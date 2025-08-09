August 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Greg Steube bill targets ‘extremist’ travel to United Nations from Iran, terror groups
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 9, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Alvin Brown continues fight for NTSB reinstatement

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Beach lawmaker says city’s homelessness rules defy state law. Local officials say they go further

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — ‘Opening Minds’ in a closed-off time

United Nations
Some foreign representatives would have strict limits on arrival and departure under this proposal.

It may not be so easy for people from certain countries to travel to New York City for United Nations meetings if a Florida Republican’s bill becomes law.

The Limiting Extremist Travel to the United Nations Act would put restrictions on “foreign officials affiliated with certain hostile countries, terrorist organizations, and U.N. organizations when attending official meetings of the U.N. at its headquarters in New York City,” per a press release from Rep. Greg Steube’s office.

“No person who chants ‘Death to America’ should be allowed free rein when visiting the United States for U.N. meetings in New York. Not only does their presence pose a serious risk to our national security, but it sends the wrong message to the world,” says Rep. Steube.

Iranian officials and those of Foreign Terrorist Organizations would be required to land either at JFK, Newark, or Teterboro airports and take the shortest route to the U.N. building. Their visas would also be limited to when the General Assembly is in session, with one day before and after permitted for travel purposes.

“My bill makes sure only American allies and good faith partners in the international community are permitted full freedom of movement within the U.S. when attending official proceedings of the U.N.,” Steube adds.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMiami Beach lawmaker says city's homelessness rules defy state law. Local officials say they go further

nextAlvin Brown continues fight for NTSB reinstatement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories