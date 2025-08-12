Delegation for 8.12.25: Redder state — Chinese spyware — aquaculture — buses — Turkey

How red can it get?

A mid-decade redistricting effort increasingly appears to be in Florida’s future. But uncertainty remains about how aggressive the Republican-controlled Legislature can get, and how many House seats Florida should have.

Gov. Ron DeSantis this week said that if the state conducts a new census, Florida might gain “four or five seats.” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier suggested that even without a complete tabulation of the U.S. population, the Commerce Department could still “correct” mistakes from the last census and give Florida at least one more seat.

But many experts acknowledge that to complete redistricting before a Midterm Election might be logistically impossible. Multiple Republican sources noted that it would be a multistate effort and some states, like Illinois, have deadlines for congressional candidates to qualify for 2026 before the close of 2025. That makes it unlikely that Florida will be able to secure extra seats for a new map draw, but forces are certainly trying to make it happen.

But assuming Florida still has 28 House seats for election next year, how many can become competitive?

The National Republican Congressional Committee already targets Reps. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. Both represent districts that were narrowly carried in November by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and by Democratic Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, according to MCI Maps. Republicans believe it could be easy to reshape both districts into jurisdictions won by President Donald Trump last year.

Soto represents Florida’s 9th Congressional District, where the Hispanic population has already swung more Republican. Shedding parts of liberal Orange County in favor of conservative Polk County could mean a dramatic swing.

Moskowitz, in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, won re-election in November by the smallest margin of any delegation member. Reshaping the nearby Florida’s 20th Congressional District, represented by Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick — an avenue possible after the Florida Supreme Court’s criticism of racial access districts — could give mapmakers room to redraw other boundaries and add more Republican-leaning areas in Palm Beach County to Moskowitz’s district.

The same changes to Cherfilus-McCormick’s district could steal Democratic precincts from Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District, and allow the addition of GOP areas from Miami-Dade County.

If Republicans in Tallahassee feel incredibly aggressive, it’s possible to also come for Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, or even to make a play for Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, in Florida’s 14th Congressional District.

But even GOP experts warn that it comes with risks. An attempt to weaken either seat could hurt Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican whose district neighbors Frankel’s. In the Tampa Bay area, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, already appears to be Democrats’ top target in 2026 in Florida, and Castor’s district cannot be made more competitive without making Luna’s district a coin flip.

One Republican noted that any rise in the number of battleground seats also means more districts where the GOP can lose, and Midterms are rarely kind to the party in the White House.

Call inside the house

Is Chinese espionage technology sitting on countertops and in modern appliances?

Sen. Rick Scott wants Congress to address the growing number of smart devices in the U.S. developed by companies tied to the Chinese government. The Naples Republican said it could become too easy to shut down American access to communication or even power.

“We cannot forget the existential threat that the Chinese Communist Party poses to our national security and American citizens. The CCP uses every tool at its disposal to infiltrate our markets, our government, and our families’ everyday lives through smart products designed with a built-in backdoor for China to spy on them and access our power grids,” Scott said.

“The risk this access poses cannot be understated — it means Communist China could flip a digital switch and plunge parts of America into chaos. My PROTECT the Grid Act calls for an investigation into China’s influence through these items and how we can work to cut off their access, secure our grid, and stop a foreign dictatorship from holding American citizens hostage through their own appliances.”

The Preventing Remote Operations by Threatening Entities on Critical Technology for the Grid (PROTECT the Grid) Act would empower the Commerce Department to restrict or ban technology or services from foreign companies deemed as national security risks.

Right now, the agency enjoys that power administratively through an executive order issued by Trump.

Rallying support

When Sen. Ashley Moody was first appointed to her post by DeSantis in January, there were rumblings she may face a Primary opponent from within the congressional delegation. But that prospect dimmed somewhat in recent months as more House members in Florida endorsed the Plant City Republican.

The latest is Mast, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“She is tough on crime, a strong advocate for our service members, and she is working day in and day out to advance President Trump’s agenda,” Mast posted.

That came days after Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, threw her support to the incumbent. That’s on top of nine members of the delegation already listed on Moody’s website. That means more than half the Republicans representing Florida in the House now back Moody’s run to serve out the remainder of former U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s term. That list does not yet include Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican running for Governor.

Moody, of course, also has the backing of Trump, giving her crossover credibility with the President and Governor, the most booming voices in Florida GOP politics.

Aquaculture equity

Not all farmers grow livestock in pastures. Cammack wants to make sure aquaculture and seafood farms enjoy the same access to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants and their landlubber peers.

Cammack introduced the Supporting Equity for Aquaculture and Seafood (SEAS) Act with Rep. Frank Pallone, a New Jersey Democrat. The bipartisan legislation would require equal consideration for conservation, research and technical assistance and direct the USDA to develop a strategy to integrate aquaculture more fully into its mission, including coordination across agencies.

“America’s national security is closely tied to our food security. As aquaculture continues to advance with new technologies and techniques, it offers the promise of more affordable, sustainable, and safe seafood for American families,” the Gainesville Republican said.

“Florida’s aquaculture industry generates over $165 million in annual sales, ranking among the top states nationwide.”

The bill would also mandate promotion of programs to water-based farms and research and development specific to aquaculture sustainability.

Ticket to ride

A Central Florida Democrat is celebrating a proposal that would bring clarity to spiraling costs for city buses advancing in the House.

This week, the Transit Bus Affordability Act from Rep. Maxwell Frost effectively moved forward, with the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure requesting that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) study why buses have gotten more expensive to manufacture and acquire.

“This is a huge win for transit riders and for communities across the country,” the Orlando Democrat said. “When I introduced the Transit Bus Affordability Act, my goal was simple: get answers on why buses cost so much and figure out how to fix it. Now, thanks to strong bipartisan support and the leadership of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, the GAO is moving forward with exactly the kind of study my bill calls for, which means we’re one step closer to making buses more affordable and accessible for everyone.”

The study will look into cost drivers, including drawing comparisons internationally, and how manufacturers are looking to shorten delivery times.

Frost’s Office says “exorbitant costs” frustrate the current process, with buses averaging $800,000.

Cooling jets

Since 2019, Turkey hasn’t been allowed in the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, and Rep. Gus Bilirakis, co-Chair of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, wants it to stay that way.

The Palm Harbor Republican co-led a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Rubio urging the administration to block the nation from being readmitted to the program. The letter cited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s purchase of a Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system.

“The S-400 poses a direct threat to U.S. aircraft, including the F-16 and F-35. If operated alongside these platforms, it risks exposing sensitive military technology to Russian intelligence. In 2019, after repeated warnings and Turkey’s refusal to reverse course, the Trump administration removed Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program,” the letter states.

“The F-35 is the cornerstone of U.S. aerial superiority and a pillar of allied defense cooperation. The program is also a major driver of our defense industrial base, and represents decades of American innovation, investment, and technological leadership.”

Bilirakis led the letter with Rep. Chris Pappas, a New Hampshire Democrat and fellow co-Chair of the Hellenic caucus. Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican, and Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat, also co-led as Vice Chairs of the caucus, while 36 other lawmakers added their names as well. That includes Democratic Reps. Cherfilus-McCormick, Frankel and Wasserman Schultz, as well as Republican Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Randy Fine, Mike Haridopolos and María Elvira Salazar.

Short staffed

A decision to terminate union contracts for employees of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Administration has Castor crying malpractice.

The Tampa Democrat sent a letter to VA Secretary Doug Collins decrying the decision and blaming it for a net loss of 8,700 employees at the agency since the start of Trump’s term.

“It is clear that your actions as Secretary are negatively impacting the VA workforce. VA is attriting employees that are critical to VA’s ability to meet its mission to serve veterans at an alarming rate,” Castor wrote.

“Your recent decision to terminate collective bargaining agreements for the vast majority of VA workers will most certainly lead to more employees choosing to leave the Department and fewer prospective workers choosing VA as an employer.”

Castor did thank Collins for a recent visit to the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, but said he effectively ignored concerns raised by employees about its workforce. She said Tampa Bay veterans have suffered from staffing issues and sought detailed information on the impacts of staff losses with the Tampa and Bay Pines VA Healthcare Systems.

Collins, for his part, has defended the contract decision.

“Too often, unions that represent VA employees fight against the best interests of Veterans while protecting and rewarding bad workers,” Collins said. “We’re making sure VA resources and employees are singularly focused on the job we were sent here to do: providing top-notch care and service to those who wore the uniform.”

Friendly skies

It may not be so easy for people from certain countries to travel to New York City for United Nations meetings if a Sarasota Republican’s bill becomes law.

The Limiting Extremist Travel to the United Nations Act would put restrictions on “foreign officials affiliated with certain hostile countries, terrorist organizations, and U.N. organizations when attending official meetings of the U.N. at its headquarters in New York City,” per a press release from Rep. Greg Steube’s Office.

“No person who chants ‘Death to America’ should be allowed free rein when visiting the United States for U.N. meetings in New York. Not only does their presence pose a serious risk to our national security, but it sends the wrong message to the world,” Steube said.

Meanwhile, Steube also took steps to make it easier for children and individuals in need of special help to get onto a plane. He filed the Accommodating Individuals Requesting Familial Assistance in Riding Efficiently (AIRFARE) Act, which would resolve specific gaps in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck program for minors and others requiring assistance.

“Anyone flying commercial knows getting through airport security is a hassle. The process is even more arduous for parents and caregivers assisting a loved one or passenger to their gate,” Steube said. “Travelers and their families deserve hospitality, not headaches, at the airport. My bill guarantees TSA PreCheck privileges are honored for non-travelers with gate passes to accompany passengers to their departure.”

Crime crackdown

Donalds wants Congress to crack down on leniency in sentencing in Washington, D.C.

The Naples Republican filed the D.C. Criminal Reform to Immediately Make Everyone Safer (D.C. CRIMES) Act, which would prohibit the D.C. Council from pursuing a “progressive, soft-on-crime sentencing policy.”

Days later, Trump announced a federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington and a crackdown on youth crime. Donalds said the move is necessary.

“For far too long, our nation’s capital has been plagued by an epidemic of violence due to the soft-on-crime policies of far-left, local leaders. Weak leadership by anti-cop radicals gives rise to chaos, and the reign of terror unleashed on innocent residents and visitors of our nation’s capital must end now,” Donalds said.

“Congress has a constitutional responsibility to oversee the District of Columbia, and it’s imperative that we act quickly to assert our control when local government fails to do its job. The American people deserve better, and I will not stand idly by while our capital city devolves into chaos. My DC CRIMES Act will restore law and order to the District.”

FEMA transparency

The Trump administration in June issued $95 million in emergency grants to some 512 Jewish faith-based organizations. Moskowitz said it would be nice to know specifically where that money landed and how it would be spent.

The Parkland Democrat said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) historically provided details to Congress on grant awards but failed to do so this Summer. He co-led a letter to acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson seeking the same courtesy now.

Moskowitz said transparency will ensure the continuation of the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), a program he strongly supports.

“We ask that you work with Congress and immediately share the list of awardees from June, as has been the normal course of business for FEMA, so that these nonprofits at risk of attack can submit an accurate application before the deadline,” Moskowitz wrote.

“As we wrote to FEMA back in March, the NSGP is one of the most effective and critical programs for protecting all faith-based communities from attack. There are numerous examples available that demonstrate the direct return on investment for communities under threat. It is no wonder that in FY2023, for the first time in the history of the program, all 55 eligible states and territories applied.”

The letter bears the signatures of 70 House members, including Reps. Cherfilus-McCormick, Frankel, Wasserman Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

Senior tax relief

Díaz-Balart, dean of the congressional delegation, visited with some of his senior-most constituents to tout specific tax relief in the One Big Beautiful Bill for older adults.

The Hialeah Republican visited senior centers in Miami Springs and Hialeah, where he stressed a senior tax exemption in addition to other relief.

“The City of Miami Springs and the City of Hialeah Senior Centers carry out exceptional work supporting our seniors and enhancing the quality of life in the community. I thank the local leaders for their crucial work in making these events available and accessible to residents,” he said.

“One of the things I most enjoyed while attending each event was sharing how the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ — now law — delivers real relief, protecting the average taxpayer in Florida’s 26th District from a 24% tax hike. Among its many wins it includes a $6,000 bonus tax exemption for low- and middle-income seniors. That means lower taxes and more money in your pocket. I’m proud to have supported the passage of the America First ‘One Big Beautiful Bill,’ which brings concrete wins to the community by lowering taxes for working families and seniors.”

Lax loyalty?

Rep. Carlos Giménez wants his Democratic colleague, Rep. Delia Ramirez of Illinois, off the House Homeland Security Committee, arguing her declaration of Guatemalan pride disqualifies her from the panel.

The Miami Republican introduced legislation to remove her, calling her remarks a betrayal of her oath of office.

Ramirez, who has since been beset by right-wing vitriol online over her statement, says her words were purposely misconstrued to attack her.

The comment in question came during an event in Mexico City this week. Ramirez said in Spanish, “Yo soy una Guatemalteca con much orgullo, primero que soy Americana.”

Her detractors claimed her comments translate into, “I am a Guatemalan with great pride, before being American.” Some Spanish speakers have argued that the exact translation is, in fact, “I am a Guatemalan with great pride, but first, I am an American.”

Giménez, the only Cuban-born member of Congress and Chair of the Homeland Security Committee’s Maritime and Transportation Security Subcommittee, bashed Ramirez’s assertion as disloyal.

“When a Member of Congress openly declares allegiance to a foreign nation over the United States, it is not only unacceptable — it is disqualifying for service on a committee tasked with securing our homeland,” he said in a statement.

“Rep. Ramirez’s conduct is unbecoming of any Member of Congress and must result in her immediate removal from the Committee on Homeland Security.”

On this day

Aug. 12, 1867 — “Andrew Johnson suspends Edwin Stanton over Reconstruction policy” via Shiloh National Military Park — When President Johnson took office after the assassination of Abraham Lincoln, he did not change the Cabinet that Lincoln had selected. Stanton remained as Secretary of War. The two soon found themselves at odds over Johnson’s plan to readmit the seceded states without a guarantee of civil rights for the freed slaves. Johnson and Stanton battled over the question of whether the military officers placed in command of the South could override the civil authorities. Stanton supported the military over the civilian authorities. While Congress was in recess, Johnson decided he had had enough of Stanton and ordered him suspended from office.

Aug. 12, 1941 — “Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill meet on ship, map out Atlantic Charter” via History.com — When President Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Churchill met for the first time as leaders of their respective nations, chief among the items on their agenda was aid to the USSR “on a gigantic scale,” as it was desperate in its war against its German invaders. A statement was also drafted, which Roosevelt chose to issue under his name, which made it plain to Japan that any further aggression would “produce a situation in which the United States government would be compelled to take countermeasures,” even if it meant “war between the United States and Japan.”

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by A.G. Gancarski and Jesse Scheckner.