It’s a crowded Special Election for Tampa City Council; get smart fast with these candidate questionnaires

There are 13 candidates vying for the Tampa City Council in the Special Election for District 5 to replace the late Gwen Henderson, who passed away unexpectedly in June.

Because Henderson passed away more than 15 months before her term would have ended, a Special Election is required to fill the remainder of her term. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer scheduled a Special Election to replace Henderson for Sept. 9. Candidate qualifying for the race begins Monday and ends Friday.

District 5 is a single-member district covering downtown Tampa, East Tampa and Ybor City, among other surrounding areas.

Candidates were all provided the exact same questionnaire on July 21, and were given until Aug. 1 to return them to Florida Politics. After receiving only a few responses, Florida Politics extended the deadline until Aug. 6. Still, only six candidates responded. Their responses, edited only for clarity, are posted below.

Those who didn’t respond to the questionnaire are Albert Cooke, Thomas DeGeorge, Ariel Amirah Danley, Jose Vasquez Figueroa, Alison Hewitt, Melony Letitia Williams and Naya Almaz Young. This post will be updated if any provide late responses.

Audette Bruce

How long have you lived in the district?

I’ve lived here in District 5 since 2018, but I’ve worked in the district for 10-plus years.

How long have you lived in Tampa?

I moved to Tampa 13 years ago.

What is your educational attainment (including institutions and degrees)?

B.A. in International Relations from Colgate University and M.A. in International Relations from Seton Hall University

What is your professional background and current job?

My background includes fundraising, community development and international development. I formerly served as a speechwriter and policy specialist at the United Nations before moving to Tampa. Since being here, I have served as a District and Legislative Aide in the Florida House and am currently a district manager for a number of community development districts around the state. Additionally, I have served as the communications director and community liaison for my church, also based in District 5.

Describe what drew you to this race.

I want to see more representation for my community of West Tampa as well as the other diverse communities that make up District 5. I want this area represented by someone who believes that District 5 is a powerful and important force in our city that actually has strengths to share with other parts of our town, rather than seeing it as a charity case. There are certainly places for improvement and for help to be given, but District 5 is incredible and filled with some of the most vibrant communities our city has to offer. In terms of my background in the district, I have been actively advocating with community leaders to promote and protect our community — working to improve our local parks, advocate for better and safer streets and intersections, bringing recruitment opportunities to the community to give youth a real future — for example bringing TECO and HCC (Hillsborough Community College) into the heart of West Tampa to offer the youth who attended my church’s Back-to-School block party the chance to learn about and sign up for the lineman program at HCC that TECO sponsored scholarships. I want to do this on a bigger scale and with more resources to benefit more members of our community.

What are your campaign priorities, and why?

My campaign is focused on affordable housing, transportation and safer neighborhoods. In terms of affordable housing, I do not want to see families pushed out of homes that have been passed down for generations. I believe that with easing the distribution of grant funds in our CRAs, we could see some of these tax monies being properly used to help fix up existing homes and local businesses to keep folks local. As we see neighbors leaving just to then see Airbnbs take their place, we lose out on the value of having good neighbors and good neighborhoods. We need to give folks the option to become their own developer and create pathways for them to revamp their properties and maintain the legacy of our neighborhoods. We also have instances where the cheapest options for our necessary workforce are now found so far away from our city center that we are in fact doubling down on our transportation issues. We have increased the quantity of cars on our roadways and we have already exceeded capacity. We need real options for folks to get to work and home safely, effectively and efficiently. High-speed rail/elevated railways between downtown and the airport or downtown and the University area, Brightline extension from Orlando to Tampa, and even dedicated express bus lanes should be considered as options to reduce the number of cars on our roadways daily and to improve the transit options for everyone. We also have issues with our current busing options here in Tampa. The buses are not valid options for most people to use to get to work, and yet they could be with sufficient investment and expanded schedules. Finally, all of us want safer neighborhoods — especially in District 5. Whether it is an issue of road safety or even issues of vandalism, theft or more violent offenses, all of us want to know that our homes, our families and our neighborhoods are safe. I appreciate that the Tampa Police Department is emphasizing community policing as a preferred strategy to accomplish a safer Tampa and I stand behind this strategy. We have to impart the lesson in all of our neighborhoods that the police are meant to keep us all safe and find more and more opportunities to build trust and create a safer Tampa together.

How would you accomplish your priorities?

When it comes to housing, I would look at zoning rules to ensure that we don’t get neighborhoods bought out by out-of-state corporations that have no vested interest in building good neighborhoods here in Tampa. As mentioned earlier, I also want to look at ways to ease the grant process for CRA funds to redo façades for homes and businesses in our CRA areas. I also want to ensure we fund the police to give them the resources and manpower needed to be real, visible community partners and fulfill the vision of community policing. Regarding transportation, I want to work with HART to improve their maintenance and service platforms as well as ensuring that they build a stronger and more sustainable model for service in Tampa.

What makes you the most qualified for this position?

I understand that this is a service role — serving the community through my skills, talents and giftings. Plus, I am a problem-solver by nature and I have the background in finding solutions and then finding the partners to make it happen. You put these traits together — a service-oriented problem solver with diplomacy and negotiation skills — and this is the person we need on the City Council right now.

Juawana Colbert

How long have you lived in the district?

2023 — East Tampa.

How long have you lived in Tampa?

May 2017.

What is your educational attainment (including institutions and degrees)?

Bachelor’s degree, Northwood University; Economic Development Certification, University of Oklahoma.

What is your professional background and current job?

Background: economic development, small business administration, leadership, budget appropriation, management, affordable housing advisement, real estate, public/private partnership management.

Current job: real estate agent.

Describe what drew you to this race.

I was drawn to this race because I’ve spent my career working at the intersection of real estate, economic development and community advocacy, and I’ve seen firsthand how policies at the city level impact our daily lives. The whole community is NOT represented, and I want to change that. We need our City Council to be as diverse as our community. Diverse in age, gender, race, nationality and experiences. District 5 has unique needs, and it also faces real challenges — affordable housing, infrastructure and equitable economic growth. I felt a responsibility to step up, bring a fresh perspective and ensure that the voices of our community are not just heard but acted upon.

What are your campaign priorities, and why?

Affordable housing: Housing is the foundation for stability and opportunity. Too many families in our district are struggling to stay in their homes or find safe, affordable options.

Economic development and small business support: District 5 is full of entrepreneurs and talent. I want to create pathways for local businesses to thrive, bring in investment without displacing residents, and ensure our community benefits from economic growth.

Neighborhood investment and infrastructure: From clean streets to safe parks, our quality of life depends on strong city services and investment in neglected areas.

Youth and community engagement: Supporting our youth through mentorship, safe spaces and workforce opportunities will create a stronger future for our entire district.

Build stronger and safer neighborhoods: From better lighting and cleaner streets to real investment in mental health and homelessness solutions, (I am) committed to building a safer, more connected District 5 — where residents feel seen, supported, and proud of where they live.

How would you accomplish your priorities?

Build partnerships: Collaborate with community organizations, local businesses and city agencies to leverage existing resources and amplify impact.

Policy and budget advocacy: Push for funding and policies that prioritize housing, small-business growth and infrastructure improvements in historically underserved neighborhoods.

Community input: Create consistent opportunities for residents to engage — listening sessions, advisory boards and neighborhood forums — so solutions are shaped by those most affected.

Accountability and transparency: Keep the community informed on progress and challenges, ensuring residents can track how decisions are made and resources are used.

What makes you the most qualified for this position?

I am most qualified for the City Council because my experience combines community advocacy, professional expertise in housing and economic development, and a proven commitment to service. I have worked directly with residents and organizations in District 5 — from affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization to small business support and youth engagement.

Through my background in real estate and community development, I understand how city policies directly impact families, businesses and long-term growth. I’ve successfully collaborated with local leaders, nonprofits and stakeholders to create solutions that strengthen neighborhoods and improve quality of life.

Most importantly, I bring a transparent, action-driven leadership style rooted in listening to the community and building partnerships to deliver results. I am running to ensure District 5 has a strong, consistent voice in City Hall that reflects our priorities and pushes for equitable opportunities for everyone.

Ash Dudney

How long have you lived in the district?

I have lived in the district on and off since I was about 20 years old.

How long have you lived in Tampa?

I’m a Tampa native.

What is your educational attainment (including institutions and degrees)?

Good ol’ high school graduate with honors.

What is your professional background and current job?

These days, I am the third-generation owner of a local tux shop, as well as owner of two other Ybor-based retail businesses. My professional background is quite varied — I’ve worked dive bars and fine dining, retail, event production, as a creative professional, and beyond.

Describe what drew you to this race.

Moral obligation.

What are your campaign priorities, and why?

I see this position as providing the community with a liaison between themselves and City Hall. Therefore, my priorities are largely molded by the people of the district. Everywhere I go, the first thing I ask people is if they have any complaints or commendations in regards to how the city operates. There seems to be a fair amount of consensus that we need to better address housing (especially as it pertains to tenant protections), a bold approach on transit, build more communicative relationships and trust with public safety, and improve communication between the city and our small businesses when it comes to construction. As the pages in my notebook fill and the tallies continue to add up, I’ll gladly adjust accordingly.

How would you accomplish your priorities?

Two things typically make up my solution process: 1) Is it morally sound? 2) Does the math add up? I didn’t save the family business and turn record profits by screwing people over and making major financial decisions without first consulting a calculator. I did it with a $3,000 deficit and terrible credit, while staying true to our long-standing values of treating people right. In fairness, my gut instinct has a pretty solid track record — but that instinct is rooted in incorruptible ethics and rationale.

What makes you the most qualified for this position?

Perhaps the fact that I don’t want it. Maybe because I hope that should I not win, whoever does will steal all of my good ideas and will possess as sound a moral compass as I hope to bring to City Hall.

Because I’d rather do the selfish thing, which is go back to my corner of West Ybor and make hats, run around the Everglades on the weekends, and do my office work sitting at The Hub.

The right thing to do, however, is to try. The right thing is to stop screaming at the proverbial brick wall and make the effort. Even if all that results from my candidacy is elevating the conversation and bringing some fresh perspective to how we can be a better city. Rest assured, I can do the job. But I am no politician, and I don’t aspire to be one. I haven’t run a political campaign since the fifth grade (I am indeed my elementary school’s class president and I’d hate to lose my undefeated streak of one), but I joined this venture because I believe we can let Tampa be Tampa, communicate as a collective, and make a better city for all of us.

Elvis Piggott

How long have you lived in the district?

I have lived in District 5 for my entire life. This is the community that raised me, shaped my values and drives my commitment to public service.

How long have you lived in Tampa?

I am a proud Tampa native. I’ve seen our city grow, face challenges and show incredible resilience — and I’m committed to helping shape a stronger Tampa.

What is your educational attainment (including institutions and degrees)?

I earned my high school diploma from Hillsborough County Public Schools. My experience gave me a strong foundation and a real understanding of our local schools and community.

What is your professional background and current job?

I have over 19 years of experience in leadership and management, serving as a local pastor in the Tampa area. I’ve overseen large teams, managed multimillion-dollar budgets and worked closely with people from all walks of life. My professional background also includes experience in the business and service industries, where I’ve focused on customer satisfaction, strategic planning and community engagement. Currently, I continue to serve as a pastor of Triumph Church of Tampa, which is also advocating for our youth.

Describe what drew you to this race.

I’m running because I believe District 5 deserves bold, thoughtful leadership that puts neighborhoods first. I’ve seen firsthand how policy decisions can lift — or hold back — entire communities. I want to be a voice for working families, for small businesses and for the people who too often get left out of the conversation.

What are your campaign priorities, and why?

My campaign focuses on creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for everyone in District 5. I will support small-business growth because they drive job creation and keep our economy strong. I’m committed to making housing more affordable, so families aren’t priced out of their neighborhoods. We need better infrastructure planning to keep up with growth and avoid issues like flooding and traffic. I’ll also push for more workforce development programs to give people the skills they need to succeed. And I’ll prioritize public safety and youth opportunities — because every family deserves to feel safe, and every young person deserves a chance to thrive. These priorities reflect the real issues people talk to me about every day — jobs, housing, safety and opportunity.

How would you accomplish your priorities?

I’ll work in partnership — with residents, local organizations and public agencies — to deliver practical solutions. I’ll reduce red tape for small businesses, sponsor programs to increase support of small businesses, improve permitting processes, and push for workforce housing through zoning and mixed-use incentives. I’ll collaborate with trade schools and advocate for smart budgeting to protect essential services.

What makes you the most qualified for this position?

I bring deep community roots, a track record of advocacy and a clear plan to deliver real results. I’ve worked across sectors to solve problems and build consensus. I understand both the challenges and the strengths of District 5 — and I’m ready to lead with integrity, urgency and a deep respect for the people I serve.

Thomas Scott

How long have you lived in the district?

I have lived in District 5 for more than 45 years. And I am grateful to have had, and continue to have, opportunities to make change in the lives of the people who live in this community.

As the pastor of the 34th Street Church of God, I have been able to build collaborations within the church and between the church and the community that have a demonstrated impact on my congregation and the community. 34th Street Church of God is a spiritual center in the community and has been for more than 45 years. Coupled with the spiritual guidance that is given to the community, we are constantly hosting information fairs (i.e., affordable housing, crime reduction, children’s Summer camps, senior citizen gatherings, etc.) that serve to increase citizens and our congregant’s ability to advocate for themselves and the community.

How long have you lived in Tampa?

I have lived in the Tampa community for more than 45 years. I moved to Tampa in April 1980 as the Senior Pastor of then-22nd Street Church of God. We later constructed a new facility at 3000 N. 34th Street and renamed the church 34th Street Church of God.

What is your educational attainment (including institutions and degrees)?

I am a graduate of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, where I earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice. I attended the Assembly of God Theological Seminary with emphasis in biblical studies. I am also a recipient of a Doctor of Divinity degree conferred upon me by the Southern California School of Ministry in 1995, and a Doctor of Humane Letters conferred July 29, 2006, from Florida Metropolitan University.

What is your professional background and current job?

I currently serve as the Senior Pastor of 34th Street Church of God, where I have served for 45 years. Not only am I a pastor, but I have a proven track record as an elected official at both a county and city level. The East Tampa Community has a CRA (Community Redevelopment Area) because I had a vision to create one to better the community. As a result of the creation of the CRA, the community’s infrastructure has been improved, reducing flooding and increasing sewer capacity and more efficiently addressing stormwater runoff. When citizens drive down 40th Street between Hillsborough and Busch Boulevard, I was instrumental in directing funds to improve the roadway. I implemented a project, Clean Sweep, that assisted neighborhoods in getting rid of debris and to reduce code enforcement violations, making communities more attractive and cleaner. The Affordable Housing Task Force Committee exists because I had a vision to bring a diverse group of people together to identify potential solutions to helping everyday working people to begin to build wealth.

Describe what drew you to this race.

Our community is in need of experienced leadership that can assure that the residents and businesses of District 5 are not left out. I want to provide the citizens of District 5 accessibility to me, the office and to know I will work for them. I want the citizens of District 5 to know they can talk to me. We don’t have time for “on-the-job” training. I am the person that is most ready (former Chair of the County Commission and Tampa City Council member) to lead, listen and get things done.

My leadership ability and knowledge of how city and county government works is needed now to help better prepare our community to move forward.

As previously mentioned, I have worked tirelessly to increase both the marketability and long-term value of our neighborhoods. Under my leadership, the East Tampa CRA was successfully established — setting a precedent that other CRAs followed. As a result, we’ve seen real, lasting improvements: better infrastructure, improved stormwater drainage, safer roadways and the growth of local commercial businesses.

My commitment is, and always has been, to serve with integrity, lead with vision and deliver results that make a difference.

What are your campaign priorities, and why?

One of the biggest challenges facing the City Council is the need to build stronger relationships among its members. When collaboration breaks down, so does progress. Personal agendas and political divisions can stall meaningful work, and the community feels the impact. To lead effectively, we must prioritize unity over ego and service over spotlight. That starts with respectful dialogue, shared vision and a genuine commitment to doing what’s best for the people we serve. To improve communication and foster civility, I will encourage and support respectful dialogue, active listening and a willingness to understand different perspectives.

Another major challenge is establishing stability and trust with the community. Many residents feel disconnected from the decisions that affect their lives. Rebuilding that trust means showing up consistently, listening intentionally, and following through with action, not just talk.

The City Council should be a model of collaborative leadership, where transparency and teamwork drive every decision. Only then can we move the city forward in a way that’s equitable, sustainable and people-centered.

My top priorities are greater accessibility to economic opportunity in District 5, job opportunity, attainable housing and job creation. Transportation continues to be a top priority and the need to improve the infrastructure in the district with better roads, streets and retention ponds.

How would you accomplish your priorities?

When groups are collaborative in their approaches to solving community problems, every citizen has an improved chance of getting his/her needs met. Moreover, a culture of communication that reflects respect and active listening will result in a more transparent prioritization of issues and addressing them that directly impact the very people the City Council is designed to serve.

Serving as Chair for three terms on two different governing bodies demonstrates a long and successful track record of guiding meetings, setting agendas, representing the respective bodies and working effectively with other elected officials.

What makes you the most qualified for this position?

I have 10 years of experience of serving on the Hillsborough County Board of County Commission from November 1996 to November 2006. During my time on the board, I was responsible for representing my district and community’s interests in meetings at the local and state level. I am the only person in this race with the financial oversight experience with a $4 billion budget for Hillsborough County. I also served on various boards related to county services such as the hospital, airport, libraries, port authority, HART (Hillsborough Area Regional Transit) and many others.

I also served on the Tampa City Council, District 5, from April 2007 to April 2011. I am the only person in this race with the financial oversight experience with a $1 billion budget for the city of Tampa. No one else in this race has this level of experience or expertise.

I also served three terms as Chair of the Board of both the City Council and County Commission. I have a deep familiarity with the complex issues and challenges facing both the city and the county I served, from budgeting and infrastructure to public safety and economic development.

Fran Tate

How long have you lived in the district?

I have lived in the District for 20 years.

How long have you lived in Tampa?

The United States Army assigned my family to Tampa 34 years ago. My late husband was a retired veteran.

What is your educational attainment (including institutions and degrees)?

I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from Georgia College and State University located in Milledgeville, Georgia, and a Certification in Medical Coding from Hillsborough County Community College.

What is your professional background and current job?

I am a retired Medical Laboratory Technologist and Medical Coder.

Describe what drew you to this race.

I am a 20-year community servant and advocate for District 5. I started a Crime Watch group in Jackson Heights out of deep concern for Public Safety in my community. I founded the Jackson Heights Neighborhood Association, in which I use the platform to advocate for affordable housing, improved transit transportation, public safety and a stronger economy, as well as transparency and accountability within our local government. I am in my fourth year of service on the Community Advisory Committee of the East Tampa Revitalization Area, and served as Chair the first years. Under my leadership, the CDC of Tampa, Inc. received funding for an infrastructure project. The Tree Trimming grant, the Wellness Pharmacy, the Skill Center, and the Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Academy received funding. I appointed eight subject-matter experts to serve as Chairs of the eight subcommittees. With all of my experience, skillset and sincere dedication to the district, I was drawn to the race.

What are your campaign priorities, and why?

Affordable housing, improvement of our transit transportation, public safety and a robust economy are my priorities because all are needed.

How would you accomplish your priorities?

I will advocate for more funding to the housing budget and attract developers who will build mixed-use housing suitable for low- to middle-income families and homeless individuals, with a few housing units for high-income families. I will support more funding to the transportation budget with the intent of adding more buses on key routes used most often. I will support increasing funding to the Police and Fire Departments, as well as mobility for sidewalk maintenance and the construction of more sidewalks, especially surrounding our schools. I will advocate for funding of the newly organized East Tampa Partnership, whose mission is to strengthen established small businesses and attract new businesses and entrepreneurs through mentorship and networking between emerging entrepreneurs and seasoned businesses.

What makes you the most qualified for this position?

I am no stranger to the current City Council, the Community Redevelopment Agency, the Mayor, Administration, nor city Department heads. I have a solid working relationship with all. My faith in God, love of my district, leadership skills and my unwavering commitment to District 5 make me the most qualified for this position.