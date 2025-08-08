A Florida woman posed as a nurse and treated thousands of unsuspecting patients, officials say

A Florida woman is accused of posing as a licensed nurse and giving medical care to thousands of patients, authorities said.

Autumn Marie Bardisa, 29, of Palm Coast, participated in medical services involving 4,486 people from June 2024 until January 2025, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This is one of the most disturbing cases of medical fraud we’ve ever investigated,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in announcing the arrest.

Bardisa was apprehended in the driveway of her home Tuesday and is jailed on multiple charges that include practicing health care without a license, Sheriff’s officials said. She’s being held on $70,000 bond and is due in court for a Sept. 2 arraignment.

No lawyer who could speak on behalf of Bardisa was listed in local court records.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bardisa used another health care worker’s license number and submitted false documentation in order to be employed as an advanced nurse technician at AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway in Palm Coast.

“This woman potentially put thousands of lives at risk by pretending to be someone she was not and violating the trust of patients, their families, AdventHealth and an entire medical community,” Staly said.

Officials say they’ve set up a special email, [email protected], and are asking anyone who thinks they might have been a victim in the case to email the Sheriff’s Office.

Palm Coast is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Jacksonville.

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.