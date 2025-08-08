August 8, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis, RFK battle for distant second place in 2028 California Primary poll
Image via Ron DeSantis campaign.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 8, 20255min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump, Pam Bondi double reward to $50 million for arrest of Nicolás Maduro on drug charges

APoliticalHeadlines

Disney, Lucasfilm settle with actor Gina Carano following her firing claim from ‘The Mandalorian’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.8.25

DeSantis Prosperity SC
JD Vance is well-positioned in the winner-take-all state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spent much of this week in the Golden State, but he’s not bringing home any gold medals from California Republicans when it comes to his presidential prospects.

A survey from Emerson College shows DeSantis with 9% support, putting him behind Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 10% and Vice President JD Vance’s 40%.

Meanwhile, 16% of California Republicans are undecided.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with 4% support, is the only other Florida man to feature in these numbers.

Vance has dominated virtually all polls of the still embryonic field of potential candidates to succeed President Donald Trump, so there’s no anomaly here in what would be a winner-take-all race for 169 delegates.

For his part, DeSantis has courted controversy among Californians for years, offering memorable denunciations of the state’s approach to illegal immigration and homelessness.

When he was running for President in 2023 and early 2024, DeSantis often established contrasts with California, criticizing its approach to protecting pregnant pigs when wooing Iowa farmer votes, and calling Los Angeles a “disaster zone.”

“When people are telling me that when they go shopping, they take off their jewelry because they don’t want to get mugged, even in nice places in L.A., that’s a huge, huge problem,” DeSantis said in Long Beach.

He also suggested that players on the University of Miami football team were powerless in the face of pot plumes during a road game at California-Berkeley.

“Some of these guys are telling me like they practically got high just from being in the stadium, that literally the whole stadium just reeks of marijuana,” DeSantis said during remarks targeting a cannabis legalization amendment last year.

He also has routinely carped about crap on the streets of a particular major city.

“We’re here in the once great city of San Francisco,” he said during a campaign video. “We came in here, and we saw people defecating on the street. We saw people using heroin. We saw people smoking crack cocaine.”

To prove his point, DeSantis produced a “poop map” of San Francisco during a debate with Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2023.

The Governor’s immigration policy was also condemned by the Salinas City Council ahead of a fundraising event in the city.

If there is any solace to be found in the current polling for DeSantis, he’s at least doing marginally better than he did in some polls when he ran for President in 2023 and 2024, where he had as little as 6% support.

For this poll, 221 California Republicans were polled on Aug. 4 and 5, with a credibility interval of 6.6 percentage points.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump, Pam Bondi double reward to $50 million for arrest of Nicolás Maduro on drug charges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories