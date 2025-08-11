First Coast home sales slide again in July

July ended with another slide in housing sales in the six-county First Coast region.

The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR) issued its monthly market analysis for July. There were 1,849 homes sold in the area stretching from the Georgia state line south to Palatka. That’s down by 6.6% from July 2024, when there were 1,980 houses purchased. It’s also a 9.4% drop from June’s figure of 2,041 homes sold.

July represents the third month in a row that home sales have fallen from the previous month in Northeast Florida. Unsurprisingly, the number of houses going on the market is rising, with an inventory of 8,882 homes for sale in the region. That’s 10.7% more inventory than July 2024, when there were 8,022 homes for sale, and it’s up by 0.8% from June’s inventory of 8,808 available homes.

NEFAR President Mario Gonzalez acknowledged publicly for the first time last month that the housing market was shifting to a buyer’s market. He said the latest figures are in keeping with that trend.

“Buyers who were unsuccessful in buying a home during the strong seller’s market of the COVID years have been begging for a market shift towards these exact conditions,” Gonzalez said. “These conditions are much more representative of a balanced market and experienced Realtors can help buyers and sellers navigate much more successfully than trying to go it alone in these waters.”

The median sales price for homes on the First Coast remained relatively stable in July, coming in at $394,000. It’s a 1.5% decline from July 2024’s figure of $399,882, but a slight increase from June’s price of $389,900.

NEFAR also provided a county-by-county breakout. In Duval County, the region’s most populous county and home to Jacksonville, there were 947 closed sales in July. That’s down 2.5% from July 2024’s figure of 971 and is an 8.5% drop from June’s tally of 1,035. The median sales price in Duval was $329,000 in July, a 4.6% decline from a year ago but a 0.3% uptick from June.

St. Johns County, one of Florida’s fastest-growing counties, saw home sales slow in July with 468 closed sales. That’s down by 13.3% from July 2024, when there were 540 home sales. It’s a 7.7% decrease from June 2025, when 507 homes were sold. The median sales price in July was $592,000, a 0.1% increase from July 2024 and a 2.1% increase from June.

Nassau County, bordering Georgia, saw a substantial decrease in closed home sales last month. There were 113 sales, down 18.7% from July 2024’s figure of 139 and a 16.3% slide from June (135 sales). The median sales price in Nassau in July was $464,000, up by 4.8% from July 2024 and up 2% from June.

Clay County also saw a notable slide in closed home sales last month. There were 261 closings, a 4.7% drop from July 2024, when there were 274 sales. It’s also a 12.4% drop from June’s 298 sales. The median home sales price was $369,485 last month, which was a 0.7% increase from July 2024 and a 1.2% uptick from June.

Putnam County recorded 40 home sales in July. That’s down 18.4% from a year ago and is a 13% drop from June. The median sales price was $257,500, a 22.6% increase from a year ago and a 2.3% uptick over June.

Baker County posted 20 home sales last month. That’s up from seven sales a year ago but is holding steady from June. The median sales price in Baker was $314,495 in July, a 39.8% increase from a year ago and a 2.7% increase over June.