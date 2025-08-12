Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio tied in 2028 poll with double-digit support

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Marco Rubio continue to garner support for possible future runs for President.

But they still have a lot of ground to make up to catch the front-runner, Vice President JD Vance.

Fresh polling from Rasmussen touts the Ohio Republican’s “wide lead.” With 35% support, he’s far ahead of DeSantis and Rubio, each of whom have 10% in the poll.

The survey sampled 1,182 likely voters and was conducted within the last week.

Rubio and Vance have enjoyed being talked up as potential successors by President Donald Trump.

Trump said Vance, an Ohio Republican, is “probably the favorite” and “most likely” heir to the Make America Great Again movement, but touts the former Florida Senator as “somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form.”

What that form is remains to be seen, as both contenders are being coy.

Rubio, who ran for President himself in 2016, is not opposed to teaming up with “a great nominee” like the Hillbilly Elegy author.

“I think he’s doing a great job as Vice President. He’s a close friend, and I hope he intends to do it,” Rubio told Fox News host Lara Trump about a Vance run during a recent interview.

Vance has largely tried to brush off any talk about 2028.

“I saw Marco about a month ago. We just laughed at the whole thing because neither one of us are focused on politics. We’re focused on actually doing a good job for the American people,” Vance urged on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“If we do a good job, No. 1, that’s the reward in and of itself, that I’ll have made a big difference in the lives of our country for the last six months, the next three and a half years. But if we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself, let’s just focus on that.”