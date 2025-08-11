August 11, 2025
Ashley Moody urges FDA to complete modifications to definition of ‘orange juice’
Florida citrus growers are expected to harvest nearly 20 million boxes of oranges this year.

Drew Dixon

Florida orange juice China
Citrus farmers say changing the sugar requirement for orange juice is long overdue.

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is encouraged that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is moving to change the definition of what qualifies as “orange juice.”

Moody introduced the Defending Domestic Orange Juice Production Act proposal on Capitol Hill and it now appears that FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins are supporting the measure.

The two administrators announced plans to support citrus growers and ease bureaucratic restrictions by modifying “the standard of identity” for pasteurized orange juice. The key element the administrators say they are backing is a new rule that has yet to be finalized that would lower the required sugar content in order for a liquid to be considered “orange juice.”

“Earlier this year, I vowed to our great Florida orange growers that I would do everything I could to modernize standards and streamline regulations to protect their industry,” Moody said in a news release Monday.

“Our growers have faced many hardships over the past several years, from devastating storms to citrus greening, and could no longer endure the unnecessary and burdensome regulations that favored foreign growers. I have fought hard to ensure we can provide much-needed relief to Florida growers, and I am thrilled that under President Donald Trump’s administration, we are finally putting American growers first.”

Florida Citrus Mutual officials celebrated the proposal last week as they were responding to the proposed regulatory modifications.

The proposal centers on the sugar content in orange juice, or what is known as “Brix levels.” Modern citrus has not produced as much sugar as citrus in years past. The FDA wants the measure of sugar content used to identify orange juice to go from 10.5% sugar to 10% that citrus farmers say better align with today’s orange crop.

“For years, we’ve been wasting beautiful American oranges simply due to an outdated regulation, while relying on a high volume of imports. Under President Trump’s America First Administration, we’re cutting red tape, helping American farmers, and using common sense to reform a broken system. And orange juice will still taste just as good,” Makary said.

Moody said many Florida citrus producers have been forced to import high-Brix level orange juice from abroad to comply with this burdensome regulation. Citrus growers across the country applauded the move.

“The FDA has proposed a revised rule that will make a HUGE difference for Florida’s citrus growers,” Moody said.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

