August 9, 2025
Maxwell Frost’s mass transit bill makes progress
Why are they so expensive? We may soon find out.

A Central Florida Democrat is celebrating a proposal that would bring clarity to spiraling costs for city buses advancing in the House of Representatives.

Maxwell Frost of Orlando’s Transit Bus Affordability Act this week effectively moved forward, with the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure requesting that the Government Accountability Office study why buses have gotten more expensive to manufacture and acquire.

“This is a huge win for transit riders and for communities across the country,” said Rep. Frost. “When I introduced the Transit Bus Affordability Act, my goal was simple: get answers on why buses cost so much and figure out how to fix it. Now, thanks to strong bipartisan support and the leadership of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the GAO is moving forward with exactly the kind of study my bill calls for which means we’re one step closer to making buses more affordable and accessible for everyone.”

The study will look into cost drivers including drawing comparisons internationally, and how manufacturers are looking to shorten delivery times.

Frost’s office claims “exorbitant costs” frustrate the current process, with buses averaging an $800,000 price tag.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

