JD Vance, Marco Rubio ‘laugh’ at 2028 talk. But they aren’t saying no.

Momentum continues for a Florida man as Vice President.

But it’s not Ron DeSantis, the Governor who ran for President in 2023 and 2024.

Rather, it’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who again was talked up as a potential running mate by current Vice President JD Vance in 2028.

Vance, who holds a formidable lead in all polling of the still-conceptual Republican presidential field in 2028, did not say no when Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked if he was looking at 2028.

“I saw Marco about a month ago. We just laughed at the whole thing because neither one of us are focused on politics. We’re focused on actually doing a good job for the American people. And the way that I think about it, Maria, is if we do a good job, number one, that’s the reward in and of itself, that all have made a big difference in the lives of our country for the last six months, the next three and a half years. But if we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself, let’s just focus on that,” Vance urged.

The VP vowed to “focus for the next year and a half on doing a really good job for the American people, winning the midterm elections in 2026.

“Then we can talk about politics after that,” he teased.

The volition behind a Vance-Rubio ticket is coming from the very top.

President Donald Trump says the Ohio Republican is “probably the favorite” and “most likely” heir to the Make America Great Again movement, but touts the former Florida Senator and state House Speaker as “somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form.”

The Secretary of State, who ran for President himself in 2016, is not opposed to teaming up with “a great nominee” like the Hillbilly Elegy author.

“I think he’s doing a great job as Vice President. He’s a close friend, and I hope he intends to do it,” Rubio told Fox News host Lara Trump about a Vance run during a previous interview.

Polling has shown Rubio with some conceptual support in a prospective 2028 field, suggesting that he could be a net positive on a Vance ticket.

While time will tell, a feature of the second Trump administration is the President aggressively working to put people he trusts in position for the future, and there’s little momentum against his wishes in the short term.

The biggest loser here may be DeSantis, who is polling around 10% himself in early 2028 surveys of Republicans, but finds himself on the outside looking in.