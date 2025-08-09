Greg Steube bill targets ‘extremist’ travel to United Nations from Iran, terror groups

It may not be so easy for people from certain countries to travel to New York City for United Nations meetings if a Florida Republican’s bill becomes law.

The Limiting Extremist Travel to the United Nations Act would put restrictions on “foreign officials affiliated with certain hostile countries, terrorist organizations, and U.N. organizations when attending official meetings of the U.N. at its headquarters in New York City,” per a press release from Rep. Greg Steube’s office.

“No person who chants ‘Death to America’ should be allowed free rein when visiting the United States for U.N. meetings in New York. Not only does their presence pose a serious risk to our national security, but it sends the wrong message to the world,” says Rep. Steube.

Iranian officials and those of Foreign Terrorist Organizations would be required to land either at JFK, Newark, or Teterboro airports and take the shortest route to the U.N. building. Their visas would also be limited to when the General Assembly is in session, with one day before and after permitted for travel purposes.

“My bill makes sure only American allies and good faith partners in the international community are permitted full freedom of movement within the U.S. when attending official proceedings of the U.N.,” Steube adds.