August 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida celebrates Bob Graham Day

A.G. GancarskiAugust 9, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

James Uthmeier slams ‘sham’ lawsuit thwarting Alligator Alcatraz construction

HeadlinesOrlando

Orlando man guilty of planning power grid attack draws 20 year stretch

FederalHeadlines

Maxwell Frost’s mass transit bill makes progress

Sen. Bob Graham 3 copy
'An enduring source of inspiration' gets his due.

Saturday is Florida’s first day honoring the iconic Bob Graham, and a group of Democrats are ensuring the legacy of the former Senator and Governor does not go unremarked.

“Governor Bob Graham spent his life putting Floridians first. His legacy of service, integrity, and compassion is a model for all who dedicate their lives to public service and is a reminder of how we should treat one another. It’s a privilege to celebrate his enduring influence and leadership in the State of Florida today,” said Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell.

The Legislature passed a resolution this year honoring Graham’s legacy both in elected office and then founding the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida.

Dan Daley, who sponsored the House language that ultimately was passed, says Floridians “proudly celebrate a leader who dedicated decades to serving the State of Florida … an enduring source of inspiration as a role model whose legacy of public service continues to guide and motivate countless individuals to follow in his footsteps.”

Sen. Kristen Arrington, who carried the Senate version of the resolution, echoes her colleagues’ sentiments about the “leader whose decades of service has made an enduring impact on the State of Florida.”

“Governor Graham’s dedication to protecting our environment, advancing education, and fostering civic responsibility set a high bar for public service. It’s truly an honor to dedicate this day to a man whose life’s work has motivated generations of Floridians to follow in his footsteps,” she adds.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJames Uthmeier slams 'sham' lawsuit thwarting Alligator Alcatraz construction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories