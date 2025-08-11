August 11, 2025
Personnel note: Stefan Grow joins Johnson & Blanton

Drew Wilson

Stefan Grow
'We are thrilled Stefan has become part of our growing practice ...'

Stefan Grow, the outgoing Chief of Staff at the Agency for Health Care Administration, is not just a first-round draft pick — he’s Florida’s top pick when it comes to health care leadership experience and expertise.

Throughout the DeSantis administration, Grow held two top posts at AHCA: first as General Counsel, and later, following a successful stint in private practice, as Chief of Staff. A trusted advisor to four AHCA secretaries, he now brings his deep expertise to the top-tier lobbying team at Johnson & Blanton.

“We are thrilled Stefan has become part of our growing practice, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as well as deep relationships throughout the health care sector,” said Jon Johnson and Travis Blanton in a joint statement.

Grow also served as General Counsel at the Department of Elder Affairs and built a strong reputation as a health care attorney in private practice with clients across the southeastern United States.

He was personally selected by then-Secretary Jason Weida to rejoin AHCA as his Chief of Staff, where Grow quickly established himself as a highly-regarded strategist and policy expert known for navigating the legislative process with precision, overseeing AHCA’s expansive budget — the largest in the state — and crafting innovative solutions to complex Medicaid challenges.

“Stefan was a tremendous asset to the Agency and the State of Florida,” said Weida. “He possesses a deep understanding of the legislative process, Medicaid, and health care policy. I’m thrilled to see my friend join the Johnson & Blanton team, and I’m confident he will be a major asset to their organization.”

Grow now departs after serving his fourth AHCA Secretary, Shevaun Harris.

“I’ve known Stefan for many years,” said Harris. “He was an exemplary Chief of Staff and a vital part of our Agency’s leadership. I have no doubt he will thrive in his new role, and I wish him continued success.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson is Vice President of Florida Politics

