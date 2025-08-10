August 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump’s pot rescheduling is not necessarily a sure thing
Bills to cap pot potency were stamped out. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 10, 20254min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

JD Vance, Marco Rubio ‘laugh’ at 2028 talk. But they aren’t saying no.

EducationHeadlines

Florida’s school choice option is leaving some public classrooms with fewer students

FederalHeadlines

Donald Trump has said abortion is a state issue. His judicial picks could shape it nationally for decades

Marijuana AP
Is media pressure hurting the cause of marijuana enthusiasts who seek change?

While buzz is heavy that the Donald Trump administration is set to reschedule marijuana, the White House isn’t necessarily ready to move forward.

Florida Politics is hearing as of Sunday morning that frustration is mounting in the White House about people or companies deciding to jump the gun and pressure the administration in the press.

While a policy process is moving forward, there will first be a recommendation for the President, which he will then evaluate. But the time frame for any decision is as yet undetermined.

These insights, particularly regarding strategic leaks and potential unintended consequences thereof, add a wrinkle to a narrative that has been bullish about cannabis rescheduling.

Reports in major outlets have buoyed the heavily beaten down stocks in the multi-state operator sector in recent weeks, with enthusiasm mounting about the President making a move ahead of the midterm elections next year … or sooner.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Trump told donors at a New Jersey fundraiser that he was interested in changing the current Schedule I classification for weed, perhaps to Schedule III. CNN also reported that a report is at the highest levels of the administration, further stoking the narrative.

As a candidate for re-election, Trump aligned himself with pro-legalization pushes, notably Florida’s Amendment 3 supporting marijuana legalization that Gov. Ron DeSantis and anti-pot forces ultimately succeeded in defeating by holding it under the required 60% support to pass.

“As we legalize it, I start to agree a lot more because it’s being legalized all over the country,” Trump said last August.

Pot proponents will be watching the White House for any smoke signals. However, they may not want to get high on their own supply just yet, if our sourcing is correct.

And of course, the ultimate decision and announcement will be made by the President at a time of his choosing.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJD Vance, Marco Rubio 'laugh' at 2028 talk. But they aren't saying no.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories