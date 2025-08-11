August 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

North Florida manufacturers show signs of major contraction in July
A UNF survey reveals a manufacturing slowdown, sparking recession fears on the First Coast.

Drew DixonAugust 11, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Donald Trump says he’s placing D.C. police under federal control, activating the National Guard

2026Headlines

Judge blocks Florida’s citizenship requirement for voter registration, but dismisses other challenges

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Pinellas Schools superintendent plans to build on ‘unthinkable’ success

Vibrant Color Image of Machines for Transport and Sorting Plant in a Printing Shop
UNF researchers say 'current conditions suggest that the remainder of 2025 may see subdued growth.'

First Coast manufacturing contracted yet again in July, marking a half-year of contraction among industrialists in the region.

The University of North Florida (UNF) Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey (JEMS) showed 10 out of 12 sectors contracted last month, an even sharper decline than in June. The streak of overall contraction among First Coast manufacturers started in February and has not reversed since.

Albert Loh, interim Dean of the UNF Coggin College of Business, supervises the survey of industrial output. He said that given the national implications of President Donald Trump’s international tariff considerations, manufacturers remain nervous. Most show a manufacturing index below a score of 50, which is the measuring stick for expansion.

“Multiple subindexes, including new orders, new export orders, backlogs of work, input purchases, material inventories, and employment, registered well below 50, showing broad-based weakness in demand and production pipelines,” Loh said in his summary of the survey.

“Hiring remains weak as companies manage headcount cautiously. Demand indicators, such as new orders and backlogs, contracted at slower rates, hinting at a potential bottoming out, while customers’ inventories remained too low.”

UNF researchers from the JEMS project reach out to First Coast manufacturing companies each month to see where they stand on production and several other factors.

The 12-month business outlook among North Florida manufacturers was the most radically impacted last month. That sector dropped from a score of 50 in June to 42 in July.

Loh said that element is bleak, “indicating that a significantly larger share of local manufacturers expect business activity to decline rather than increase over the next 12 months. The survey comments help explain the weak sentiment. Respondents cited challenges such as ‘rising steel costs and customer price pressure squeeze margins’ and how ‘tariffs make sourcing harder to plan,’” Loh said.

New export orders and new orders also took heavy hits in the survey as both of those showed a decrease, falling from 46 to 43.

“New orders are a forward-looking indicator, so a drop to this level raises concerns about softer production activity and revenue in the months ahead,” Loh said.

The drop in score for new export orders was equally unsettling.

“This could be the result of slower economic growth in key trading partners, higher shipping costs, or ongoing trade policy uncertainties impacting Jacksonville’s export-dependent sectors,” Loh said.

He added that the remainder of 2025 could be a rough ride for First Coast manufacturers.

“While the area’s strong transportation infrastructure and port access provide long-term advantages, current conditions suggest that the remainder of 2025 may see subdued growth unless there is a rebound in domestic and export demand,” Loh said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJudge blocks Florida’s citizenship requirement for voter registration, but dismisses other challenges

nextDonald Trump says he’s placing D.C. police under federal control, activating the National Guard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories