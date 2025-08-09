James Uthmeier slams ‘sham’ lawsuit thwarting Alligator Alcatraz construction

Florida’s Attorney General is not on board with a decision made by a “leftist activist judge” to block further construction at Alligator Alcatraz.

James Uthmeier said Friday that the “sham lawsuit,” which drove the decision this week by Barack Obama appointee Kathleen Williams, applies inconsistent criteria to the ad hoc lockup for illegal immigrants who are to be deported from the converted airport in South Florida, and that environmental concerns are overblown.

“Not only does none of the Alligator Alcatraz infrastructure come anywhere close to the Everglades, but this is state land and a state facility. Our state jails don’t have to go through the process and Alligator Alcatraz shouldn’t have to either,” Uthmeier remarked Friday on Fox Business.

Williams ruled in favor of the Miccosukee Tribe and environmental groups that sought an injunction on new construction on the site.

However, Uthmeier notes that the ban on new builds will not frustrate the ultimate purpose of the project, which proceeds with infrastructure already installed.

“This temporary restraining order applies to future construction. Thankfully, Alligator Alcatraz is already built. It already houses thousands of detainees. It is operational and the deportations are ongoing,” Uthmeier said.

The Ron DeSantis appointee also offered assurances that inmates are in fine fettle.

“These detainees are getting all the resources they need. The food is fine, the air conditioning is fine. The areas of housing (are) totally fine. They can access attorneys, they can get health care needs. It is a one stop shop, but the goal is, get them there for a short time and then get them out back to where they came from.”