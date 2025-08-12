Golden Bear’s son bows out, Joshua Kellam tags in ahead of high-stakes vote

Gov. Ron DeSantis is appointing Joshua Kellam to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, filling a vacancy days before the agency is set to vote on one of the most controversial wildlife management proposals in years — the return of a statewide black bear hunt.

Kellam, president of The Garcia Companies and Vice Chair of the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida, has held previous appointments to the FWC as well as the South Florida Water Management District’s Water Resource Advisory Coalition and the Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council. An avid sportsman and conservation advocate, he also serves on the T. Roosevelt Action Board and the Florida Council of 100. His appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Kellam takes over the seat vacated by Gary Nicklaus, the son of golf legend Jack Nicklaus, known worldwide as “The Golden Bear.”

While the younger Nicklaus has not publicly commented on his departure, sources familiar with the decision say he was “uncomfortable” with the prospect of casting a vote on the hunt — a proposal that would mark the first since 2015, when hunters killed more than 300 bears in less than 48 hours before FWC pulled the plug amid public backlash.

The symbolism of a Nicklaus weighing in on whether to condemn dozens, or perhaps hundreds, of one of the family sigil’s closest cousins purportedly weighed heavily on the now ex-Commissioner. It was not clear how Gary Nicklaus would have ultimately voted.

The stakes are high for Kellam and the rest of the Commission.

The prospect of a hunt is wildly unpopular — a Remington Research Group poll conducted earlier this year found 81% of Floridians oppose a recreational hunt, with sentiment holding at 78% even after respondents were told current law allows the killing of bears that threaten public safety, pets, or property. Four out of five voters said they would rather see non-lethal conflict reduction methods — such as securing trash or ticketing people who feed bears — than a return to recreational hunting.

Further complicating matters is that, similar to last year’s “Great Outdoors Initiative” debacle, the opposition isn’t color-coded. Detractors range from conservation-minded conservatives to environmentalist liberals, making it harder for state officials to dismiss protesters as just another partisan bloc.

With the Commission’s vote looming, Kellam’s arrival adds a fresh variable to an already volatile equation. And in stepping away, the Golden Bear’s son seemingly picked saving face over saving bears.