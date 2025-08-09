August 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alvin Brown continues fight for NTSB reinstatement
Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown is suing over his allegedly unlawful NTSB Board removal.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 9, 20253min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Maxwell Frost’s mass transit bill makes progress

FederalHeadlines

Greg Steube bill targets ‘extremist’ travel to United Nations from Iran, terror groups

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami Beach lawmaker says city’s homelessness rules defy state law. Local officials say they go further

alvin brown
A change in the White House led to the former Democratic politician's downfall.

A former Jacksonville Mayor is still pushing to get back on a board he was appointed to by President Joe Biden.

Alvin Brown, a former Vice Chair of the panel who claims he was removed without cause from the National Transportation Safety Board, got a letter of support this week from Democracy Forward.

The group is already helping with his case, so the letter essentially echoes contentions made in the original filing.

“Congress made the National Transportation Safety Board independent for a reason: to ensure that investigations into transportation disasters are driven by expertise and evidence. The termination of Rev. Brown and the undermining of the independence of this Board does nothing to keep people safer. At a time when transportation safety is top of mind, we should be strengthening, not weakening, the systems meant to protect all Americans,” said the group’s legal director, Elena Goldstein.

Unsurprisingly, Democracy Forward’s 32-page letter of support echoes the arguments Brown makes that he should have been allowed to serve his full term, rather than being dismissed by the Donald Trump administration earlier this year.

In that light, they seek his reinstatement to the board.

“The one-sentence termination email provided no reason for his termination. Within less than 24 hours, Mr. Brown was forced to return his government equipment and ID. He is no longer able to access his office or to perform the duties that he was Presidentially appointed and Senate confirmed to do,” Democracy Forward argues.

Brown, who has become a reverend in recent years, allegedly brought unique qualifications to the board through his “past experiences.” He is said to have led response from the NTSB to mass casualty car wrecks in Austin, Texas, as well as Belle Glade, Florida.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGreg Steube bill targets 'extremist' travel to United Nations from Iran, terror groups

nextMaxwell Frost's mass transit bill makes progress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories