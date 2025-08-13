Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.13.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Florida health care and business leaders will convene for a roundtable discussion today at 10 a.m. on the importance of extending the enhanced premium tax credits. The enhanced premium tax credits are a lifeline for 4 million Floridians who rely on the individual insurance marketplace for affordable and reliable health care coverage.

Panelists include Brewster Bevis of the Associated Industries of Florida, Secretary Mary Mayhew of the Florida Hospital Association, Jonathan Chapman of the Florida Association of Community Health Centers and Julio Fuentes of the Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The roundtable discussion will be at the Governor’s Club in downtown Tallahassee. Interested parties are encouraged to RSVP here.

Austin Marquette makes Cygnal ’30 Under 30’ — Express Canvassing founder and President Austin Marquette is one of the top up-and-coming political operatives in the nation, according to Cygnal, which recently named him to its 2025 30 Under 30 list. During his young but prolific career — he’s worked on local, statewide, and federal races across more than 30 states — Marquette has built top-tier field teams that deliver results when the stakes are high. “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside such talented young professionals in our industry,” said Marquette, a University of Florida graduate. “Florida is one of the toughest places to win, and I’m proud that the work we’re doing here is earning national attention. This award is a reflection of the incredible teams, candidates, and causes I’ve been fortunate to work with, and it inspires me to keep raising the bar.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: Jerome “Too Late” Powell must NOW lower the rate. Steve “Manouychin” really gave me a “beauty” when he pushed this loser. The damage he has done by always being Too Late is incalculable. Fortunately, the economy is sooo good that we’ve blown through Powell and the complacent Board. I am, though, considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed because of the horrible and grossly incompetent job he has done in managing the construction of the Fed Buildings. Three Billion Dollars for a job that should have been a $50 Million Dollar fix up. Not good!

—@RonDeSantis: With the appointment of retired Green Beret Jay Collins as Lt. Governor, I may have to require all EOG staff to binge-watch The Unit

—@JayCollinsFL: This isn’t just a job to me, it’s personal. I told my boys I would leave this country in a better place than I found it, and now, as Florida’s Lieutenant Governor, I intend on fulfilling that promise.

—@ByronDonalds: Congratulations to @JayCollinsFL on his appointment as Florida’s Lieutenant Governor. I wish him all the best and look forward to working together on behalf of our great state.

—@JenniferCanady_: Congratulations @JayCollinsFL on becoming Florida LG! Our state — and nation — are better for your service and look forward to working together to keep Florida moving in the right direction.

—@LeonardKl: It’s important to note that Gov. (Ron) DeSantis isn’t half hazard about news conferences. He’s deliberate in how he communicates. If he didn’t take questions, it means he’s not ready to share what he’ll do or hasn’t decided yet.

Tweet, tweet:

—@IleanaGarciaUSA: Stephen Miller has managed to embed himself in the child welfare sector like a fat tick on a dog in order to meet his quota. Allegedly, child welfare agents in Florida are out looking for casualties like this to deport with the excuse that they should not be a burden to taxpayers. The same ones that pound themselves on the chest and call themselves Christians and Catholics — Conservatives.

—@JimRosicaFL: Who has done more for the state’s restaurants/sandwich shops than Florida @GovRonDeSantis?

“Ron DeSantis picks ‘the Chuck Norris of Florida politics’ as new top deputy” via Charles Creitz of Fox News — DeSantis on Tuesday appointed state Sen. Collins, a decorated combat veteran and amputee, to serve as Florida’s new Lieutenant Governor. The selection makes the DeSantis-Collins ticket the only all-veteran executive leadership team in the United States. Collins, a Tampa Republican, will fill the vacancy left by former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

In his announcement, DeSantis praised Collins as a “man of action” and dubbed him the “Chuck Norris of Florida Politics.” The Governor highlighted Collins’ distinguished record as a Green Beret, where he earned a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He lauded him as one of the most productive state Senators in modern history, delivering on key conservative priorities.

Collins’ service extends beyond his military and legislative duties. DeSantis recounted how Collins personally traveled to the Middle East to help lead the evacuation of Americans from Israel following the Oct. 7 terror attack. He also noted Collins’ hands-on charity work providing aid to residents on the ground after hurricanes struck the state’s Gulf Coast.

Accepting the role, Collins shared his personal story of being adopted and growing up without privilege. “I grew up in a trailer, but in our nation, you’re not defined by that,” Collins said, explaining that his background fueled his desire to serve a country that afforded him immense opportunity. He said he was honored by the trust placed in him.

The Lieutenant Governor position became available earlier this year when Nuñez departed the administration to become the president of Florida International University. Collins’ appointment now solidifies the executive leadership team as DeSantis continues his term.

“Lawyers in Hope Florida Medicaid settlement distanced clients from rushed deal” via Alexandra Glorioso, Lawrence Mower and Justin Garcia of the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau — Newly released records show lawyers for health care contractor Centene and the Florida Attorney General’s Office tried to distance themselves from a settlement diverting $10 million to the Hope Florida Foundation, money later used for political ads. As attorneys haggled, Centene inserted language emphasizing it was “directed by the state” to donate. Then-Chief Deputy Attorney General John Guard repeatedly removed his office from drafts, writing that the deal “is different than I have seen in a settlement with Medicaid monies.” A lawmaker reviewing the emails said, “The CYAs [Cover Your Asses] were evident.” The unusual arrangement has since sparked a criminal investigation in Tallahassee and is holding up Guard’s nomination for a federal judgeship.

“Big Cypress’ famous dark skies, animals affected by Alligator Alcatraz, critics say” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Alligator Alcatraz is causing significant light pollution in Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve, one of the first designated “dark skies” locations east of the Mississippi. Photographers and conservationists report that the facility’s glow is visible from 18 miles away, spoiling prime spots for viewing the Milky Way and disrupting a fragile ecosystem. “You could see the light pollution from 18 miles away,” said photographer Anthony Sleiman. This light threatens nocturnal species like the endangered Florida panther and Florida bonneted bat, which depend on the natural darkness for hunting and survival. The encroachment undermines years of effort to protect one of the last dark sky oases in the eastern United States, a sanctuary now lit by controversy.

“Ben Albritton: ‘Everybody breathe’ on property taxes” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Speaking to a hometown crowd, Senate President Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, tried to ease concerns about the effects of potential property-tax cuts, particularly the effects on financially strapped rural communities. “When it comes to property taxes, everybody breathe. Everybody breathe. Nobody’s going to do anything crazy,” Albritton said during a Hardee County legislative delegation meeting. “We’re going to take a measured approach. Measure three times, cut once. We’re going to take a measured approach to this and try to figure out what it is we can do.” Albritton made the comments as lawmakers start to prepare for the 2026 Legislative Session and as DeSantis has made a priority of asking voters next year to cut property taxes.

“Florida Surgeon General supports raw milk consumption despite 21 infections” via Christopher O’Donnell — Under Florida law, raw or unpasteurized milk can only be sold for consumption as pet or animal food. Since it’s not made to be consumed by humans, it also means the state is limited in how much it can regulate sanitation standards at dairies that sell unpasteurized milk. Yet the state’s top health official took to social media to support the consumption of raw milk, which has become a health fad in recent years. “Floridians have the freedom to make informed health choices,” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said. “I support the decision to consume raw milk when sought for potential health benefits and protective factors. Be aware of your source and know the risks.”

“Florida wins federal approval to restrict soda, candy for SNAP recipients” via Shalina Chantlan of Stateline and Florida Phoenix — At least 12 states have received federal approval to restrict recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, from using their benefits to purchase certain foods such as soda and candy. The states receiving waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture are overwhelmingly Republican. Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia received approval last week. The feds granted waivers to Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Utah earlier this year. SNAP served on average nearly 42 million people a month in fiscal 2024, with about 12% of the U.S. population receiving benefits.

“Live Local gap: New watchdog report says updated law still overlooks Florida’s ‘missing middle’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s twice-updated Live Local Act is delivering affordable units and faster approvals, but not for a major category of renters it promised to help. A new report from Florida TaxWatch says the 2-year-old law is falling short for “missing middle” renters — households that earn too much to qualify for affordable housing subsidies, but not enough to pay market rents in their area comfortably. In Florida, that generally means households earning roughly 80% to 120% of the area median income (AMI). The nonprofit, nonpartisan watchdog group says a major problem with the legislation is that its main incentive to help “missing middle” renters — a 75% property-tax exemption for 80% to 120% AMI rentals — can be opted out of by eligible local governments.

“‘Miracle in the Sunshine’: Next-level economy needs next-level talent, capital retention” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — At a recent summit, Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly outlined a vision for a “Miracle in the Sunshine,” urging a strategic push to elevate the state’s innovation sector. While celebrating Florida’s economic boom of $1.7 trillion, Kelly identified a critical weakness: 98% of institutional investment capital leaves the state. To unlock explosive growth, he proposed a simple but transformative shift. “If we just change the paradigm from 2% to 10% … we would never look back,” Kelly said. He also called for better support for Florida’s numerous but vulnerable startups, emphasizing that economic development must help small businesses survive and align their technology with real-world impact, building a globally recognized “Team Freedom” brand for Florida innovation.

“Florida insurers show best year since 2015 despite catastrophic insurance claims” via Anne Geggis of the Palm Beach Post — Years after teetering on the brink of financial disaster, Florida’s battered property insurance market has reached another milestone that makes it seem more likely it can withstand the calamities that show up on radar. For the first time since 2015, Florida-based insurance companies in 2024 collected more premiums than they paid out in claims, despite three hurricanes, Debby, Helene and Milton, making Florida landfall last year. This comes just four years after a low point in 2020, when the industry was collectively showing a loss of $1.2 billion, just before eight insurers went insolvent in 2021 and 2022.

“National Guard troops arrive in D.C. to execute Donald Trump’s order to address crime” via Monica Alba, Courtney Kube, Garrett Haake and Rebecca Shabad of NBC News — National Guard troops began arriving at the D.C. Armory on Tuesday morning to report for duty to carry out Trump’s directive to address crime in the nation’s capital. Guard members, who entered the D.C. National Guard’s headquarters east of the U.S. Capitol dressed in their military uniforms, are part of a mobilization of about 800 soldiers that the Army activated Monday to assist with law enforcement. While Trump’s memorandum said the mobilization would end once he determines that the “conditions of law and order have been restored in the District of Columbia,” the troops were notified they would be deployed until Sept. 25.

“White House to vet Smithsonian Museums to fit Trump’s historical vision” via Meridith McGraw of The Wall Street Journal — The White House plans to conduct a far-reaching review of Smithsonian museum exhibitions, materials and operations ahead of America’s 250th anniversary to ensure the museums align with Trump’s interpretation of American history. In a letter sent to Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, three top White House officials said they want to ensure the museums’ “unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story” and reflect the President’s executive order calling for “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.” Areas under scrutiny range from public-facing exhibition text and online content to internal curatorial processes, exhibition planning, the use of collections and artist grants. “This initiative aims to ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism, remove divisive or partisan narratives, and restore confidence in our shared cultural institutions,” the letter states.

“Trump wants a bureau of MAGA statistics” via Dominic Pino of National Review — Trump has nominated an unqualified economist to take over one of America’s most important statistical agencies. On Aug. 1, Trump fired Erika McEntarfer, the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The BLS produces the consumer price index and the jobs report, two of the most important statistical products of the U.S. government, among hundreds of other reports and thousands of data series. Some tried to defend Trump’s move by saying he was demanding improvements to the agency’s methodology, which needs updating.

“Trump makes Kennedy Center Honors announcement. It caught the staff off guard” via Elizabeth Blair of NPR — Trump’s announcement on Truth Social that the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors recipients would be announced tomorrow caught Kennedy Center staff off guard. They told NPR the staff is often “out of the loop” and “worried they won’t have enough time to sell tickets and sponsorships.” Will the Kennedy Center become the Donald J. Trump Center for the Performing Arts? The announcement said in part: “GREAT Nominees for the TRUMP/KENNEDY CENTER, whoops, I mean, KENNEDY CENTER, AWARDS,” which alludes to a bill in Congress that would rename the performing arts venue after him. Trump continued, “Tremendous work is being done, and money being spent, on bringing it back to the absolute TOP LEVEL of luxury, glamour, and entertainment.”

“School Board Chair says God is calling him to challenge Randy Fine in CD 6 GOP Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Will Furry, the Chair of the Flagler County School Board, is the latest Republican who hopes to make GOP U.S. Rep. Fine a one-termer. “Faith, family, and freedom are the foundation of our nation, and they must be protected,” Furry said in a statement announcing his run. “I’m committed to defending our liberties and securing the border, especially for the families who’ve suffered unimaginable loss from the fentanyl crisis. District 6 deserves a leader who embodies the strength, values, and spirit of our community.” Furry bets that Republican voters in Florida’s 6th Congressional District will prefer someone who has lived there for a long time, rather than someone who moved there recently in pursuit of political office.

“First Amendment fight grows over Florida marijuana petition rules” via Stephany Matat of USA Today Network — A group proposing an adult-use marijuana ballot initiative on Aug. 12 asked a judge for “complete relief” against a state law regulating petition gathering. The reason: The case implicates First Amendment rights, meaning Florida’s state attorneys should not be allowed to enforce the law alongside other state officials and county supervisors of elections. Tallahassee attorney Glenn Burhans, representing Smart and Safe Florida, said in an Aug. 12 telephonic hearing before U.S. District Judge Mark Walker that one focus of the case is to preserve First Amendment freedoms to petition the government. Smart and Safe Florida is proposing a constitutional amendment for adult-use marijuana in the 2026 Elections.

“Child with stage 4 cancer deported by ICE despite being U.S. citizen, lawsuit says” via Julia Marnin of the Miami Herald — A 4-year-old boy’s ongoing care for stage 4 kidney cancer was interrupted when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers illegally deported him, his sister and mother “without even a semblance of due process,” attorneys for the family say. Though they are U.S. citizens and were born in Louisiana, the boy and his 7-year-old sister were deported to Honduras along with their 25-year-old mother, who is a Honduran citizen, on April 25, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Louisiana on July 31. The filing uses pseudonyms for the family, referring to the brother and sister as Romeo and Ruby and their mother as Rosario.

“As Miami-Dade faces budget crunch, fight over health care heads for a showdown” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Managing health care bills for Miami-Dade’s roughly 31,000 county employees is big business, and that’s prompting a big fight at the County Commission. At issue is a proposal by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to drop the county’s longtime health care provider, AvMed, for a national competitor, Aetna — something the Mayor claims would save the county about $40 million as it faces a major budget crunch. The fight to win the county’s health care contract has gotten messy enough that Commissioners are holding a special meeting Wednesday dedicated solely to picking a winner. AvMed argues Levine Cava is rushing the effort ahead of a Fall open-enrollment period that’s bound to be chaotic if a new provider takes over.

“Arts groups push for Miami-Dade Mayor to restore proposed funding cuts” via Michelle F. Solomon of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County Mayor Levine Cava is scrambling to address the local arts community after announcing restructuring and budget cuts to the county’s Department of Cultural Affairs. In the 2025-26 budget proposal, the Cultural Affairs Department would be eliminated as a stand-alone entity. Instead, it would be consolidated into the Miami-Dade County Department of Arts, Culture and Library Services. In addition to the restructuring of the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs director position will be eliminated. The present Cultural Affairs director, Marialaura Leslie, has already resigned effective Aug. 31.

“Fabián Basabe calls for firing of Bay Harbor Islands Town Attorney who preceded him in the House” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — State lawmakers don’t ordinarily involve themselves in the employment practices of the localities they serve, but Republican Rep. Basabe isn’t your ordinary state lawmaker. The Miami Beach Republican wants Bay Harbor Islands Town Manager Lindsley Noel to fire Town Attorney Joe Geller by ending its contract with Geller’s firm, Greenspoon Marder, arguing Geller is frequently late to meetings and has allowed a backlog of legal matters to pile up. Basabe sent Noel a letter last week requesting that items be placed on the Town Council’s Wednesday agenda to effectuate Geller’s and his firm’s replacement.

“The ultra-rich own more second homes in Miami than in any other city on earth” via Max Klaver of the Miami Herald — Lavish houses, often second or third residences, dot much of Miami’s waterfront. These are increasingly the homes of the ultra-wealthy — those with net worths exceeding $30 million. They’ve flocked in such great numbers that Miami is now the top global city for second homes of ultra-high net worth individuals, a new report found. Some 13,200 such people, the most of any city on the planet, now keep a second home in the Miami metro area, according to Altrata, a wealth intelligence firm. In total, when you factor in primary residences, nearly 17,500 ultra-wealthy people have houses in Miami, the fourth-largest über-rich population in the world behind New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

“Broward Sheriff and Deerfield Beach City Manager trade accusations in contract fight” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As the city of Deerfield Beach considers whether to renew its contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), the City Manager and the county’s chief law enforcement officer each claim the other is stepping outside their boundaries to score political points with false accusations. City Manager Rodney Brimlow is a former BSO employee. This position gives him unique insight into determining whether the law enforcement agency is best suited to meet the city’s law enforcement needs. The City Commission has not decided whether to renew its contract with BSO. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said Brimlow was circulating misinformation about the cost of the city’s contract with the Sheriff’s Office compared with the benefits of falling under BSO’s jurisdiction.

“Sheriff stokes new fears in Deerfield Beach” via Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Broward Sheriff Tony issued an unusual order calling a mandatory online roll call meeting for everyone at BSO who works in Deerfield Beach — one of 12 cities patrolled by the Sheriff’s Office. At the meeting at 6 p.m. last Thursday, Tony, standing at a podium at BSO headquarters, reportedly unleashed a tirade against Deerfield Beach City Manager Rodney Brimlow. Tony blamed Brimlow, a retired BSO captain, for failed contract talks that have led to the sheriff serving a termination notice on the city. Dozens of deputies, ranking officers and fire-rescue personnel were on the call. A BSO employee who was on the call recalled Tony describing “a war” with Deerfield Beach and that the sheriff was “very pissed” at Brimlow. The employee recalled Tony saying he was willing “to spend a lot of money to go after” the City Manager.

“Seminole agrees to hike taxes on gas, utilities” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County will soon add five cents to the price of every gallon of gas sold in the county, a move made to help fill a multimillion-dollar hole in the county’s budget and to pay for the increasing costs of mass transportation. Commissioners also agreed to hike Seminole’s public service tax on water and electric bills in the unincorporated areas from the current 4% to 10% to help pay for the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and parks. Per state law, the tax increases required a supermajority vote, or at least four of the five Commissioners voting in favor. Commissioner Bob Dallari was the only Commissioner to vote against both increases.

“Environmentalists warn about Poinciana Expressway’s impact on Disney Preserve, wildlife corridor” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — A long-awaited design for an expressway that aims to change how Osceola County travels is set to be revealed to the public next month. But environmentalists have significant concerns about its proximity to the 11,500-acre Disney Wilderness Preserve and its potential impact on wildlife. The proposed Southport Connector is a 15-mile tolled expressway in southern Osceola County extending from the Poinciana Parkway to Pleasant Hill Road and continuing east to Florida’s Turnpike. The Central Florida Expressway Authority’s plan for six elevated lanes built above and between Cypress Parkway is nearly settled, but a preferred route for the portion just south of Lake Tohopekaliga and bordering the Disney Preserve is still in the works.

“‘Under my truck?’: Orlando cop’s lights turned off during chase that killed homeless man” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orlando police officer under investigation for a deadly chase had the red and blue lights of his unmarked truck shut off at the height of the pursuit, an apparent violation of the police department’s pursuit policy. In a particularly chilling moment, the video also shows that the body of the chase victim, Gerald Neal, was later discovered by other officers under Detective Christopher Moulton’s truck. However, it remains unknown whether Neal was killed by Moulton’s vehicle or the car the officer was pursuing. The new revelations regarding the Feb. 12 chase only deepen the many questions surrounding the incident, which killed Neal, a 56-year-old homeless man, as he sat on a curb in the Holden Heights neighborhood. Only Dornell Bargnare, the driver of the fleeing car, has been charged in the event.

“‘The game is over’: After brawl, Polk Sheriff pledges zero tolerance for lawbreaking on lakes” via Paul Nutcher of the Lakeland Ledger — Punches thrown in a fight that knocked at least one man unconscious along Lake Winterset over the weekend prompted Polk Sheriff’s Grady Judd to announce zero tolerance for any more raucous behavior on shore and recently documented in a Facebook video. At a morning news conference on Aug. 12, Judd said the Sheriff’s Office has given repeated warnings and education about how to act along the lake. Along with fights, property owners, including one along McLean Point Court (near the “Winterset sandbar”), have documented behavior such as sexual activity in public, defecating in bushes, loud music and excessive drinking in their backyards. The photos and videos, along with complaints, were turned over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“Is it 2027 yet? Tampa business owner mulls mayoral bid” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — With about two years until the election, a local business leader is mulling whether to jump into the Tampa mayoral race in 2027. Two candidates have already filed for the contest: Alan Jared Henderson and Julie Magill. Mayor Jane Castor is not seeking re-election due to term limits. If Gary Hartfield decides to run, he would bring a new component to a race that, even in its fledgling early days, is widely expected to feature former Mayor Bob Buckhorn and current Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson as possible front-runners. Hartfield is an entrepreneur and owns Serenity Village Insurance & Consulting in South Tampa. While he hasn’t officially announced a bid, Hartfield confirms that he’s considering running and has opened a political committee to begin raising funds, Innovate Tampa, which he opened in early July.

“Fentrice Driskell rode along with harbor pilots, and she’s merry about maritime work” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — During a ride-along on a harbor pilot boat, House Democratic Leader Driskell witnessed firsthand the work harbor pilots conduct and its importance. Embarking on the shipping channel that travels through Tampa Bay, under the Skyway Bridge and into the Gulf of Mexico, Driskell watched as the harbor pilot boat approached a massive cargo ship, allowing the harbor pilot on board to leave the cargo ship and board the smaller vessel after safely guiding the ship through the channel. Then she watched as they did it again. “You start to understand we have ships that come to our ports from all over the world,” she said. “They don’t know Tampa Bay. Our harbor pilots are the ones who know our waters best and can guide the ships safely.”

“Tampa City Council debates stormwater in next year’s budget” via Nina Moske of the Tampa Bay Times — After presenting next year’s recommended budget to the City Council in July, Castor penned a letter. “Let’s set the record straight on stormwater,” she wrote to the Council Chair, Alan Clendenin. “Contrary to recent comments at Council, Tampa’s stormwater team isn’t chasing PR points — they’re chasing real progress, and fast.” But at a stormwater-focused budget workshop on Monday night, some Council members and residents questioned the Mayor’s spending plan. With some Tampa neighborhoods still recovering from last year’s devastating floods, and the worst of this year’s hurricane season yet to come, they said the city does not do enough to maintain its existing stormwater system.

“From love story to business success: Jake Cremer merges with wife’s law firm, consulting practice” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Cremer has left his position as shareholder at the powerful firm Stearns Weaver Miller to join the boutique firm founded by his wife, Terin Barbas Cremer, and he’s bringing his whole team with him. Tampa-based Barbas Cremer is a legal and consulting firm offering counsel to businesses, landowners and developers across the state. Cremer’s addition as Managing Partner will add a new level of expertise in land use to further help developers, investors and property owners navigate Florida’s complex regulatory landscape. Cremer’s team has also rapidly expanded its scope of work to include affordable and workforce housing, helping clients secure approvals under Florida’s Live Local Act.

“Indian immigrants in Florida are growing old in ways their parents never did” via Riya Sharma of the Tampa Bay Times — “We call him ‘young punk,’” Anil Shukla said, nudging Suresh Tijoriwal’s shoulder. Tijoriwal laughed. The 74-year-old sat at the head of a table crowded with bottles of Stella Artois, paper plates of snacks and plastic cups of red wine. In the glass-walled portico, eight neighbors gathered for Wednesday evening happy hour, a tradition for nearly five years. The men are from all over India: Mumbai, Shimla, Ahmedabad, Kolkata. They’ve spent decades raising families and building careers across the U.S. And now, they live at Anand Vihar, a 167-home community for Indian Americans over 55 in Wesley Chapel.

“Eleven days after deciding, DeSantis announces appointment of Kristine Van Vorst to 8th Circuit bench” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Alachua County Judge Van Vorst is bound for the 8th Judicial Circuit bench, courtesy of an appointment by DeSantis. The Governor’s Office announced the move Tuesday, 11 days after informing Van Vorst of his decision and three days after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida dropped a lawsuit over the matter. Van Vorst has served as an Alachua County Judge since 2017, when then-Gov. Rick Scott appointed her, according to her 8th Circuit bio. She previously worked in private practice and as a general magistrate and hearing officer for the 8th Judicial Circuit, which includes Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union counties. Her soon-to-be former assignments with the County Court include the Criminal and Civil Traffic divisions and the County Canvassing Board.

“Runway closed; flights diverted … but not a peep from TLH airport about major disruption” via Red Tape Florida — Tallahassee International Airport pulled off the rare double play of shutting down both of its runways — and its communications channels. One runway was already closed for construction. The other was blocked by a disabled aircraft that the airport apparently couldn’t move because they didn’t have the right equipment. The result: inbound flights were told midair to turn around and head elsewhere. One Dallas-Tallahassee flight got within minutes of landing before being sent all the way back to Texas. You might think an airport with 58 full-time employees and a $19 million budget would be able to tell the public what was going on. You would be wrong.

“Sarasota Republicans call for Tom Edwards to leave School Board over leadership of pride organization” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota County School Board member Edwards just joined a nonprofit promoting diversity programs. Now, local Republicans say he should resign from his public office. Project Pride SRQ last week announced that Edwards, a second-term School Board member, had taken over as Executive Director of the Sarasota organization. “Project Pride envisions a silo-free community that is proud, resilient, and unified by shared values, not tribal policies,” Edwards said. “I am so excited that Project Pride has given me this platform to do this important work.” But the Republican Party of Sarasota (RPOS) immediately called out Edwards’ new job as a conflict.

“Manatee County School Board names finalists in Superintendent search after 10-week search” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Manatee County School District is in the final stretch of its nationwide Superintendent search, with two candidates now advancing to the final round. Community members still have time to make their voices heard before the Board makes its decision. The School Board voted to name Laurie Breslin and Misty Mathis as the finalists for the District’s top leadership role. The decision follows months of candidate vetting, community feedback and preliminary interviews. The next phase of the process will include panel interviews, one-on-one Board interviews and a public meet-and-greet for residents to connect with the finalists.

“Cameras are in place to capture school-zone speeders in Bradenton and Sarasota” via Chris Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — It’s back-to-school time for students in Bradenton and Sarasota. Speeders beware. Photo-enforced cameras will once again be active at 10 schools in Bradenton and six schools in Sarasota for the 2025-26 school year, while the city of Holmes Beach will use a similar camera enforcement system for the first time. The city of Venice approved the use of two cameras, but they are not currently active. The Manatee County Commission voted in March to discontinue using school-zone cameras in unincorporated Manatee, but there are still posted speed limits in those zones with blinking yellow lights. Any driver who is caught going 10 mph over the posted speed limit will receive a citation for $100.

“Florida Man Games to return for third year, but at new venue — the Freedom Factory” via Patrick Connally of the Orlando Sentinel — An idea that began as a Floridian fever dream is coming to life for its third year, bringing high-adrenaline hijinks and sun-soaked shenanigans back to the Sunshine State. The Florida Man Games, which spectators have previously described as a sort of “redneck Olympics,” landed in St. Augustine for the first two years and will move to the Freedom Factory, a racetrack venue in Bradenton, for year three. Previous events have included human beer pong, a weaponized pool noodle duel, a hurricane grocery aisle brawl and evading actual police. During the third installment of the games, fans can anticipate “more beer-fueled antics, backyard brawls and legendary Floridian chaos than ever before.” Teams from around the state can compete in new events, bigger challenges and an “epic mystery showdown” all in the name of “living the headlines, without the jail time.”

“Vladimir Putin could be laying a trap” via Jonathan Lemire of The Atlantic — Putin, after a rough few months marked by a stalled offensive in Ukraine and a sputtering economy, has managed to change the narrative. Facing rare and harsh rhetoric from Trump, the Russian President offered the one thing he knew the U.S. President couldn’t resist: a one-on-one summit. Trump leaped at the chance, but as they prepare to meet in Alaska, it’s clear this is a trap being set on American soil.

The victory for Putin is already in the optics.

“He is the leader of a rogue state, and he’ll get a picture on U.S. soil with the President of the United States,” as former national security adviser John Bolton noted. Putin’s maximalist demands — keeping all conquered territory and denying Ukraine future security guarantees — remain unchanged.

The danger is that Trump, desperate for a deal to fulfill a campaign promise, will concede to these terms, regardless of what Ukraine wants or deserves.

The greatest fear is what happens next. Should Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reject a one-sided deal, he, not Putin, would suddenly become the obstacle to peace in Trump’s mind. That could unleash the President’s wrath on Kyiv, with potentially disastrous consequences for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself. As Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned, the strategy is to “delay and play the President: string him along, concede nothing, exclude Zelenskyy.”

Of course, the White House dismisses such concerns, touting Trump’s record of brokering peace deals and insisting he will not be outfoxed. The President himself has expressed frustration with Putin before, complaining that missile strikes on Kyiv quickly follow promises made in phone calls.

But Trump’s own words betray his eagerness, even taking a swipe at Zelenskyy for needing constitutional approval to cede land.

With a hastily arranged summit and an excluded Zelenskyy, the stakes could not be higher. European allies are watching warily, preparing to step in if the U.S. bows out. Putin pushed Trump until the President got mad and then offered this meeting as a way to soothe him. Now, he wants to work his KGB magic on American soil and get Trump back in line.

“Miami’s iconic building is honored, just as immigrants face attacks” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Miami’s Freedom Tower, the cherished “Ellis Island of the South,” turns 100 and will reopen as a museum honoring our refugee history. Yet, the irony stings. It reopens amid an aggressive immigration crackdown, where Alligator Alcatraz has become the twisted, modern echo of the tower’s promise — a symbol of confinement, not welcome. For decades, la Torre de la Libertad was a beacon where Cuban exiles and others found refuge and a path to a new life, enriching Miami immeasurably. The restored tower celebrates that soul, but it also challenges us. It’s more than a history lesson; it’s a call for Miami to live up to the promise of freedom and welcome that this iconic landmark represents for all.

“Florida Republicans act like teens who love fart jokes” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — Hey, this is just a quick reminder about how dumb things have gotten. In what way? Well, take your pick. Today, let’s zoom in on Florida’s bobo version of DOGE through which officials are fine-tooth auditing the state’s counties and cities. You know, a small government, laissez-faire activity. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, perched outside the Hillsborough County Center on Monday, was speaking of “egregious examples of waste, fraud and abuse.” Meanwhile, Florida taxpayers are fronting $450 million for a tent city in the Everglades as Trump tries to build a gilded ballroom. All this contradiction stuffed inside an intellectual whoopee cushion. To grasp the dire cerebral rut in which we find ourselves, to process the Dane Cook-level clunkers being zinged by the Republican officials entrusted with our well-being, we should review some abbreviations.

“A right-wing influencer tried to be a tradwife. It almost broke her.” via Michelle Goldberg of The New York Times — Lauren Southern, a once-prominent right-wing influencer who championed anti-feminism, reveals the dark side of “tradwife” ideology in her new memoir. After rising to fame, Southern attempted to embrace the domestic life she preached, but found herself isolated and in an abusive marriage that left her suicidal and broke. Her story serves as a stark warning, particularly as MAGA culture and influencers like Alex Clark promote housewifery as an escape from the modern workplace. While Southern doesn’t renounce her past political views, her account details how the rigid ideology she endorsed collided with reality, demonstrating the profound dangers for women who buy into the romanticized, submissive lifestyle peddled by the online right.

“‘Sometimes the good guys don’t win’: Former Hulu VP mourns Disney’s shuttering of the iconic streaming app” via Dave Smith of Fortune — A former vice president at Hulu lamented Disney’s decision to shut down the iconic Hulu app and fully merge Hulu’s offerings with Disney+, marking the end of an influential chapter in streaming history. Ben Smith, who worked at Hulu between 2015 and 2018 as the company’s senior vice president of experience, leading the development of Hulu’s product strategy and customer experience, said he didn’t have enough positive things to say about his former co-workers and Hulu’s culture in general. “Lots of companies talk about caring about their customers, Hulu really did. In a visceral way,” Smith wrote. “A lot of companies say they ‘work hard and play hard.’ Hulu really walked the walk.”

“Daniel Day-Lewis returns in first film since retiring eight years ago” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — Day-Lewis has emerged from his retirement in a first-look photo of his new film, “Anemone.” The project from Focus Features is set to have its world premiere at The New York Film Festival — which kicks off Sept. 26 and runs through Oct. 13 — and marks the return of the three-time Oscar winner after an eight-year “retirement.” The film marks the feature directorial debut of Lewis’ son, Ronan Day-Lewis, and was co-written by both men. The official description of Anemone calls the film “an absorbing family drama … about lives undone by seemingly irreconcilable legacies of political and personal violence.” Set in Northern England, the film follows a middle-aged man (Sean Bean) who “sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis).

