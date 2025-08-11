Early retirement? Ben Albritton says current round of delegation meetings ‘likely my last’

Senate President Ben Albritton is hinting that he may not finish out his Senate term.

At both a Charlotte County legislative delegation meeting and later in the day at a Hardee County legislative delegation meeting, the Wauchula County Republican said his current round of similar gatherings would be his last run around Senate District 27.

“This is our 16th — 16th — Hardee County delegation meeting, and likely my last,” said Albritton, who represented Hardee County in the House for eight years before his 2018 election to the Senate.

The current series of county delegation hearings comes in advance of the 2026 Legislative Session, Albritton’s last in the capacity of Senate President. But his current term runs until 2028.

Albritton was elected in 2018 in Senate District 26, but the district was redrawn and renumbered in 2022. Thanks to a lucky draw in that process, he ended up in odd-numbered Senate District 27 in the 2022 campaign cycle. That meant he had to run again in 2024, but won election to a four-year term, giving him the opportunity to serve a full decade in the Senate.

Albritton could resign and decide eight years in the upper chamber is, indeed, enough. But he has no obligation, and his predecessor as Senate President, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo of Naples, continues to serve in the chamber.

Still, lest there be any question about the intention behind his words, the “last” adjective also spilled out during his opening remarks at the Charlotte County meeting earlier in the day. And that speech was downright sentimental.

“This is my 16th round of delegation meetings, and likely my last,” he said, “so we will see what the world has to hold. But I am approaching today and tomorrow, and the one in Lee County, with a huge amount of honor and respect and just recognizing, you know, this, what’s happening here right now — not me speaking, but you sitting there — is special. It is special, and I’m making sure that’s not lost on me. Even after 16 cycles of delegation meetings, I want you to know I’m blessed by you.”

He also made clear he doesn’t intend to linger in the job once the 2026 Session wraps.

“We’ll gavel out in March, and then, you know, somebody else will be your Senator,” Albritton said. “Nut I’m gonna just tell you lastly, thank you for everything. Thank you for your friendship, thank you for your encouragement, thank you for your support. Honestly outside of being a husband, a father and a grandfather of four, it’s been the honor of my life. I love you guys. You should know that. I mean that in real terms.”

Albritton is expected to attend a legislative delegation meeting in Polk County on Tuesday. He attended one in DeSoto County on Monday as well.

Should Albritton resign, that likely would mean a Special Election must take place next year to determine who serves the last two years of his term. Of note, that person may similarly have a chance to serve 10 years, depending on how the numbering process plays out in 2032.