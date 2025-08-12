Is it 2027 yet? Tampa businessman mulls mayoral bid

With about two years until the election, a local business leader is mulling whether to jump into the Tampa mayoral race in 2027.

Two candidates have already filed for the contest: Alan Jared Henderson and Julie Magill. Mayor Jane Castor is not seeking re-election due to term limits.

If Gary Hartfield decides to run, he would bring a new component to a race that, even in its fledgling early days, is widely expected to feature former Mayor Bob Buckhorn and current Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson as possible front-runners.

Hartfield is an entrepreneur and owns Serenity Village Insurance & Consulting in South Tampa. While he hasn’t officially announced a bid, Hartfield confirms that he’s considering running, and has opened a political committee to begin raising funds, Innovate Tampa, which he opened in early July.

“I’m looking at the Mayor’s office because I believe Tampa is at a turning point,” Hartfield said. “Our city is growing fast, but we’ve got to make sure no one gets left behind. I’ve built my life on creating opportunities through business, through service, and through community. I’m ready to bring that same spirit to City Hall.”

Valerie Goddard, a Tampa resident who is the registered agent for Hartfield’s political committee, said she’s supporting him because Tampa needs an innovator.

“We are excited to support a community leader who can help us build Tampa’s future together,” she said.

Hartfield, a self-described “serial entrepreneur,” has served as the Executive Director for the Polk County Opportunity Council and authored the book “Stand,” a memoir about his “journey through marriage, separation, parenthood, entrepreneurship, divorce, and death,” according to his LinkedIn bio.

He also serves on the All Hart Foundation and on boards for several other nonprofits, including United Way Suncoast, the Council of Tampa Bay, the St. Joseph’s-Baptist Health Board of Trustees and CareerSource Hillsborough Pinellas.

He also served on the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority and the Plan Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization.

“I have skills that brought me success in business,” Hartfield said. “Now, I want to apply those skills to the issues facing our city. Our community needs more jobs, greater support for small businesses, affordable housing solutions, and relief from the rising cost of living, including property insurance. These are big challenges, but together we can deliver real change for Tampa families.”

While he is not officially in the race, some have already begun expressing support.

“Gary represents the next generation of leaders we desperately need at the municipal, state and national levels,” said Hugh Campbell, a Tampa entrepreneur who founded AC4S Technologies. “I am supporting Gary for Mayor of Tampa — let’s go!”