Cory Mills blames Anthony Sabatini, weaponization of judicial system for sexual extortion accusations

Republican U.S. Rep. Cory Mills is blaming a prior political opponent for turning his personal relationship problems into a political scandal.

A Judge declined to place a restraining order on Mills requested by Columbia County Republican Committeewoman Lindsey Langston. That came a day after news broke that Langston had called police and accused Mills of threatening to release intimate images of the two.

Langston was represented in court by Anthony Sabatini, a Lake County Commissioner who ran against Mills for his then-open congressional seat in 2022 and lost.

“Breakups happen, but it’s truly tragic when a washed‑up politician drags someone else into his vendetta. I wish Ms. Langston well and genuine happiness,” Mills posted in a lengthy X post.

Langston, the reigning Miss United States, told deputies she had lived with Mills at his New Smyrna Beach home, but the two broke up earlier this year after reports about Mills allegedly assaulting another woman in his Washington, D.C., home. That woman, Sarah Raviani, later withdrew her accusation and Mills was never arrested.

“Lindsey confronted Cory about the woman, to which Cory told her he was not in a relationship with her and the press fabricated the story,” an official Sheriff’s Office incident report states. “Lindsey then found a social media account for the other woman and saw posted photos of her with Cory.”

Langston told authorities that months later, Mills harassed her over rumors she was seeing other people. Sabatini posted excerpts of digital messages that show Mills threatened to share private videos of Langston to any man she engaged.

Mills remains married to another woman, Rana al Saadi, but told Langston he was separated, and that a divorce was finalized in May 2024, according to the incident report.

On social media, Mills blamed Sabatini for dragging the personal disagreement into public view for political reasons.

“Once again, Anthony Sabatini, who was my primary opponent in 2022, should be fighting at the ballot box — which he lost to me — but instead, he appears more interested in weaponizing his judicial system against a former political opponent,” Mills wrote.

“It is tragic the way he continues to use people to serve his political agenda of attacking me. And once again, he has turned up empty-handed, with nothing more than fake news in his latest round of baseless attacks. He has not provided sufficient evidence, no facts to support these false claims, and has wasted the time and resources of our hard-working law enforcement officers with yet another politically motivated stunt for his new office.”

Mills compared the recent episode to the criminal charges against President Donald Trump last year.

“We’ve seen this before, when President Trump was relentlessly targeted by political opponents with baseless accusations,” Mills wrote.

“The weaponization of the judicial system is an egregious affront to our democracy — and Sabatini should be ashamed for borrowing tactics from the radical left’s playbook. If political Lawfare can be used against individuals like President Trump and myself, what does that mean for the average American when these injustices strike across the country?”

It’s important to note that a Judge declining to issue a restraining order does not mean no wrongdoing occurred.

Sabatini responded, noting that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is still investigating the allegations.

“Creeper Cory Mills is currently under criminal investigation for sexual extortion for sending dozens of violent messages threatening to release a sex tape he made and revenge-porn against a young girl because she broke up with him,” he posted on X. “Completely disturbed and depraved individual who should be expelled from Congress immediately.”