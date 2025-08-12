From love story to business success: Jake Cremer merges with wife’s law firm, consulting practice

Lawyer Jake Cremer has left his position as shareholder at the powerful firm Stearns Weaver Miller to join the boutique firm founded by his wife, Terin Barbas Cremer, and he’s bringing his whole team with him.

Tampa-based Barbas Cremer is a legal and consulting firm offering counsel to businesses, landowners and developers across the state.

Cremer’s addition as Managing Partner will add a new level of expertise in land use to further help developers, investors and property owners navigate Florida’s complex regulatory landscape. Cremer’s team has also rapidly expanded its scope of work to include affordable and workforce housing, helping clients secure approvals under Florida’s Live Local Act.

“This move isn’t just a career change — it’s about creating a culture of creativity, innovation, and trust for both our team and our clients,” Cremer said. “By uniting our practices, we’re offering clients the benefit of proactive, interdisciplinary counsel that understands both business operations and the regulatory landscape.”

Barbas Cremer, who launched the namesake firm in 2017, will continue to lead the Employment and Business Services practice at the firm. She previously worked as Chief Human Resources Officer and Associate General Counsel at Bankers Financial Corporation. She focuses on employment law, crisis management and business strategy.

“From day one, I set out to build a firm that acts as a true thought partner to business leaders,” Barbas Cremer said. “With Jake and his team joining us, we can now support clients through every stage — from workforce and operations to land acquisition and development — with seamless, strategic insight.”

Her husband’s team includes lawyer Nicole Neugebauer MacInnes, who specializes in land use, zoning and affordable housing; land planner Cynthia Spidell, who serves as director of planning and entitlements; and paralegals Randy Garcia and Carol Walden.

The additions aim to provide a one-stop-resource for Florida business owners, developers and property investors in need of solutions-focused legal and consulting support.