding cooperation” between agencies.

Edwards was booked into the Liberty County Jail on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault and battery on an officer, child cruelty, kidnapping, and using a firearm during a felony.

“Our mission is to serve and protect the people of Florida, and this successful operation highlights what’s possible when state and local agencies work together,” said the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Dave Kerner.

— Stacks for SCD research —

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) affects about 1 in 100,000 Americans — more than 90% of whom are non-Hispanic Black or African American — and shortens life expectancy by more than 20 years on average. That makes research into the disease essential to understand it better and, ultimately, find a cure.

This week in Tampa Bay, Sen. Darryl Rouson and House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell announced they successfully secured $3.75 million in state funding for two initiatives supporting the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research.

“This funding represents not just a financial commitment, but a moral one — to stand with families affected by SCD and to bring dignity, data and dependable care to a community too often overlooked,” Rouson said. “I’m honored to help move Florida closer to access and compassion in health care.”

Of the total, $1.25 million will support an initiative to formally establish SCD as a cause of death, addressing a significant gap in mortality data. The remaining $2.5 million will improve non-emergency transportation for SCD patients, providing two vans to each of Florida’s 15 Sickle Cell Centers of Excellence.

“I am incredibly proud to have worked with Sen. Rouson to secure this funding,” Driskell said. “These projects address two of the most urgent needs in the sickle cell community — understanding mortality and improving access to care. With this investment, Florida is taking a meaningful step toward better health access and outcomes for individuals living with SCD.”

In 2024, Driskell also passed legislation to establish more SCD centers across Florida, including several in her Tampa Bay district.

— Victory lap —

The Christian Family Coalition (CFC) Florida will host its next Legislative Victory Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Trump National Doral Miami, featuring several GOP lawmakers who backed CFC-supported bills.

Confirmed speakers include Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Reps. Omar Blanco, David Borrero, Tom Fabricio, Juan Carlos Porras and Alex Rizo. House Speaker Daniel Perez agreed to serve as event Chair but will miss the breakfast due to a scheduling conflict.

The program will include a recap of the 2025 Legislative Session, highlights of CFC’s wins, and a look ahead to its priorities. This year’s successes included legislation recognizing gold and silver coin and bullion as legal tender, expanding Florida’s Safe Haven law to include infant safety devices, and adding new barriers to citizen-led constitutional amendments.

Founded in 2003, CFC Florida bills itself as a “human rights and social justice advocacy organization fighting for family, faith and freedom.” It is known as one of the most vocal conservative social advocacy groups in Florida, especially in South Florida politics.

Registration opens at 8 a.m., with breakfast and programming from 9–11 a.m. at 4400 NW 87th Ave. in Doral. More information is available on the group’s website.

— Sachs Media stacks up the wins —

It’s been a big Summer for Kelly Corder, APR, CPRC, and her colleagues at Sachs Media.

The firm’s director of Media Relations was named Communicator of the Year at the 2025 Florida Public Relations Association Golden Image Awards, honoring her leadership of numerous award-winning campaigns at the state and national levels. The Tallahassee-based firm also took home multiple Golden Image honors for impactful work on behalf of clients and causes across Florida.

That comes on the heels of a Gold Pollie Award — the American Association of Political Consultants’ highest honor — for its public affairs campaign on behalf of the Computer and Communications Industry Association. The effort helped shape public opinion and legal narratives around content moderation and the First Amendment, contributing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block restrictive legislation and remand the case to lower courts, a major win for digital rights advocates.

Founded nearly 30 years ago by now-Chairman Emeritus Ron Sachs, the firm has grown from a two-person shop into one of Florida’s and the nation’s foremost independent communications firms.

Recent accolades include multiple Golden Image Awards and a spot on PRNews’ Elite Top 100 list recognizing the top agencies in the field. Partner and Managing Director Drew Piers summed up the Pollie win: “Our team thrives on work that makes a real impact and we’re honored to have helped amplify this important work on the national stage.”

— Always account for the Rattlers —

Rattlers are advising and helping with the books. Internships are an excellent opportunity for university students to make a name for themselves during school or post-graduation — some schools and majors even require one to graduate. Fourth-year accounting scholar Kendall Travon Wood at Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) has been making his mark in the professional accounting world.

This Summer, Wood was selected for an internship with KPMG — one of the “Big Four” global accounting and professional services firms — at its Jacksonville office as part of the Embark Scholar program, which exposes high-achieving, underrepresented students to real-world business challenges through guidance and mentorship.

“This internship represents a major step forward in my career. I’m learning directly from seasoned professionals and gaining insight into how I can add value in corporate spaces without compromising my authenticity,” Wood said.

A typical day includes virtual team meetings, networking with fellow scholars and interns, and training in various professional development tools and roles, including AI. Wood credits FAMU for shaping him not only as a Rattler but as a person and an aspiring CPA.

“FAMU taught me how to make a lasting impression. I wear a suit to work every day, and without fail, someone comments on how I present myself. It’s not just about the clothes — it’s about the pride and professionalism this university instills in us,” he said.

His biggest advice for any student — Rattler or not — entering the professional world? Don’t stress about being perfect; work hard and be yourself. “I made a bigger splash when I trusted my development and just showed up as myself. People connect with you more when you’re real. That’s what leadership looks like,” Wood said.

Good luck to all interns wrapping up their Summer gigs and heading back to class — and to those using their opportunity post-graduation to open new doors. We see you and salute you — and more importantly, someone in your field will too.

— Up In smoke —

Tobacco and nicotine products — from old-school cigarettes and cigars to chewing tobacco and e-vapes — remain a major health hazard. While anti-tobacco sentiment had been gaining traction among young people for years, the rise of e-cigarettes has stalled that momentum. A study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found nicotine content in U.S. e-cigarettes has jumped 250% since 2020, putting one-third of young people at risk of addiction, and many of them are on college campuses.

Enter Florida State University, which has been 100% tobacco- and nicotine-free since 2014. This week, FSU’s Center for Health and Advocacy & Wellness (CHAW) announced it has received a $20,000 grant from the Truth Initiative’s Tobacco/Nicotine-Free College Program to bolster its vaping prevention efforts. The funding will support a two-year initiative to boost policy awareness, expand peer advocacy and student engagement, and strengthen compliance around vaping prevention.

“This grant allows us to deepen our commitment to a healthier campus by empowering students with the tools and support they need to make informed choices and create a culture of wellness,” said Amy Magnuson, director of University Health Services.

Since 2015, the Tobacco/Nicotine-Free College Program has funded more than 235 institutions adopting tobacco-free policies. At FSU, the grant will also cover training for peer educators to lead student seminars, table events and other initiatives.

“Our goal isn’t to shame people or tell them what to do, but to offer evidence-based facts, support and resources in a way that connects with people,” said Juan Abril, CHAW’s prevention coordinator. “Whether you’re thinking about quitting or wanting to understand more about the substances, we’re here to support your journey without judgment.”

— Old dog, new tricks —

As the saying goes, you learn something new every day — and this fall in Tallahassee, residents can do just that. From Sept. 3–26, the City of Tallahassee and the Tallahassee Senior Center will host the 16th annual “Lifelong Learning Extravaganza” (L3X).

The event features a full slate of workshops, recreational activities, field trips and entertainment, all in the name of learning. Ahead of the program, the public is invited to two preview sessions at the Tallahassee Senior Center — Monday, Aug. 11, from 10–11:30 a.m., and Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 5:30–7 p.m. Attendees can meet instructors and sponsors while enjoying refreshments.

“Lifelong learning creates so many opportunities, no matter your age. I’m really looking forward to continuing to build a program that encourages people to connect, explore and try something new together,” said Emily Starnes, lifelong learning coordinator at the Tallahassee Senior Center.

Over 50 classes will be offered, covering music, art, culture, science, technology, nature, history, literature, food, drink and travel. While some sessions are free, most L3X classes range from $8 to $36.

Classes tend to fill up quickly, so early registration is encouraged. General registration opens Friday, Aug. 15, at 8 a.m. For more information and to sign up, visit TallahasseeSeniorFoundation.org/L3X.

— Herb Ertlinger winer —

Who doesn’t enjoy the finer things in life — like a nice glass of wine? Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University certainly agrees and even sees the educational and research benefits. On Aug. 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., FAMU’s Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research (6361 Mahan Drive) will host its annual Grape Harvest Festival.

The event celebrates FAMU’s leadership in the grape and small fruit research community while offering a mix of family-friendly and Dionysus-approved activities.

“We are not just another festival: we are a destination for the community to learn about the wine and grape industry in the state of Florida, the newest research and educational achievements, and the greater entrepreneurship opportunities,” said Dale Wesson, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences.

More than 60 local vendors and community organizations will be on hand with food, merchandise and information booths. Vineyard tours, wine tastings, live music and grape stomping will keep the grounds lively throughout the day.

“This festival is where science meets community. It’s our opportunity to share not just our research, but our passion for viticulture and the role agriculture plays in everyday life,” said Violeta M. Tsolova, professor and director of the Center.

Established in 1978, the Center is internationally recognized for its work in warm-climate grape research — increasingly vital as global warming continues to challenge traditional wine regions.

Event details: General admission is $10; wine and cheese tasting is $15. Seniors 65 and older receive 20% off; non-FAMU college students with ID get 50% off; and all children under 12 and FAMU students with a valid ID get in free. The welcome ceremony begins at 11 a.m., but doors open at 8 a.m.

Happy tasting — and try not to go full Paul Giamatti in Sideways.

— Freakier weapons —

Talkies, pictures, kino, cinema, film, art, movies — whatever you call it, we’ve got the new releases of the week and last weekend’s box office recap.

The rainy weekend box office saw “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” take first place with $39 million — a decent number until you realize it’s a 66% drop from week one, suggesting audiences aren’t as enthusiastic as they are for James Gunn’s “Superman” (2025), which pulled in $14 million in its fourth weekend — impressive in today’s box office climate. “The Bad Guys 2” fittingly came in second with $22 million (take notes, Pixar and Elio), while The Naked Gun (2025) slightly exceeded projections — opening to $17 million. With positive word-of-mouth building, a sequel might not be far off.

On the family-friendly front, “Sketch” follows a young girl whose private sketchbook drawings come to life. It stars Tallahassee legend and two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale alongside Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place). Reviews are glowing — 96% on Rotten Tomatoes (84% audience), 7.2 on IMDb, and 3.2 on Letterboxd.

Also in the family space: “Freakier Friday,” the sequel to Disney’s 2003 reboot of the 1976 classic, reunites Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan under director Nisha Ganatra (Late Night). With a 73% critics’ score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, plus solid IMDb (7.1) and Letterboxd (3.4) ratings, it could be the perfect Summer send-off for parents who grew up with the original remake.

On the spookier side, “Weapons” — from “Barbarian” writer/director Zach Cregger — stars Justin Long, three-time Emmy winner Julia Garner, and Oscar nominee Josh Brolin. It’s riding a wave of acclaim (97% critics, 90% audience on Rotten Tomatoes; 8.0 IMDb; 3.9 Letterboxd). Like Barbarian, it’s best experienced knowing as little as possible.

For those staying in, Netflix dropped “Stolen: Heist of the Century,” a diamond-robbery doc from Emmy winner Mark Lewis (Don’t F**k With Cats) that’s sitting at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer also released the first half of “Wednesday” season 2, the Emmy-winning hit from Tim Burton starring Jenna Ortega, Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Fred Armisen, holding an 85% critics’ score.

As for what to skip? Maybe the surprise Amazon Prime “War of the Worlds” reboot starring Ice Cube, sitting at 4% on Rotten Tomatoes. We’ll stick with “Friday” and “21 Jump Street.”

—Bummer midsummer, no waves in sight—

Push “replay,” because this weekend on Gulf Coast waters is nearly identical to last weekend — with no surf on the horizon.

The National Weather Service marine forecast for the northern Gulf says it all: keep the surfboards in their bags and maybe brush up on beach volleyball instead. Seas are expected to be 3 feet or less, with southeast winds under 10 knots. Such calm conditions make for great swimming, with the rip current risk about as low as it gets.

To put it in perspective, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s weather buoy 42036 — anchored about 112 miles northwest of Tampa — recorded a swell height of just 0.03 feet on Thursday. That’s basically flat in the middle of the Gulf.

Kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders may enjoy the downtime, though even they won’t find much challenge. Bathtub conditions and water temps hovering around 88 degrees will make it feel more like a hot tub. Get radical, dudes and dudettes.

— Capitol Directions —

RON DESANTIS — Up arrow — If you can’t bend the map to your will, keep pushing until it snaps into place.

DESANTIS, PART 2 — Down arrow — His Spotify playlist is such a dad-jukebox mashup that the algorithm should come with cargo shorts and a lawn chair.

DANIEL PEREZ — Up arrow — A masterclass in smiling through gritted teeth.

BLAISE INGOGLIA — Up arrow — ‘FAFO’? When’s the ICO — and will it take Dogecoin?

DONNA DEEGAN — Down arrow — Stepping into DOGE’s crosshairs is less ‘profile in courage’ and more ‘volunteer as tribute.’

JOE GRUTERS — Up arrow — Walking into the RNC Chair job without so much as a handshake tour — sometimes the only opponent is the calendar.

WILTON SIMPSON — Up arrow — In this slice of MAHA country, you don’t go raw.

DEP — Up arrow — Adding 12,000+ acres to the map and a brand-new state forest to the weekend plans.

DMS — Down arrow — Half-masting for Hulk Hogan but not Joe Casello — guess you’ve gotta tear your shirt off to get noticed.

DAVID JOLLY — Up arrow — Democrats didn’t just roll over; they fluffed the pillow.

JERRY DEMINGS — Crossways arrow — Backed down on ICE without handing DeSantis the crowbar to pry him out of office.

JASON SHOAF — Up arrow — The ‘Second Chance Act’ is already saving lives — proving not every Port St. Joe headline has to be about a fish.

MEG WEINBERGER — Up arrow — Taking Dexter’s Law national — because cruelty to animals doesn’t stop at the border.

BOB ASZTALOS — Up arrow — Proving the Governor can still surprise us by picking someone qualified.

CAROLINA AMESTY — Crossways arrow — Charges dropped, but the Google results still bite.

GARY FARMER — Down arrow — He says he’s ‘done with politics’ … Here’s hoping that’s not a dad joke.

KIM RIVERS — Up arrow — Q2 numbers looking green in more ways than one.

AREK SARKISSIAN — Down arrow — ‘If you can’t spot the sucker in your first half hour at the table, then you are the sucker.’

GULFSTREAM — Up arrow — Suing to ditch Florida’s horse-racing-for-slot-machines rule — and looking like the smart money.

RSA CONSULTING — Up arrow — Betting big on Miami with their latest expansion.

X VIDEOS — Down arrow — We’ve never heard of it … but the Attorney General apparently isn’t a fan.

O.J. — Crossways arrow — As if Florida needed an identity crisis.