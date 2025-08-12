Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.12.25

Good Tuesday morning.

The Florida Chamber Foundation is hosting its third annual Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit today at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay.

The full-day event will feature a roster of state, national, and industry leaders focused on how Florida can strengthen its position as a global leader in technology, innovation, research and development, and advanced industries.

FloridaCommerce COO and SelectFlorida interim President Matt Swanson will deliver the opening keynote on the state’s strategy for global competitiveness, followed by a fireside chat with ARK Invest Founder and CEO Cathie Wood. Other sessions will explore Florida’s growing sectors, including AgTech, life sciences, BlueTech, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, venture capital investment, and university-driven commercialization.

The agenda also includes a live innovation pitch competition featuring Florida startups, a policy-focused talk from Rep. John Snyder, and a panel on preparing a future-ready workforce with CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston, University of South Florida President Rhea Law, and Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson.

The Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit is part of the Chamber Foundation’s yearlong event lineup examining the policies, partnerships, and investments needed to make Florida a Top-10 global economy by 2030, which has been the organization’s primary focus since it unveiled the Florida 2030 Blueprint in 2018.

___

The America Business Forum, chaired by Miami Mayor Francis Suárez, is making its U.S. debut in Miami later this year.

The two-day event, scheduled for Nov. 5-6, is expected to draw nearly 30,000 attendees to South Florida, with thousands more expected to get an HD view of The Magic City via livestream.

This year features an especially high-profile lineup, with soccer legend Lionel Messi, actor and producer Will Smith, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and WeWork founder Adam Neumann confirmed for attendance. More speakers will be announced as the event draws closer.

“It is an honor to host the first-ever America Business Forum in the U.S. and bring these groundbreaking conversations to Miami,” said Suárez.

“For the past decade, our city has been a magnet for visionaries at the forefront of their fields and a global capital of innovation, culture, and commerce. We are proud to welcome world-class leaders to Miami for this historic event and look forward to conversations that will shape the future.”

In addition to keynote sessions and panels, the week will feature exclusive gatherings such as the “Power 100” meeting of top attendees and the VIP Night Forum — the city’s official closing party, headlined by a yet-to-be-announced “major international music act.”

“America Business Forum has become a premier destination for leaders to share bold visions for the future and set the global agenda,” said Ignacio Gonzalez, Founder of America Business Forum. “As we bring the Forum to the United States, and to Miami — a city that perfectly embodies innovation, culture, and global connection — we’re proud to spotlight those shaping business trends worldwide.”

___

‘Hold the Mayo’ hits YouTube — It’s been on the festival circuit for a minute, but FSU film grad and FlaPol contributor Liam Fineout has finally posted his award-winning short, “Hold the Mayo,” online for all to see. Written, directed, and composed by Fineout in 2023 for his thesis film at FSU College of Motion Picture Arts while in the BFA program, “Hold the Mayo” explores Florida and Tallahassee politics through a satirical lens of redistricting, gerrymandering, and … sandwiches? The film has been making a small festival run, including at the revered Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Pete in 2024, the Tampa Film Festival in 2023 — where it picked up grand jury prize in the category of exceptional supporting actress, the co-star of the film, Nia Alexander, and played at the Tennessee Int’l Indie Film Festival. The film was shot entirely in Tallahassee, including at the Capitol, Metro Deli, and the IMAX Learning Center. Enough hype, just hit play:

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@KyleDCheney: The irony is not lost on many in Washington that (Donald) Trump says spitting on a D.C. cop is justification for hitting/punching back “hard” when he pardoned hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters who assaulted those same cops — and said attacks on them that day were “minor.”

—@GingerLGaetz: I feel safer walking around at 2 in the morning in El Salvador than walking to my car in D.C. at 8 p.m.

—@SamStein: One way we could make D.C. safer and cleaner without using the National Guard would be to restore the $1b in cuts to the city budget that was passed into law with Trump’s signature — which Trump and Republicans were supposed to reverse but never got around to.

—@ForecasterEnten: The (Jeffrey) Epstein saga is becoming a political dud & nothing burger. Google searches for Epstein are down 89% from just 3 weeks ago. -Trump’s approval rating is holding steady & much higher than term one at this point in his presidency. Less than 1% say it’s the nation’s top issue

—@Fineout: In his remarks, (Ron) DeSantis said there are “defects” in the current map and that there may be illegal racial gerrymandering in some S. Fla congressional seats.

—@RepLuna: I find it odd the GOP is having events organized by the Congressional Institute (headed up by Kelle Strickland) where the entire GOP is invited, to discuss coordinated messaging, but my team is excluded … and then told they could not attend due to registration??? Something about trying to go after insider trading and holding the GOP accountable to its promises pisses people off, I guess. By the way, my Comms team could probably teach this course, not vice versa

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@PGillespie: Happy Early Alarm Day tomorrow to those who celebrate

— DAYS UNTIL —

’Alien: Earth’ premieres — 1; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 3; ESPN streaming app launches — 9; ’Peacemaker’ season two premieres — 9; Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights begins — 17; FSU/Alabama game — 18; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 21; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 23; NAACP Florida State Conference Convention begins — 23; theatrical release of ’Hamilton’ — 24; the Emmys — 33; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 36; Florida TaxWatch Government Productivity Awards — 37; ’Tulsa King’ season three premieres — 40; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 45; Special Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 49; Regular Session Committee Weeks begin — 55; Florida TaxWatch Annual Board Meeting — 55; ’Tron: Ares’ premieres — 59; NBA returns to NBC, with 2025-2026 season opening day tipoffs including the Houston Rockets visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder — 70; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 76; Miami Beach City Commission Elections — 84; ’Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 101; ’Stranger Things’ final season premieres — 106; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 108; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 113; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 113; Special General Elections for SD 11 and HD 90 — 119; ’Knives Out 3’ premieres — 122; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 127; ’Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 129; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 135; Legislative Session begins — 154; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 178; last day of the Regular Session — 213; F1 Miami begins — 262; Untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 283; FIFA World Cup™ begins — 303; ’Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 493; Another untitled ’Star Wars’ movie premieres — 493; Tampa Mayoral Election — 567; Jacksonville First Election — 588; Jacksonville General Election — 644; ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ premieres — 662; ’The Batman 2’ premieres — 780; ’Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 857; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1067; U.S. Presidential Election — 1183; ’Avatar 4’ premieres — 1583; ’Avatar 5’ premieres — 2314.

— BACK TO SCHOOL —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis, FEA diverge sharply on messaging as students head back to school” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — As Florida students return to classrooms, Gov. DeSantis and the state’s largest teachers’ union are presenting starkly contrasting views on the health of the public education system. The opposing narratives have created a clash over school funding, teacher qualifications, and student outcomes at the start of the new academic year.

Speaking in Melbourne, DeSantis painted a positive picture, highlighting a recent budget that pushes total funding for teacher salary increases to $1.38 billion. He touted the state’s commitment to education, promised more investment in the upcoming Legislative Session, and pointed to reforms like progress monitoring as universally beneficial for improving student learning.

In a sharp rebuke, the Florida Education Association (FEA) argued the Governor’s assessment is misleading. FEA President Andrew Spar stated that a recent decline in official teacher vacancies is not a sign of success but a consequence of “extensive budget cuts” that have forced districts to eliminate thousands of positions, increase class sizes, and reduce critical student programs.

The union further warns that the quality of instruction is at risk. According to the FEA, thousands of students will begin the year with an uncertified teacher, noting that more than half the educators hired in Florida are issued temporary certificates without having started a formal teacher preparation program. This leaves, by the union’s count, nearly 8,000 teachers without proper training in charge of classrooms.

The FEA asserts this crisis directly harms students, pointing to declining reading, math, and SAT scores, and Florida’s ranking of #50 in the nation for average teacher pay. The deeply divergent perspectives underscore a fundamental disagreement between state leadership and educators on the reality facing Florida’s schools, with both sides promising to address the issues from their opposing viewpoints.

Meanwhile … “Goodbye, $165,000 tech jobs. Student coders seek work at Chipotle.” via Natasha Singer of The New York Times — After a decade of being promised that a computer science degree was a golden ticket to a lucrative career, recent graduates are facing a bleak job market with high unemployment. A surge in computing majors has collided with widespread tech industry layoffs and, crucially, the rise of AI programming tools that automate the entry-level tasks these graduates would typically perform. Many feel demoralized, applying for thousands of jobs only to be rejected by automated systems in what some call an AI “doom loop.” The once-guaranteed path to a six-figure salary has become a soul-crushing experience, forcing graduates who feel “gaslit” by the industry to scramble for other work or pivot to different roles within tech.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis set to pick Florida’s new LG — and a possible 2026 Governor candidate” via Kimberly Leonard and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — DeSantis is set to appoint State Sen. Jay Collins, a decorated Green Beret veteran and close ally, as Florida’s new Lieutenant Governor. This strategic move is seen as a clear signal of DeSantis’ preference for his successor, potentially setting up Collins for a gubernatorial Primary challenge against Trump’s pick, Rep. Byron Donalds. The appointment fills a vacancy left by Jeannette Nuñez in February. Collins, a loyal supporter of the Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ initiatives, has expressed strong interest in the role, previously stating, “If the Governor asks me to do that, you serve your state. How do you say no to that?”

—“With Jay Collins expected to be DeSantis’ No. 2, who could replace him in the Senate?” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

“DeSantis, James Uthmeier say Florida deserves more House seats and wants them now” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Citing unfair apportionment after the 2020 Census, leading Florida Republicans, including DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier, are demanding the state receive up to five new U.S. House seats before the 2026 Midterms. They argue that irregularities, data-privacy measures, and the inclusion of undocumented immigrants unfairly benefited Democratic states while shortchanging Florida. Uthmeier has formally asked the Trump administration to reallocate seats based on corrected data, a move supported by a potential new census. Concurrently, DeSantis is pushing for an immediate, mid-decade redrawing of Florida’s congressional map, alleging unconstitutional racial gerrymandering in South Florida districts. This push aims to increase Florida’s political influence ahead of the typical decennial redistricting cycle.

“Florida’s leading agency for immigration arrests doesn’t use body cameras. Why it matters.” via Ana Goñi-Lessan and Stephany Matat of USA Today Network — It took 12 minutes before a Florida Highway Patrol officer checked Griselda Vazquez-Duran for injuries after bashing the driver’s window of her gray GMC with a baton. In March, the trooper had pulled over Vazquez-Duran, a Mexican national who has been living in the United States without legal status for 17 years, for going 16 miles an hour above the speed limit on the west side of Tallahassee. The officer asked in English, “Do you need EMS? You don’t have any glass in your eyes, do you?” “I don’t understand,” said Vazquez-Duran, while two officers shut the patrol car door.

“At Alligator Alcatraz, did a detainee just faint or need CPR?” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — For two days this week, the fate of Luis Manuel Rivas Velásquez was a harrowing mystery. Imprisoned at the immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades known as Alligator Alcatraz, Rivas had not made his usual daily call to his sister in Venezuela. And detainees started telling their families that they had seen Rivas unconscious, receiving CPR. After Rivas’ sister started a social media campaign, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Rivas was alive. He had “fainted,” a spokesperson said. But according to accounts from detainees, Rivas, who came from Venezuela, was in much more serious condition.

“‘This is a long-term thing’: CFO Blaise Ingoglia says DOGE audits are here to stay” via Sophia Fanning and Ashley Suter of WFLA — Ingoglia held a news conference in Tampa about the recent DOGE audits of municipalities across Tampa Bay. Monday marks the first day the DOGE team will be in Hillsborough County to perform an audit on government spending. Ingoglia said the audits in other parts of the state have been successful so far, and that they’re not slowing down any time soon. He also said municipalities will face steep fines for not cooperating with the DOGE team’s requests. Counties and cities will be fined $1,000 per day per item being examined. The department will create reports for each municipality they visit, which Ingoglia estimated could take around 60 days.

First on #FlaPol — “Early retirement? Ben Albritton says current round of delegation meetings’ likely my last’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Albritton is hinting that he may not finish out his Senate term. At both a Charlotte County legislative delegation meeting and later in the day at a Hardee County legislative delegation meeting, the Wauchula County Republican said his current round of similar gatherings would be his last run around Senate District 27. “This is our 16th — 16th — Hardee County delegation meeting, and likely my last,” said Albritton, who represented Hardee County in the House for eight years before his 2018 election to the Senate. The current series of county delegation hearings comes in advance of the 2026 Legislative Session, Albritton’s last as Senate President. But his current term runs until 2028. Albritton has no obligation to resign. Still, lest there be any question about the intention behind his words, the “last” adjective also spilled out during his opening remarks at the Charlotte County meeting earlier in the day. And that speech was downright sentimental.

“Public hearings over FPL’s $10B rate case delayed as settlement proceeds” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Monday was supposed to mark the beginning of two weeks of continuous — and probably contentious — public hearings over Florida Power & Light’s nearly $10 billion request to hike its customers’ base rates on their electric bills, the largest requested hike in American history. Instead, regulators on the Florida Public Service Commission put the case on hold in the public eye. That’s because the utility company announced Friday it and some of the groups involved in the case had reached an agreement for a potential settlement. Those negotiations happen behind closed doors. The utility commissioners also assured the Office of the Public Counsel, which represents consumers, that they would still get the chance to grill the company’s witnesses and closely scrutinize the case.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump’s big bill is powering his mass deportations. Congress is starting to ask questions” via Lisa Mascaro of the Orlando Sentinel — The Republican Party’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts that Trump signed into law July 4 included what’s arguably the biggest boost of funds yet to the Department of Homeland Security — nearly $170 billion, almost double its annual budget. The staggering sum is powering the nation’s sweeping new Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, delivering gripping scenes of people being pulled off city streets and from job sites across the nation. “We’re getting them out at record numbers,” Trump said. “We have an obligation to, and we’re doing it.” The crush of new money is setting off alarms in Congress and beyond, raising questions from lawmakers in both major political parties who are expected to provide oversight.

“Trump flip-flops on Intel CEO, calls him ‘success’ days after demanding resignation” via Jordan Novet of CNBC — Trump said Monday that he and members of his Cabinet met with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, days after he called on the head of the chipmaker to resign. Intel shares rose 2% in extended trading. “I met with Mr. Lip-Bu Tan, of Intel, along with Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, and Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together and bring suggestions to me during the next week. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

“Judge denies DOJ bid to unseal grand jury material in Ghislaine Maxwell case” via Erica Orden of POLITICO — A federal judge denied the Justice Department’s effort to unseal grand jury material in the Maxwell case, calling the “entire premise” of the government’s move “demonstrably false.” U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, in a 31-page decision, chided the Justice Department for its bid to make the material public because, he said, the public would learn virtually nothing new from the documents and “would come away feeling disappointed and misled.” “Insofar as the motion to unseal implies that the grand jury materials are an untapped mine lode of undisclosed information about Epstein or Maxwell or confederates, they definitively are not that,” Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, wrote. “There is no ‘there’ there.”

“Republicans quietly fret about ‘disturbing’ Cory Mills allegations” via Hailey Fuchs, Gary Fineout and Meredith Lee Hill of POLITICO — Despite facing a barrage of serious accusations — including an ethics probe into his business contracts, a since-withdrawn assault allegation, and new claims he threatened an ex-girlfriend with nude videos — Rep. Mills currently faces no overt pushback from GOP leadership. Party leaders appear to be betting that his safe, Trump-won district will contain any political fallout. However, Democrats have placed his seat “in play,” and some fellow House Republicans are privately expressing concern that his behavior could create a real opening for their opponents. Mills denies all wrongdoing, labeling the latest claims a “political attack,” but the accumulating scandals fuel questions about his fitness for office and political future, even among his allies.

“Canadians furious about Trump flee their private Florida community” via Ari Altstedter of Bloomberg — In the private Florida community of Windsor, a wave of Canadian homeowners are selling their properties, fueled by fury over Trump’s anti-Canada rhetoric. Despite its understated elegance and Canadian heritage, Windsor isn’t immune to the political climate. Roger Oatley, a retired lawyer who sold his home, said Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st state and imposing tariffs “made people quite furious.” Another former resident, Walt Macnee, explained that Trump “made it very uncomfortable to be in a nation that was threatening so much new and clear animosity.” This exodus from a community founded by one of Canada’s wealthiest families signals a deep and potentially lasting rift between the two nations.

— ELECTIONS —

“Judge blocks Florida’s citizenship requirement for voter registration, but dismisses other challenges” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A federal judge has struck down part of Florida’s controversial 2023 elections law, ruling that a provision barring noncitizens from handling voter registration applications is unconstitutional, but leaving intact most of the law’s other restrictions on third-party voter registration organizations. U.S. District Judge Mark Walker found that the citizenship requirement in SB 7050 violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause because it is “facially discriminatory with respect to alienage.” The decision blocks Florida from enforcing the provision against Humberto Orjuela Prieto, a Colombian-born permanent resident who works as a canvasser, and his employer, Latino civil rights and advocacy nonprofit UnidosUS. Walker said, referencing the U.S. Supreme Court’s Trump v. CASA, Inc. decision in June, that he could not issue a statewide injunction.

Rick Scott backs Anthony Bonna for HD 85 — U.S. Sen. Scott is endorsing Port St. Lucie City Council member Bonna in the race for House District 85. “I am proud to endorse Anthony Bonna for State Representative in Florida’s House District 85,” said Scott. “When I appointed Anthony to the St. Lucie County Commission, I knew he would put taxpayers first and serve with integrity. He is a principled, America First conservative who will keep taxes low, tackle high property insurance costs, secure our borders, and defend Florida’s values. Anthony will be a strong voice for his district in Tallahassee.” HD 85 covers parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties and is currently held by term-limited Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf.

“Why Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey says it’s ‘time to pass the baton’” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Mayor Dailey — who appeared to have gone back and forth about his re-election plans over the past year — confirmed Aug. 11 that he will not seek a third term after all. His announcement came just hours after City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow filed to run for Mayor, though there was political buzz last week that he’d decided not to run again. In an interview, Dailey told the Tallahassee Democrat he had an “incredible 20-year run” in public office, from his 12 years as a Leon County Commissioner to his eight years as Mayor, which he will finish shortly after the November 2026 Election.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘A profound setback’: Trump admin nixes $60M for Miami Underdeck project” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A long-planned urban park project beginning in Miami’s Black-majority Overtown neighborhood is suddenly $60 million short of its financing goal after Trump’s administration yanked the funding. The 10.5-mile, 33-acre development — known commonly as the Underdeck, but officially named the Rev. Edward T. Graham Greenway — is meant to reconnect areas in the city previously divided by the construction of Interstates 95 and 395 in the mid-1960s. Once completed, the $82 million undertaking would stretch toward Biscayne Bay, connecting pedestrians to myriad amenities and cultural centers.

“Broward’s first day of school running smoother than last year” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward schools reported a smooth start to the new school year, a stark contrast to the chaotic opening a year ago when the rollout of new metal detectors left thousands of high school students in long lines. Superintendent Howard Hepburn confirmed those initial problems have been resolved by recalibrating the devices and providing better staff training, ensuring students could enter campuses quickly this year. The successful implementation marks a significant turnaround from last year’s fiasco, which led to the ouster of the district’s security chief. With logistical hurdles cleared, officials described an “awesome start” to the school year, marked by excited students and teachers and few reported issues across the district.

“Florida DOGE officials to visit Palm Beach County offices next week” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Shortly after requesting initial financial information, Florida DOGE officials are seeking more from Palm Beach County officials and will be visiting their offices next week for further review into the county’s spending. In a letter sent to County Mayor Maria Marino on Aug. 7, the state Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, officials wrote that county taxpayers “have watched as your county government has increased annual estimated property tax collections by nearly $480 million” since Fiscal Year 2020. “Having entrusted their governments with the power to tax, the citizens of Florida have a right to expect that their elected officials will spend the collected funds responsibly and on truly necessary programs,” officials wrote in the letter.

“After bills to ‘merge’ Broward health districts fail, Gov. DeSantis names donor to Board of Memorial Healthcare System” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed two new members, Violet Lowrey and Diana Taub, and reappointed Chair Elizabeth Justen to the Memorial Healthcare System’s Board of Commissioners. The appointments follow a recent, failed legislative effort to merge the public hospital system with Broward Health, a move advanced by CEO Shane Strum, DeSantis’ former Chief of Staff. One new appointee, Taub, is a prominent Republican activist and a major financial donor to DeSantis’ state and presidential campaigns. With the controversial merger bill likely to be reintroduced next Session, these appointments are significant, placing key allies on the Board that oversees one of South Florida’s largest public health systems and its potential consolidation.

“Riverwalk in Fort Lauderdale still a homeless hot spot despite new anti-camping law, critics say” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Riverwalk has lush greenery, luxury yachts and landscaped gardens. To the chagrin of critics, the charming promenade on the New River also has plenty of homeless people who come and go at all hours of the day and night. On occasion, some of them doze on the benches and winding path along the Riverwalk, in violation of a statewide ban on camping and sleeping in public places. Frustrated neighborhood leaders shipped off a blistering letter of complaint in late June to several government officials, from DeSantis to the entire Broward County Commission and the entire Fort Lauderdale Commission. The letter included eight photos of homeless people sleeping or camping downtown.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“DeSantis touts opening of water project in Brevard County to clean up environment” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida officials are celebrating an environmental milestone in Brevard County that will help clean up contaminated waters. During a news conference highlighting the state’s investment to restore waterways, DeSantis announced that the Crane Creek M-1 canal flow restoration project has been completed. The project will send 2.5 billion gallons of water through a stormwater treatment area, which will remove an estimated 24,000 pounds of nitrogen and 3,100 pounds of phosphorus out of the lagoon each year before the water is restored to the St. Johns River.

“Interim Brevard County Manager could be offered permanent job despite nationwide recruitment” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — For months, the county has employed a recruitment firm to search nationwide for a new County Manager. Now, Commissioner Tom Goodson is proposing that the job be offered to interim County Manager Jim Liesenfelt, who has not applied for the permanent position. The Commission voted unanimously in April to hire an outside search firm to replace the outgoing Frank Abbate after he announced his retirement. Commissioners will discuss the appointment of Liesenfelt at the Aug. 12 meeting of the County Commission at the request of Goodson, who previously supported hiring through a nationwide recruitment process.

“Florida DOGE audit of Orlando is underway, with at least 27,000 files turned over” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Auditors from Florida’s Department of Governmental Efficiency, or DOGE, are in Orlando City Hall this week, scrutinizing thousands of pages of financial transactions, staff salaries and city equity initiatives. Mayor Buddy Dyer said the state auditing team arrived early Monday morning, and a host of city staffers had prepared 27,000 files for them to review. By midday, the DOGE team hadn’t asked for more data, or interviews with certain staffers, or Dyer himself. “It was quite an effort; there were a lot of staff involved,” Dyer said. “I know that there were 27,000 files that were uploaded, so in terms of how many pages of documents that would be, I’m not exactly sure. But it’s a lot.”

“Carolina Amesty says a skilled defense, not politics, helped her evade indictment” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — An “amazingly skilled legal team” — not politics or family connections — helped Amesty evade a federal indictment after facing accusations of pandemic relief fraud, the former Republican lawmaker said over the weekend in a statement sent through a media representative for her counsel, the brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. Prosecutors for the Middle District of Florida, headed by a U.S. Attorney appointed by Bondi, said last week they were no longer pursuing their case against Amesty, who was accused of fraudulently obtaining $122,000 in COVID-19 relief funds through a foundation bearing her name and a car dealership that federal investigators don’t think was licensed to operate. Onlookers said Amesty, a 30-year-old former Florida state representative, seemingly leveraged her status as a politically connected up-and-comer to help her game the justice system.

“Central Florida schools open doors to students while fighting to recruit new ones, lure back former ones” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida school districts are combating declining enrollment and significant funding losses caused by a state-funded private school voucher program. To win families back, districts are actively promoting the unique virtues of public education. Orange County is enhancing customer service and showcasing new schools like Luminary Elementary, though it will defer future construction due to the enrollment dip. Seminole County is highlighting its distinctive ePathways program, which offers advanced career certifications in fields like nursing and aviation, complete with sophisticated training resources such as a mock ambulance. Through these targeted recruitment efforts, public schools aim to demonstrate their value and persuade families to return from alternative educational paths, thereby reversing the costly trend.

“Orlando Regional Realtor Association boots Board member as accusations fly” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A high-profile member of the Orlando Regional Realtor Association (ORRA) Board of Directors, who has raised concerns about the organization, says he was unfairly kicked off the Board. It’s unclear why exactly Mike McGraw was removed from the ORRA Board last month. In a statement, ORRA said it had received two unrelated formal complaints against McGraw and defended the procedures the organization undertook to remove him. “ORRA takes all concerns brought through formal channels seriously and remains committed to upholding its bylaws and governance standards,” the organization said in a statement.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Are Hillsborough’s panhandling rules unconstitutional? A judge said yes.” via Bea Lunardini of the Tampa Bay Times — Steven Udas has been arrested seven times for panhandling in Hillsborough County this year. On a Monday morning in South Tampa, he found himself back in jail. Jake Pinckney asked a judge to dismiss the case because Hillsborough County’s ordinance was unconstitutional. He wrote in a motion that the policy on panhandling was specifically intended to protect public safety, but it is used to justify arresting homeless people “when there is no legitimate threat to public safety.” Pinckney argued that enforcement of the ordinance violated the First Amendment by preventing people from exercising their freedom of speech in public. On July 28, Judge Jeffrey Rich agreed. Four open street solicitation cases against Udas were dismissed, along with 40 other pending cases against other people.

“Pinellas Schools Superintendent plans to build on ‘unthinkable’ success” via St. Pete Catalyst — Pinellas County Schools began the year with “excitement,” according to Superintendent Kevin Hendrick, as the district celebrates its second consecutive “A” grade from the state. Hendrick plans to capitalize on the momentum from this academic success, noting, “I think it’s important that people in the community … know that their School District is among the very best in the state.” The district is also reopening Gulf Beaches Elementary after hurricane devastation and has resolved staffing issues with new raises for teachers and support staff. While declining enrollment due to soaring living costs remains a challenge, Hendrick says a focus on early literacy “continues to pay off,” and he encourages a school environment that is both academically successful and fun.

“Tears and smiles: Students return to rebuilt Elbert Elementary as school year opens” via Gary White of The Ledger of Lakeland — Polk County students returned to a completely rebuilt Elbert Elementary, a $50 million project that left some students, like second grader Everleigh Medina, feeling “nervous” and “shy” on the first day. The new, modern campus replaces a 1962 structure and now features science labs, a TV studio, and elevators. Principal Julie Thomas described the community’s excitement to be back, saying, “We probably had about 95% of our parents show up” for orientation. Despite some initial nerves and first-day traffic confusion, the overall mood was one of enthusiasm for the new building. Fourth grader Zoey Murray summed up the mixed feelings of many students, saying she felt “Excited, nervous and scared.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Florida DOGE demands access to Pensacola city offices, scrutinizing spending on ‘DEI’” via Jim Little of Pensacola News Journal — DeSantis’ Florida DOGE is demanding access to the city of Pensacola’s buildings and data to review the city’s spending, including the Baptist Hospital demolition project. The Florida Department of Government Efficiency, which is a part of the Governor’s executive office, sent a letter to Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves on Aug. 7 demanding access to the city. “Over the last six years, the taxpayers of Pensacola have seen the budgeted annual property tax burden rise by over $11 million – an increase of over 70%,” the letter said. “During this time, according to your own estimates, Pensacola’s population has remained nearly unchanged, and potentially even declined. Although the city has kept its millage rate constant during this period, collections have increased rapidly, helping pay for a nearly 50% growth in general fund expenditures during that same period.”

“Customers rally to support a popular Jacksonville coffee shop owner in ICE custody” via Teresa Stepzinski of The Florida Times-Union — Outraged customers, neighbors and a city official are rallying in support of a popular Jacksonville coffee shop owner now in ICE custody and facing potential deportation after being arrested on two misdemeanor charges amid a mental health crisis. Diana Marcela Mejia, along with her husband, Jonatan Jinete, owns the Artessence coffee shop at 1505 N. Main St. in close-knit historic Springfield near downtown Jacksonville. Mejia, a 40-year-old native of Colombia, is hospitalized in an unclear condition, worried family members told the Times-Union exclusively. She is legally in the United States awaiting permanent status after the family emigrated to the U.S. in December 2021 seeking political asylum, said her stepdaughter, Sharis Jinete, and daughter, Gabriela Mejia.

“Jacksonville might cut property tax rate. School district, Beaches and Baldwin aren’t” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Chief Financial Officer Ingoglia brought his property tax-cutting road show to Jacksonville and found a receptive audience in the City Council’s Finance Committee when it voted to cut the city’s millage rate by about 1%. That’s the exception in Duval County, however. The Duval County School Board, the three Beaches cities, and the town of Baldwin have so far either moved to raise their tax rates or keep them the same as last year. Here’s where government entities currently stand on millage rates affecting Duval County property owners.

—“Jax City Council President Kevin Carrico pushes back on Mayor’s criticism of DOGE tax cuts, highlights budget changes” via Christina Schuler of Florida’s Voice

“2025-26 school year opens with few problems in Northeast Florida” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Schools across the Jacksonville area opened with few major problems, as leaders stressed student safety and academic goals. Duval County’s Superintendent emphasized traffic safety, a critical focus after several student fatalities last year, while Clay County officials highlighted a zero-tolerance policy on school threats following a recent arrest. Academically, the district is focused on sustaining its state-issued “A” grade, with individual schools aiming for improved results. Logistic issues were minor, including a quickly resolved power outage at a new high school, and officials noted that challenges with bus driver shortages have eased. Overall, the start of the year was marked by a push for safe and successful learning environments for all students.

“North Florida manufacturers show signs of major contraction in July” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — First Coast manufacturing contracted yet again in July, marking a half-year of contraction among industrialists in the region. The University of North Florida (UNF) Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey (JEMS) showed 10 out of 12 sectors contracted last month, an even sharper decline than in June. The streak of overall contraction among First Coast manufacturers started in February and has not reversed since. Albert Loh, interim Dean of the UNF Coggin College of Business, supervises the survey of industrial output. “Multiple subindexes, including new orders, new export orders, backlogs of work, input purchases, material inventories, and employment, registered well below 50, showing broad-based weakness in demand and production pipelines,” Loh said.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Spending under review: Florida DOGE audits Manatee County” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Florida Department of Government Efficiency audited and interviewed Manatee County officials and staff onsite during the first week of August as part of statewide efforts to cut down on local government spending. Manatee County Director of Government Relations Stephanie Garrison told the Herald-Tribune that about a dozen representatives conducted interviews and reviewed county finances and expect DOGE to report findings within 60 days. The DOGE audits have received mixed reactions from local governments across the state, but Manatee County has embraced the effort. County Commissioners voted in April to volunteer for a DOGE audit and echoed the state’s intent to reduce unnecessary government spending.

“Manatee County Commissioners push radical anti-development agenda in open defiance of DeSantis” via Brendon Leslie of Florida’s Voice — The Manatee County Commission is gearing up for an open war with Tallahassee — and they’re doing it with full knowledge they could get thrown out of office. The first of their proposed ordinances would double wetland buffers — twice the size set by the state, the Southwest Florida Water Management District and neighboring municipalities. The second would repeal Ordinance 2.1.2.8, effectively banning any development outside the county’s Future Development Area Boundary. The state has already deemed both moves “more restrictive or burdensome” than allowed under Senate Bill 180 — a law designed to jump-start economic recovery in hurricane-hit regions by preventing local governments from strangling growth during a rebuilding period.

“Nothing good happens after midnight.’ Manatee County seeks curfew for minors” via Carter Weinhofer of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County Commissioners may soon impose a curfew preventing minors from being unsupervised in public at certain hours. The Board of County Commissioners voted 6-1, directing county staff to refine a curfew ordinance for final approval at a later date. Commissioner George Kruse was the lone dissenting vote. The curfew would make it unlawful for minors under the age of 17 to be in public places or establishments from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from midnight to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. According to a draft ordinance, public places include streets, alleys, highways, sidewalks, parks and transportation facilities.

— TOP OPINION —

“Why Trump is right on D.C. crime” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Trump’s public safety initiative for the District of Columbia faces two great obstacles. The first is the persistence of crime there. The second is residents, local officials, and national Democrats who will resist Trump’s efforts, creating a bizarre political dynamic.

The main argument from critics like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is that violent crime is declining, so there is no basis for federal intervention. It is true that statistics are down from the pandemic’s very high levels. For instance, the murder rate fell from 40 per 100,000 residents in 2023 to 27 in 2024. While an improvement, a rate of 27 still ranks as the fourth highest among U.S. cities and hardly represents a safe environment.

Beyond statistics, a pervasive sense of disorder remains. Incidents like the severe beating of a former Trump official during a carjacking attempt, which spurred the initiative, are common enough that the city imposed a youth curfew. Recently, residents on a quiet street witnessed a young man being bloodied by a masked crowd, a crime that won’t even appear in official data. This creates a disconnect where people claim the city is safe but are too fearful to speak on the record.

This leads to a baffling political debate. In their opposition to Trump, will Democrats find themselves defending the district’s right to have a high crime rate? Some are already doing so, just as they did with the border, putting them on the wrong side of a lopsided public safety issue.

Trump envisions a Washington with a far lower crime rate than its residents have become accustomed to. Yet even though they stand to benefit enormously if he succeeds, many residents and their representatives will oppose the effort. In the process, they may become almost protective of their existing crime rate now that Trump is threatening it. It’s a crazy situation, but it might be where we are headed.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Apollo 13 commander’s death highlights a sad reality: America is short on heroes” via Mary Anna Mancuso of the Miami Herald — The recent passing of astronaut James Lovell, an American hero famed for his calm command of the imperiled Apollo 13 mission, marks more than the loss of a great man; it feels like the sunsetting of an era. We’ve shifted from celebrating people for their remarkable achievements to elevating those who simply achieve fame. Today’s heroes are often reality stars or social media influencers, famous not for their talent or contributions but for their celebrity itself. Fame has become the goal, not a byproduct of greatness. This has redefined heroism, disconnecting it from the dedication, sacrifice, and excellence that once inspired generations. While brave individuals still exist, we risk losing a shared culture of American heroism that has long united us.

“There’s a way to end Texas’s redistricting war where everyone wins” via Fred Bauer for The Washington Post — The escalating partisan war over gerrymandering, where both parties seek any advantage to control a narrowly divided House, has led to a destabilizing new threat: frequent, mid-decade redistricting. While some Republicans propose a bill to ban this practice, the author suggests the deadlock is an opportunity for a larger structural reform. Instead of fighting over the current map, Congress should expand the House of Representatives itself, using a politically balanced method like the “Wyoming rule.” This expansion, paired with anti-gerrymandering measures like requiring compact districts, could reduce polarization and dysfunction by changing the fundamental incentives that drive the take-no-prisoners struggle for power, ultimately making Congress more responsive to voters.

“Florida’s digital shield: A high-value investment under threat” via state Rep. Monique Miller for Florida Today — In 2022, I wrote an article explaining HB 7055, which was new cybersecurity legislation passed that year. The law’s goal was to drive local governments to improve their cybersecurity posture. To help cities and counties comply with the new law, the legislature introduced a sizable grant program to be administered by Florida Digital Service. Designed to provide critical capabilities to secure data and infrastructure, the program is the first of its kind in the United States. Florida set aside $30 million in the first year, less than 1/1000 of the state’s total budget, to provide local government entities with cybersecurity services and software that the state purchased at highly discounted rates. In the 2025–2026 budget, the cybersecurity grant program suffered a significant reduction and was funded at only $15 million.

“Floridians can make America healthy again by not drinking raw milk” via Douglas C. Lyons of The Palm Beach Post — To all my would-be heifers out there, please stop drinking raw milk. Human beings are not calves. Raw milk is not a healthy option compared to pasteurized milk. If there’s one trend that should go the way of a quickly passing fad, this one is it. It shouldn’t take an advisory from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Affairs to say that consuming raw cow milk is bad for you. But that’s what Wilton Simpson, the state’s Agriculture Commissioner, had to do in the wake of 21 cases of individuals, including children, who drank raw milk and got sick. Last time I checked, E. coli, listeria and salmonella were not your friends. “Florida’s pasteurized milk supply is safe, nutritious and closely controlled from the farm to your local grocery store,” Simpson said. “There have been no reported illnesses from pasteurized milk products in Florida, so Floridians should continue to buy and enjoy nutritious and wholesome dairy products from Florida farms.”

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Florida restaurant stripped of Michelin star following chef-owner’s arrest” via Phillip Valys of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Michelin Guide has officially stripped West Palm Beach restaurant Konro of its lone Michelin star months after police arrested its chef-owner, Jacob Bickelhaupt, on domestic-violence charges that have since been upgraded to attempted second-degree murder. The French tire company has scrubbed the restaurant from its website along with its guide entry, a decision that marks the first time Palm Beach County has earned — and then lost — a Michelin star. It’s unclear whether the restaurant will reopen; while its website is down, its social media pages remain online.

“Gators ranked in AP preseason Top 25 for the first time in Billy Napier era” via Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida is ranked No. 15 in the Top 25, the Gators’ first appearance in the preseason football poll in coach Napier’s four seasons. UF opened No. 13 in 2021 under Dan Mullen, who was fired late in the season. Napier’s Gators, on the other hand, are poised for their best season under the embattled coach. “Look, these are all fun to cover, but ultimately the games will be played this Fall, and that will decide who ends the year ranked what,” Napier said. “We have work to do to get ready for those opportunities. But hey, good to be ranked in the preseason. We all know that those are projections, and we’re going to have to go perform to earn those.” The Gators appear to have their best roster in years, featuring 13 players who started during a 31-11 win at Florida State in the regular-season finale, led by sophomore star quarterback DJ Lagway.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former U.S. Rep. Connie Mack IV, former Rep. Matt Caldwell, Alex Blair, Robin Anne Miller, and Rebekah Stamps of Bascom Communications and Consulting.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.