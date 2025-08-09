Byron Donalds backs Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Could the 47th President get his just due from the Nobel Prize Committee?

If a Congressman who Donald Trump backs for Governor has anything to say about it, he will be seriously considered.

“Donald Trump needs the Nobel Peace Prize because what he’s been doing around the globe,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, after talk show host Mark Levin noted the President helped to bring a potential end to the decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“They’re trying to find a way to end the conflict in Ukraine. You have this one. You have the support he’s provided to Israel,” Donalds said, referring to the Iran conflict earlier this summer.

“You know this: in that region of the world, this could have been years of fighting,” Donalds added.

The Naples Republican went on to differentiate Trump’s approach to peace from that of the Democrats and the press corps he believes supports them.

“Donald Trump cares about peace, and I think the media that tries to vilify him don’t understand he wants people to stop dying. He wants peace, but he wants peace that’s sustainable, not weak kneed peace that the Democrats always try to bring us,” Donalds added.

Numerous countries support Trump receiving the honor, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan.