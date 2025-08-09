August 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Byron Donalds backs Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Byron Donalds seeks to turn Donald Trump's campaign promise into law.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 9, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida celebrates Bob Graham Day

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

James Uthmeier slams ‘sham’ lawsuit thwarting Alligator Alcatraz construction

HeadlinesOrlando

Orlando man guilty of planning power grid attack draws 20 year stretch

trump donalds
'He wants people to stop dying.'

Could the 47th President get his just due from the Nobel Prize Committee?

If a Congressman who Donald Trump backs for Governor has anything to say about it, he will be seriously considered.

“Donald Trump needs the Nobel Peace Prize because what he’s been doing around the globe,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, after talk show host Mark Levin noted the President helped to bring a potential end to the decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“They’re trying to find a way to end the conflict in Ukraine. You have this one. You have the support he’s provided to Israel,” Donalds said, referring to the Iran conflict earlier this summer.

“You know this: in that region of the world, this could have been years of fighting,” Donalds added.

The Naples Republican went on to differentiate Trump’s approach to peace from that of the Democrats and the press corps he believes supports them.

“Donald Trump cares about peace, and I think the media that tries to vilify him don’t understand he wants people to stop dying. He wants peace, but he wants peace that’s sustainable, not weak kneed peace that the Democrats always try to bring us,” Donalds added.

Numerous countries support Trump receiving the honor, including Azerbaijan and Armenia, Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida celebrates Bob Graham Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories