Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.11.25

Stefan Grow, the outgoing Chief of Staff at the Agency for Health Care Administration, is not just a first-round draft pick — he’s Florida’s top pick when it comes to health care leadership experience and expertise.

Throughout the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration, Grow held two top posts at AHCA: first as General Counsel and later, following a successful stint in private practice, as Chief of Staff. A trusted adviser to four AHCA secretaries, he now brings his deep expertise to the top-tier lobbying team at Johnson & Blanton.

“We are thrilled Stefan has become part of our growing practice; he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as deep relationships throughout the health care sector,” said Jon Johnson and Travis Blanton in a joint statement.

Grow also served as General Counsel at the Department of Elder Affairs and built a strong reputation as a health care attorney in private practice with clients across the southeastern United States.

Then-Secretary Jason Weida personally selected him to rejoin AHCA as his Chief of Staff, where Grow quickly established himself as a highly-regarded strategist and policy expert known for navigating the legislative process with precision, overseeing AHCA’s expansive budget — the largest in the state — and crafting innovative solutions to complex Medicaid challenges.

“Stefan was a tremendous asset to the Agency and the State of Florida,” said Weida. “He possesses a deep understanding of the legislative process, Medicaid and health care policy. I’m thrilled to see my friend join the Johnson & Blanton team, and I’m confident he will be a major asset to their organization.”

Grow now departs after serving his fourth AHCA Secretary, Shevaun Harris.

“I’ve known Stefan for many years,” said Harris. “He was an exemplary Chief of Staff and a vital part of our Agency’s leadership. I have no doubt he will thrive in his new role, and I wish him continued success.”

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon will visit Broward County for a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) beta testing event, capping the first round of testing with nearly 1,000 students and families.

McMahon will announce that the Donald Trump administration’s Department of Education has launched the FAFSA form at a record pace — the earliest rollout in the program’s history. The public version will go live in the coming weeks with a redesigned, more user-friendly format.

Completing the FAFSA is a critical step for securing federal student aid — and McMahon’s team is drawing sharp contrasts with the Joe Biden administration’s 2023 rollout, which saw extraordinary delays, dropped more than 2 million calls and left students, families, and colleges in limbo on aid packaging.

The Department notes several key comparisons: Under Biden, families often spent three days completing the form; Florida families this week will finish in minutes. One year ago, no families had completed the form by this point; on Wednesday, nearly 1,000 will have done so. And while the prior administration deprioritized certain fraud prevention controls in pursuit of student loan forgiveness, those safeguards have now been restored to protect sensitive information.

Congrats are in order — Southwest Florida native and Florida Gulf Coast University alum Gavin Humble has been named to the national America’s Rising Republican Operatives “30 Under Thirty” list. Now in its third year, the awards recognize young leaders shaping GOP politics across the country. A veteran of high-profile presidential, gubernatorial and congressional campaigns, as well as leading conservative advocacy groups, Humble joins a select group of rising Republican talent nationwide.

—@SteveSchale: … the most maddening thing for me about the Dade trajectory is a lot of it is self-inflicted. But then again, it is worth noting that Dade — if you look at the last 25 years of election, the only constant is nothing is remotely constant.

— TOP STORY —

“Florida’s universities face research overhaul courtesy of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — The Trump administration, with the vocal support of Gov. DeSantis, is implementing sweeping cuts to federal research funding, stripping millions from state universities. In a coordinated effort to purge higher education of what DeSantis calls “intellectual and ideological rot,” the White House is terminating thousands of grants nationwide, with Florida serving as a willing partner in the conservative overhaul.

The broad terminations span major agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation and the Environmental Protection Agency. Administration officials state the cuts target research on climate change, diversity and equity programs and other topics deemed “woke” or low priority. This new federal policy is shaking up the academic world, restricting what professors can study and prompting fierce legal battles.

The financial impact on Florida is stark. The state’s universities have lost over 90 grants, with the total federal funding for these projects valued at more than $170 million. According to agency data, Florida is projected to lose at least $80 million in obligated but unspent money that was designated for this now-canceled research.

These cuts have halted critical, real-world projects. A $14.9 million EPA grant for the University of South Florida to improve contaminated water systems in an underserved community was terminated after being labeled “radical.” At Florida A&M University, a $4.9 million grant to research “climate-smart” hemp was canceled, with the USDA vowing to prioritize farmers over “far-left climate programs.”

While at least 16 states are suing to block the federal actions, Florida’s government is actively auditing its own universities to terminate grants. Critics warn that this unprecedented campaign to control the focus of scientific inquiry threatens to stifle American innovation and has already caused significant disruption for researchers and students across the country.

—STATEWIDE —

“The legal loophole Florida is using to keep people locked in cages in the Everglades” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — It should be a simple question: who is in charge of Alligator Alcatraz, the mosquito-infested detention camp where the Trump and DeSantis administrations are locking up immigrants? The answer, it seems, depends on which law they are trying to dodge. In a pair of lawsuits, the state and federal governments have revealed a shell game. When sued for environmental damage, they claim the camp is a purely state project. When sued for denying constitutional rights to detainees, they claim the state is just following federal orders. It’s a legal loophole built on the flimsy separation of the prison itself from the imprisonment done inside it, retroactively reinforced with suddenly rewritten agreements, all to evade accountability.

“Shevrin Jones bashes redistricting push as part of the GOP’s ‘pattern of suppression’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida Republicans have launched a mid-decade redistricting effort, prompting fierce backlash from Democrats. State Sen. Jones is hammering the push as a “brazen power grab” and an attempt to “further disenfranchise voters,” noting the state’s 2022 maps were already challenged for violating the rights of Black voters. While House Speaker Daniel Perez claims the goal is to clarify legal questions, DeSantis suggested, with Trump’s support, that a new map could net Republicans “three to five more seats.” The Florida Democratic Party calls the move “corruption, plain and simple,” accusing the GOP of abusing power to rig the system in their favor ahead of the 2026 Midterms.

“Florida’s top marijuana regulator leaves post” via Christine Sexton of Florida Phoenix — Christopher Kimball, Florida’s top marijuana regulator for nearly three years, has stepped down to become deputy general counsel in DeSantis’ office. Bobbie Smith, formerly of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, now heads the Office of Medical Marijuana Use. Kimball’s departure comes as the state faces over 20 legal challenges to its recent award of 22 new medical marijuana licenses. The complex litigation could delay the new licenses for another year. This administrative shake-up and legal battle follow the narrow failure of a recreational marijuana amendment, which DeSantis’ administration, including his wife’s nonprofit, actively campaigned against. The state now has over 920,000 registered medical marijuana patients.

“Opposition grows to law designed to improve disaster recovery” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — A nonprofit smart-growth advocacy organization, 1000 Friends of Florida, is the latest entity calling for the Florida Legislature to repeal portions of a new law designed to expedite post-disaster rebuilding. The measure (SB 180), sponsored by Pinellas County Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie, initially was hailed as support for homeowners in providing precise, streamlined permitting requirements to ensure families can make the repairs they need without being hit with higher tax bills. The bill also increased disaster management planning, emergency resource coordination, financial transparency, and reporting across state and local government disaster management bureaucracies.

“Florida Department of Environmental Protection says it’s not responsible for manatee protection” via Jim Saunders of News Service of Florida — Describing the case as having “exceptional importance,” the Florida Department of Environmental Protection this week argued a federal appeals court should overturn decisions that required the agency to take a series of steps to protect manatees in the northern Indian River Lagoon. The department filed a 56-page brief and an accompanying motion to “expedite” the case at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It is fighting a ruling by U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza that the department violated the federal Endangered Species Act and an order that included a moratorium on constructing and installing septic systems around the northern Indian River Lagoon, which is primarily in Brevard County.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump administration revokes $156M grant to help Floridians afford solar panels” via Emily Mahoney of the Miami Herald — The federal government has revoked a $156 million grant received by three Florida nonprofits to help lower-income residents afford solar panels. More than 800 Floridians had already applied for these funds, at least a quarter of which had been pre-qualified, said Duanne Andrade, executive director of the Solar and Energy Loan Fund, one of the nonprofits. Eligible applicants would have been able to get grants, subsidies or low-cost financing to help pay for solar panels. The organizations had delayed approving applications until they received clarity on the future of the program. This cancellation is removing one more tool for households that can least afford rising electricity costs, Andrade said, not to mention how added jobs would’ve benefited the state economy.

“Trump weighs reclassifying marijuana as less dangerous drug” via Josh Dawsey of The Wall Street Journal — Trump is considering reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, after pot companies have poured millions of dollars into Trump’s political groups. At a $1 million-a-plate fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club earlier this month, Trump told attendees that he was interested in change, the people said. Such a shift, which the Biden administration started pursuing but didn’t enact before leaving office, would make it much easier to buy and sell pot and make the multibillion-dollar industry more profitable. The guests at Trump’s fundraiser included Kim Rivers, the chief executive of one of the largest marijuana companies, Trulieve, who encouraged Trump to pursue the change and expand medical marijuana research. Trump listened and said he was interested. He flagged it to the staff members there.

“Top vaccine regulator returns to FDA after recent firing” via David Lim of POLITICO — Dr. Vinay Prasad is back at the FDA less than two weeks after the White House pressed the head of the agency to remove him from his multiple agency leadership roles. After Commissioner Marty Makary requested the return of Prasad to his job regulating biologics and vaccines, the White House decided the agency could bring him back after reviewing Prasad’s past remarks highlighted by right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer last month. “At the FDA’s request, Dr. Vinay Prasad is resuming leadership of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said.

“Byron Donalds reintroduces D.C. crime bill to override local Council amid Trump calls” via Emily Brooks of The Hill — Rep. Donalds is reintroducing a bill on Friday to assert congressional control over the District of Columbia’s sentencing policies. Dubbed the D.C. Criminal Reforms to Immediately Make Everyone Safe Act, or D.C. CRIMES Act, the bill would prohibit the district’s local officials from changing sentencing laws and restrict the ability of local judges to be more lenient with younger criminals. The bill’s introduction comes as Trump this week floated fully federalizing D.C. as a means to address crime in the nation’s capital. Trump’s message came after Edward Coristine, who worked in the Department of Government Efficiency and gained notoriety for his nickname “Big Balls,” was allegedly beaten in connection with a carjacking attempt.

“Maxwell Frost reneges on pro-Israel pledges” via Matthew Kassel of Jewish Insider — When Rep. Frost won his first election to the House in 2022, Jewish leaders in his Orlando district who had been encouraged by his personal outreach were optimistic he would follow through on a range of commitments he had made, vowing to uphold support for Israel. Despite some initial concerns about his history of involvement in pro-Palestinian demonstrations as well as relationships with anti-Israel activists, Frost had circulated a lengthy Middle East position paper in consultation, in part, with a top pro-Israel group that largely assuaged lingering reservations among Jewish community leaders over the sincerity of his views. In the paper, as well as a candidate questionnaire, the young progressive organizer, describing himself as both “pro-Israel” and “pro-Palestinian,” voiced opposition to conditioning aid to Israel, arguing that the security threats facing the Jewish state are “far too grave” to enact such measures.

“‘Unacceptable’: Carlos Giménez moves to boot Dem from Homeland Security Committee over loyalty remark” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Republican U.S. Rep. Giménez wants his Democratic colleague, U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez, off the House Homeland Security Committee, arguing her declaration of Guatemalan pride disqualifies her from the panel. He just introduced legislation to remove her, calling her remarks a betrayal of her oath of office. Ramirez, who has since been beset by right-wing vitriol online over her statement, says her words were purposely misconstrued to attack her. The comment in question came during an event in Mexico City this week. Ramirez said in Spanish, “Yo soy una Guatemalteca con much orgullo, primero que soy Americana.”

“Congress not seeking to hear Florida’s Alex Acosta, who OK’d special deal” via Holly Baltz of The Palm Beach Post — The House Oversight Committee, seeking more information about the Epstein case, has issued subpoenas for six former U.S. attorneys general and two former FBI directors to testify in hearings starting Aug. 18. Absent from that list is Acosta, the former South Florida U.S. attorney who approved the “deal of the century” for Epstein in 2008 in Palm Beach County, freeing up the predator to sexually abuse more minors until New York prosecutors charged him with sex trafficking them in 2019. Epstein pleaded guilty to two prostitution-related felonies in 2008 as part of that deal and was sentenced to 18 months in the county jail. Had the charges recommended by Palm Beach police, who had found dozens of victims, been prosecuted, Epstein would have faced decades in prison.

“Laura Loomer knocks Medal of Honor recipient in new attack on Army” via Dan Lamothe and Tara Copp of The Washington Post — Far-right political activist Loomer has opened an extraordinary new line of attack on the Pentagon, sharply criticizing Army Secretary Dan Driscoll for allowing the service to acknowledge the battlefield valor of Medal of Honor recipient Florent Groberg, who suffered catastrophic injuries saving the lives of fellow soldiers targeted by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. Loomer, writing on social media, questioned why the Army had spotlighted Groberg in a recent post marking the incident’s anniversary. Groberg, she suggested, was undeserving of such recognition because he delivered remarks, as a private citizen, at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and was not “U.S.-born.”

“Smithsonian restores Trump to impeachment display in American history museum” via Janay Kingsberry and Maura Judkis of The Washington Post — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History unveiled an updated impeachment display that now includes context about Trump’s historic cases — a change the institution made a week after a temporary placard containing his name had been removed from the exhibit as part of a Smithsonian content review prompted by White House pressure to oust a museum director. The new text makes minor changes to — and offers slightly fewer details than — the temporary signage. “The National Museum of American History has completed its update to the Impeachment case within ‘The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden’ exhibition,” the Smithsonian said. “The updated display now reflects all presidential impeachments. Adhering to principles foundational to our role as the nation’s museum, we take great care to ensure that what we present to the public reflects both intellectual integrity and thoughtful design.”

— ELECTIONS —

“Whoops! The Democratic loser’s name gets printed on HD 40 sample ballots” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections got the Democratic candidate’s name mixed up on sample ballots sent to about 89,000 voters ahead of the House District 40 Special General Election next month. RaShon Young beat Travaris McCurdy in the Democratic Special Primary in June. But it’s McCurdy’s name that appears on sample ballots mailed to voters this week, the SOE said. “The Orange County Supervisor of Elections office takes full responsibility for this mistake. We have tracked the error and found it originated in our office during artwork creation for the printing process,” said SOE spokesperson Blake Summerlin in a press release this weekend. “The office is taking immediate action to correct it by mailing a ‘Notice of Printing Error’ to all affected voters, along with a rectified Sample Ballot.”

“Democrat from Davenport is first to file for 2026 Election in HD 51” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Octavio Hernandez, a Democrat from Davenport, is making another run at the House. Hernandez, 45, filed to run in 2026 for House District 51, which encompasses northern Polk County, excluding Lakeland and Winter Haven. The seat will be open because Rep. Josie Tomkow, a Polk City Republican, is in her fourth term and barred from seeking re-election. Hernandez, a high school algebra teacher, challenged Tomkow in 2024, but the incumbent prevailed with nearly 57% of the vote. Despite the outcome, Hernandez drew encouragement from gaining almost 44% of the vote despite raising less than $10,000 in campaign contributions.

“Darryl Rouson: ‘It’s great to have options’ regarding potential House race” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Democratic state Sen. Rouson says he is open-minded about whether he’ll try to stay in the Florida Legislature next year by making a run for a Florida House seat. Rouson, who turned 70 last month, has served in the Legislature since 2008 but is term-limited from running again for his District 16 state Senate seat in 2026. He says he is seriously considering filing to run for the House District 62 seat in Pinellas County, which will be open next year because Democratic incumbent Michele Rayner is departing to run for Rouson’s Senate seat. “Well, it’s good to have two options, and I believe in experience plus relationship-building equals success. And I’ve been able to have great success, both in the House and the Senate, and things will take care of themselves,” he said. So, does that mean he is running? “Well, I’m weighing options, and it’s nice to have options,” he said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“As school starts in South Florida, families fear increased immigration enforcement” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — As South Florida students return to class for the new school year, many parents are not just worried about their children doing well in school and getting along with their classmates. They are also concerned about increased immigration enforcement. In Miami-Dade County, where at least 82,000 students are English language learners — many of whom come from “mixed-status” families, where family members have varying immigration statuses — returning to school can mean anxiety and fear of immigration enforcement actions breaking apart families. “We have a lot of fear. We go from home to work and work to home,” said Roselia, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools parent of four who is undocumented. She asked the Herald to use only her first name.

—“Fear of being separated from son drives Florida mom with cancer back to Colombia” via Matias J. Ocner of the Miami Herald

“Trump administration kills $60 million grant for Overtown Underdeck park in Miami” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami received word this week that the Trump administration is yanking $60 million from the Underdeck, a planned park in Overtown designed to lessen some of the isolation brought by construction of Interstates 95 and 395 in the 1960s, which devastated what was once a prosperous Black neighborhood. A notice from the federal Department of Transportation stated the Republican-backed legislation known as the One Big Beautiful Bill killed the remaining funds in a Biden grant program aimed at reversing damage done to neighborhoods from highways constructed decades ago. While similar in name and concept, the Underdeck project is not related to the Underline, a 10-mile park that has partially opened under Metrorail tracks south of the Miami River.

“Miami Beach lawmaker says city’s homelessness rules defy state law. Local officials say they go further” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe is warning Miami Beach officials to align the city’s ordinances on homelessness with a 2024 state law or risk funding and legal action. He contends that the local rules don’t go far enough to comply with state strictures. At least two Miami Beach officials said its rules go even further. In a letter Friday to Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and Commissioners, Basabe warned that the city’s ordinances on public camping, sleeping and protest-related obstruction violated state law. He said the city must repeal or revise its rules to comply with the 2024 law (HB 1365), which imposed a statewide ban on public camping and sleeping except in designated areas certified by the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

“Inspector general clears Delray Beach candidate of misusing work resources, but finds minor violations” via Abigail Hasebrook of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — After a lengthy investigation, Palm Beach County’s government watchdog didn’t find evidence that a former human resources director in Boynton Beach inappropriately used work resources to back her unsuccessful run for public office, even though it found some lesser violations. The findings were the latest step toward addressing a string of accusations against various Boynton Beach government officials, including Tennille DeCoste, the former HR director, in recent years. The investigation did find evidence that DeCoste had attended an event during work hours that “could be reasonably construed as relevant” to her Delray Beach City Commission campaign and had solicited a campaign donation from a Boynton Beach co-worker during a workday on city property. These were among other allegations of DeCoste having attended events and soliciting donations, the rest of which were deemed unfounded. In her response to these two findings, DeCoste disagreed with both.

“Development could kill a tree older than Coral Gables. Why residents are fighting” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald — A live oak tree older than the city of Coral Gables, which is celebrating its centennial this year, could be the key to saving a beloved garden that is set to be razed and replaced by a luxury apartment building. At least, that’s what activist Bonnie Bolton, her attorney and other Gables residents are hoping for. “This tree is older than many of the trees in Vizcaya’s untouched forest,” Bolton said as she peered at the large tree from the sidewalk during a walk along the future high-rise site. “Vizcaya, Fairchild, the Montgomery, the Gifford and Tropical Audubon Society all say you cannot move a 200-year-old oak tree” and expect it to live. Bolton describes the garden as sacred. Many of its trees and shrubs were grown from seeds brought back from the Garden of Gethsemane in Jerusalem in the early 1950s by University of Miami professor and Coral Gables resident Hazel Westby.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Florida CFO dismisses home rule concerns as DOGE visits Orange County” via Joe Byrnes of Central Florida Public Media — Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia says Orange County is cooperating with the Florida Department of Government Efficiency’s audit of local spending. He spoke in Orlando on Tuesday as Florida DOGE staffers visited county offices. The day before, with a wink emoji on social media, Ingoglia promoted a new unofficial name for DOGE, the Florida Agency for Fiscal Oversight, or “FAFO,” a common acronym for “f*** around and find out.” Orange County Commissioner Kelly Martinez Semrad said Ingoglia and DeSantis were connecting to their base. “I also think that they’re speaking to the counties in terms of, we’re kind of at their mercy for what they want to ‘F’ around and find out [while] going through the books,” she added.

“ICE: Colombian drug lord wanted for 29 killings arrested in Orlando” via Silas Morgan of The Orlando Sentinel — A man authorities described as a Colombian drug lord wanted in over two dozen killings was arrested in Orlando, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday. Guillermo Perez-Alzate, according to ICE, is a former paramilitary leader of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia criminal organization, which uses drugs to finance their operations, in Nariño, Colombia. A post from ICE on X described him as an “illegal alien” and said, “It’s time for him to face the consequences of his heinous crimes!” ICE announced the arrest in a press release, which said Perez-Alzate is wanted for his alleged involvement in 29 murders and other related crimes, but did not say precisely where and when the arrest occurred. Several different agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, also took part in the arrest.

“ACLU of Florida drops lawsuit after DeSantis fills judge seat” via USA Today Network — The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida is dropping its lawsuit against DeSantis for missing a deadline to fill a judicial vacancy now that DeSantis has revealed he already filled it. The civil-rights group filed its notice of voluntary dismissal on Aug. 9 with the Florida Supreme Court. In a filing docketed earlier the same day, DeSantis’ general counsel, Ryan Newman, told the court the Governor had elevated Alachua County Judge Kristine Van Vorst to fill an empty circuit judge seat in the 8th Judicial Circuit in north central Florida. He included DeSantis’ Aug. 1 appointment letter to Van Vorst.

“Did politics help Carolina Amesty evade criminal charges?” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — By many measures, former state Representative Amesty had a rotten year. The first-term lawmaker was viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party until she faced a grand jury indictment and accusations of fraud and voters tossed her from office last November. Then, in January, federal prosecutors filed a separate criminal complaint, saying the 30-year-old had provided false information to obtain pandemic relief loans and misused the money. But Amesty came up off the mat with a resounding one-two punch: Settling the first case with an outgoing, GOP-aligned state attorney who agreed to drop the charges and, in the second, hiring a high-powered litigator and brother of the U.S. Attorney General to help get the accusations thrown out.

“3 seats on Orlando City Council attract slew of candidates as election season approaches” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — With election season beginning to ramp up, 11 so far have declared their candidacies for three seats on the Orlando City Council that represent residents from Lake Nona to downtown Orlando up into College Park and Rosemont. More than half are in District 3, where Robert Stuart is retiring after representing it since 2006. So far, six candidates have filed to succeed him, serving the northwest portion of the city. While in fast-growing Lake Nona, incumbent Jim Gray, the nonpartisan Board’s lone Republican, is trying to hold on to his seat and faces familiar challengers in former state Rep. Tom Keen and Sunshine Grund.

“Seminole looks to boost gas tax after raising property taxes” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Fresh from voting to hike property taxes, Seminole Commissioners on Tuesday will consider adding a 5-cent tax on every gallon of gas sold in the county next year. The Board will also look at raising its public service tax on water and electric bills in unincorporated areas from the current 4% to 10% to help pay for public safety and other day-to-day operations. Seminole — like nearly every other local government in Florida — faces stubborn inflation, soaring insurance costs, and increasing salaries for public safety officials. The county says it has a $34 million budget deficit, with rising costs for its transportation network, which gas tax revenues must fund.

“Will Trump administration cuts kill Osceola initiative to teach English to pre-K kids?” via Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida Atlantic University professors have been training Osceola County prekindergarten teachers in techniques for teaching English since 2023. But the Trump administration’s cuts to the Department of Education have university officials concerned about the program’s future. The federally funded initiative aims to improve the quality of English language instruction in pre-K classrooms to help students struggling with the language expand their vocabulary before kindergarten. So far, the program has proved fruitful. But FAU officials are questioning if they’ll get the additional funding that was promised under the Biden administration, needed to continue the work. Students taught by teachers who received extra training saw an improvement of about 18 points on their early reading assessments.

“Could SB 180 void Osceola’s sky-high mobility fees? Maybe” via Laura Kinsler of the Orlando Sentinel — As Orange County contends with a lawsuit over its voter-approved rural boundaries, its neighbor to the south could face a similar legal battle — but over very different turf. Developers and homebuilders in Osceola County are weighing a challenge to the county’s sky-high “mobility fees” under Senate Bill 180. That’s the sweeping state hurricane recovery law that is being interpreted to void any new land use regulations more restrictive or burdensome” for development. Both Osceola and St. Cloud declared “extraordinary circumstances” last September when they approved development fees that more than doubled the rate for new homes and many commercial uses, with the money to be spent on transportation improvements. Osceola County’s mobility and school impact fees are now the highest in the state. And if the 2024 fee increases are nullified, it could cost the city and county millions of dollars earmarked for transportation improvements.

“Winter Park conflicted over MLK statue’s larger-than-life attributes” via Brian Bell of Orlando Sentinel – The suburban Orlando city of Winter Park recently unveiled its new statue of Martin Luther King Jr., which is getting mixed reactions. Some people complained that the rendering of the famous civil-rights leader appears “deformed” or “cartoonish” and looks nothing like King. The city leaders say they stand by the statue, which did have the support of King’s family, although Winter Park plans to add a small sign explaining more about the artist’s intent to exaggerate King’s features.

“‘U Can’t Finish:’ Large student-to-faculty ratio frustrates UCF community” via Zoey Thomas of the Orlando Sentinel — Over the past two decades, the University of Central Florida’s enrollment has grown by more than 27,000 students. Faculty hiring hasn’t kept up. That has left the Orlando school with a student-to-faculty ratio worse than any other Florida public university and, at 28 to 1, double the national average. The impact? Large class sizes, a lack of in-person offerings, long waitlists to get into some courses, and — for many students — a longer road to a degree. And while the university has trimmed the imbalance over the last five years and says it hopes to do more, progress is slow in the face of complex financial challenges. For years, UCF students have joked that the school’s initials stand for “U Can’t Finish,” said Yois Morris-Calderon, a 19-year-old UCF student.

— LOCAL: TB —

“St. Pete Council considers economic impact of losing the Rays” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg officials are preparing for the potential departure of the Tampa Bay Rays after the 2028 season. Council member Corey Givens Jr. has called for a plan to generate new revenue and mitigate the economic impact on local businesses, especially those in the EDGE District, already struggling with the team temporarily playing in Tampa. While some Council members question the financial loss to the city itself, they agree on the need for a contingency plan. Givens emphasized the immediate pain felt by businesses like Ferg’s Sports Bar, urging for solutions now, not just when the team’s lease expires. The Council unanimously approved holding a future discussion on the matter.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Stop lecturing City Council’: Mayor Donna Deegan, Council President spar over proposed budget cuts” via Jonathan Lundy of News4Jax — Mayor Deegan and City Council President Kevin Carrico are trading jabs over the proposed property tax cut by the Finance Committee that was recommended hours before Florida DOGE arrived on Thursday. Deegan called the proposal “fiscally irresponsible” and said she’s hopeful that the cuts will be rejected once it goes before the full City Council in September. “I am sincerely hopeful that once it gets to the full Council, that we’ll have less performers and more statesmen,” Deegan said. “This is clearly something that is just so fiscally irresponsible for us right now, and it frankly just doesn’t give any tax relief to speak of. It gives people a little more than a buck a month into their pockets, and it takes millions of dollars away from what we can spend on public safety, what we can spend on roads and sidewalks and potholes, and these are the things that people are telling us they want.”

“Harvey Ward: DOGE’s visit to Gainesville unlike any government review he’s been a part of” via Elliot Tritto of the Gainesville Sun — Gainesville Mayor Ward on Aug. 4 called the Florida Department of Governmental Efficiency’s (DOGE) recent visit to city hall, unlike anything he’s seen before. Ward said city staff were given a July 30 deadline to upload all of the information requested by DOGE, just over a week after DeSantis and CFO Ingoglia announced the surprise visit. Ingoglia wrote in a letter to Ward that DOGE was being sent on July 31 and Aug. 1 to investigate the city’s 80% increase in ad valorem tax collections and noted that the city’s “annual budget has expanded by nearly $90 million per year.”

“Organizers won’t paint paws to stadium until FDOT says what’s allowed” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The group that organizes the annual “Painting of the Pawprints” celebrating the start of the Jaguars football season is putting a pause on the paws. Organizers are waiting for the state Department of Transportation to decide what art the state will allow on streets such as rainbow-colored crosswalks in Riverside and Springfield, a mural in a San Marco Boulevard intersection, and the yellow paws marking the way to the football stadium. Fans driving down Bay Street for the Jaguars’ pre-season game on Saturday will still see the yellow paw prints between the Main Street bridge and the stadium. Whether those already-painted prints will be covered up still awaits a verdict by the state.

“FAMU President Marva Johnson rolls out 100-day plan as she makes key appointments” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — From improving finances to fostering student success and faculty support, Florida A&M University President Johnson has a plan for her first 100 days in office — which as of Aug. 7 also included new senior leadership team appointments. Among the leadership shifts and changes is Kelvin Lawson, a longtime university Trustee and Board Chair, who has been named FAMU’s new executive vice president and Chief Operations Officer — replacing Donald Palm, who will now serve in the inaugural position of executive vice president for Health Sciences Enterprise and Research Innovation. Also, former Verizon executive Michelle Robinson has been appointed as vice president of Government Relations and replaces Jamal Sowell, who recently announced plans to resign.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Repeated ‘browbeating’: Doc Ford author sues SWFL restaurant group” via Dave Osborn of The Fort Myers News-Press — A bestselling Florida author who created the Ford character in his novels is suing a restaurant management company. Randy Wayne White, in early July 2025, sued HM Restaurant Group LLC, claiming it was “repeatedly browbeating” him about reducing his royalties tied to the Doc Ford brand. White sued for breach of contract, claiming that HM Restaurant Group promoted products with the Doc Ford name without permission. HM owns Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille on Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach and two restaurants in the St. Petersburg area. It also owns Dixie Fish Co. at Fort Myers Beach.

— TOP OPINION —

“The MAGA Congressman accused of threatening his ex with revenge porn” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times — In a less depraved time, the ugly abuse allegations facing Florida Congressman Cory Mills would be a major scandal. This week, a police report surfaced detailing claims from an ex-girlfriend that Mills threatened her with revenge porn. This came after she learned he was investigated for allegedly assaulting another woman, pro-Trump activist Sarah Raviani.

This is far from Mills’ only controversy. He was elected after boasting of selling tear gas used on protesters, fellow soldiers have questioned his Bronze Star, and he’s under a House Ethics Committee investigation. He also recently faced eviction from his penthouse apartment over claims of $85,000 in back rent.

A few years ago, this pileup of accusations would have been a problem for the GOP. But that was before Trump’s re-election destroyed Washington’s remaining norms. Today, even if Mills threatened a young woman, he wouldn’t stand out amid the climate of swaggering impunity and macho vice-signaling that now marks the second Trump term.

The party’s tolerance for such behavior is widespread. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed despite a rape allegation settlement. Sean Parnell, accused of choking his ex-wife, is now the Pentagon’s spokesperson. After a battery charge, Corey Lewandowski was brought back to advise a Cabinet secretary.

Republican leaders aren’t ignoring Mills just because his seat is safe. Punishing him would violate the spirit of Trump’s Washington, which grants allies total license. The administration glories in thuggish transgression, and nothing Mills is accused of puts him crosswise with its values.

He simply embodies America’s ruling ethos: When you’re MAGA, they let you do it.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Will MAHA change America?’” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times — The movement that helped make Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the secretary of health and human services converged politically with right-wing populism only in the last few years, but in spirit the holistic, outsider critique of modern medicine had a lot in common with MAGA populism long before the “MAHA” neologism came along. Like populism, the MAHA movement spoke to widely shared frustrations with a medical establishment that seemed unable to address persistent problems and left people who felt failed by the system feeling unheard and disdained. But like populism’s critique of insider politics, the outsider critique of the medical establishment has always struggled to offer an alternative vision that’s rigorous rather than credulous. And like MAGA populism, MAHA now finds itself in a complicated marriage with a Republican Party that still retains its pre-Trump orientation toward business interests, drug companies and Big Food.

“No, Trump, D.C. is not a crime-ridden hellhole” via Chris Cillizza of So What — Trump wants to send more federal law enforcement into Washington, D.C., claiming a crime wave is plaguing the city. Here’s the thing: that’s utterly false. And that’s not just my opinion! According to the DOJ, violent crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low, and this year’s numbers are even better. This overreaction seems tied to the recent mugging of a single former staffer. The bigger question is whether Trump actually believes this or is just creating a distraction. Knowing he’s a regular Fox News viewer, I wouldn’t be surprised if he genuinely thinks our capital is a hellhole. He’s entitled to his own opinion, but as the saying goes, not his own facts.

“Speaking out for immigrants has cost me, but Miami Republicans’ silence is worse” via Miguel “Mike” Fernandez for the Miami Herald — As a Cuban American immigrant and veteran, I can no longer remain silent. Quiet action in the face of Trump’s cruel immigration policies is a form of complicity. I believe in the rule of law, but also in treating every person with dignity. Yet Miami’s Republican Cuban American representatives — who know the pain of exile — shrink from their responsibility to stand against this dehumanizing agenda. Their silence is cowardice. I have been threatened for speaking out, but I will not be bullied. My military service taught me to face fear, and I am not afraid now. When representatives fail, citizens must act. I will speak out again, more forcefully, for the soul of our country and justice for all.

“Find a way to block DeSantis’ threats against local leaders” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Over the six and a half years he’s been in office, DeSantis has conducted political aggressions with predatory glee, weaponizing his power to suspend elected officials not for crimes, but for ideological disagreements. This high-handed, arbitrary seizure of power has permanently scarred our system of checks and balances, creating a broken system that tramples the will of voters. As seen with State Attorneys Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell and recent threats against Orange County officials, DeSantis’ actions set a dangerous precedent. The Legislature must act to rein in this abuse by proposing constitutional amendments that narrow the grounds for suspension and create a fair, timely appeals process, returning power to the people where it belongs.

“The unintended consequences of Florida’s condo safety crusade” via Michael P. Mayoral of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A little over a month ago, DeSantis signed House Bill 913 into law, giving condominium associations more time and flexibility to comply with post-Surfside building safety laws. It’s a welcome step — and a quiet admission that lawmakers may have overcorrected. The collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside on June 24, 2021, which killed 98 people, was horrific and demanded action. But four years later, with special assessments topping six figures and monthly dues rising statewide, it’s time to ask: Did Florida go too far? Florida is home to more than 1.5 million condominium units and over 3.3 million condo residents. That’s 20% of all U.S. condos. The laws now treat every mid-rise condo as if a collapse is imminent. There’s no meaningful distinction between a well-maintained building and one in obvious disrepair.

