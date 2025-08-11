August 11, 2025
Florida gas prices 10 cents higher than last week
August 11, 2025

Motorists in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, Panama City and Pensacola have the best pump prices.

Gas prices in Florida hit $3.05 per gallon on Sunday — 10 cents more than the state average a week ago, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Over the past two weeks, the state average fell 20 cents in 10 days, then bounced back by 19 cents early last week before again falling 7 cents through the weekend.

AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins noted that gas prices have fluctuated within a 26-cent range for almost a year.

“Prices at the pump will continue to move in that range until there’s a significant change in oil prices or a major disruption — like a hurricane — impacts the supply chain,” he said.

The U.S. price for oil declined 5% last week amid belief that OPEC’s recent decision to boost production by 547,000 barrels daily in September would cause global supplies to exceed demand.

On Friday, the closing price for oil was $63.88 per barrel, $3.45 less than the week prior.

The cheapest gas in Florida is in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area, where motorists are spending an average of $2.85 per gallon, followed by Panama City ($2.87) and Pensacola ($2.89).

The most expensive metropolitan markets, meanwhile, are in the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area ($3.18), Gainesville ($3.14) and Naples ($3.13).

Florida is roughly in the middle of the road for gas, pricewise. The national average is $3.14 per gallon, with the most expensive states being California ($4.50) and Hawaii ($4.64) and the most affordable being Mississippi ($2.69) and Oklahoma ($2.71).

Staff Reports

  • Along for the Ride

    August 11, 2025 at 9:52 am

    The price of gas in the state of Florida has stayed the same at least where I live (Tampa Bay Area) for the last 2 years. Just around $2.95-$3.15 a gallon. I think the state of FL needs a change in leadership

