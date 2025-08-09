Florida celebrates Bob Graham Day

Saturday is Florida’s first day honoring the iconic Bob Graham, and a group of Democrats are ensuring the legacy of the former Senator and Governor does not go unremarked.

“Governor Bob Graham spent his life putting Floridians first. His legacy of service, integrity, and compassion is a model for all who dedicate their lives to public service and is a reminder of how we should treat one another. It’s a privilege to celebrate his enduring influence and leadership in the State of Florida today,” said Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell.

The Legislature passed a resolution this year honoring Graham’s legacy both in elected office and then founding the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida.

Dan Daley, who sponsored the House language that ultimately was passed, says Floridians “proudly celebrate a leader who dedicated decades to serving the State of Florida … an enduring source of inspiration as a role model whose legacy of public service continues to guide and motivate countless individuals to follow in his footsteps.”

Sen. Kristen Arrington, who carried the Senate version of the resolution, echoes her colleagues’ sentiments about the “leader whose decades of service has made an enduring impact on the State of Florida.”

“Governor Graham’s dedication to protecting our environment, advancing education, and fostering civic responsibility set a high bar for public service. It’s truly an honor to dedicate this day to a man whose life’s work has motivated generations of Floridians to follow in his footsteps,” she adds.